UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet Gears Up for Exciting Night Race at Richmond Raceway on August 16

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, is excited to announce the return of the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet driven by Chase Elliott to the NASCAR Cup Series. Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team will roll into Richmond Raceway for a thrilling Saturday night showdown on August 16 at 7:30 PM ET.

Chase Elliott will drive the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy this Saturday night, August 16, at Richmond Raceway at 7:30 p.m. The race will be televised on USA.

Sporting its bold green and gray design with the iconic "U-Mark," the UniFirst No. 9 stands out on the track and reflects UniFirst's dedication to performance and service. This Richmond event is a highlight of the 2025 season and part of the company's decade-long partnership with Hendrick Motorsports.

"We couldn't be more excited to see the UniFirst No. 9 back in Richmond, with Chase Elliott behind the wheel," said David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniFirst. "There's nothing quite like the electrifying energy of a night race, surrounded by the passion of NASCAR's most dedicated fans. We're rooting for Chase to take the checkered flag in the UniFirst No. 9 and keep dominating at the front of the pack!"

The Richmond race marks one of the final appearances for the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Fans can also look ahead to the final appearance of the UniFirst No. 9 on October 5 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

"I always love the atmosphere of a night race, so I think it's great that NASCAR brought back a Saturday night event at Richmond," said Elliott. "The excitement of the fans, the lights, everything is just amplified. Hopefully we can put on a good show for everyone and get the UniFirst Chevy to victory lane."

This year marks UniFirst's sixth season as a proud sponsor of Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team. As the Official Workwear Provider for Hendrick Motorsports, UniFirst supplies high-quality uniforms and workwear to the team and its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

About Hendrick Motorsports:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (318) and laps led (more than 84,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

