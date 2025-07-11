UniFirst Recognized Among '60 Best Companies to Sell For' in 2025

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, is proud to announce its inclusion on Selling Power's prestigious list of the "60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2025." This achievement marks an impressive 22 consecutive years of recognition for UniFirst.

UniFirst sales professionals serve as expert advisors to businesses seeking uniform and facility service solutions. Selling Power Magazine named the Company among '60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2025.

UniFirst continues to earn this distinction by fostering a sales culture grounded in its Founding Core Values of Customer Focus, Commitment to Quality, and Respect for Others. Dedicated to delivering customized uniforms and facility service solutions, UniFirst's sales teams serve as trusted advisors, empowered to gain a deep understanding of each customer's business and industry. This approach enables them to develop innovative strategies that address unique challenges and deliver measurable results.

"We're honored to celebrate 22 years on Selling Power's list, reinforcing our commitment to supporting our sales teams with award-winning tools and training, along with the resources they need to serve as trusted advisors to our customers," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President. "Our approach is rooted in empowering our teams to understand our customers' businesses inside and out, creating meaningful partnerships and delivering solutions that drive success."

Selling Power's annual list recognizes companies that excel in creating a supportive and collaborative sales culture. Organizations of all sizes are evaluated across several key areas, including:

Company Overview

Culture

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Integration of AI to enhance sales processes and support teams

"In evaluating the best companies to sell for each year, we look for organizations like UniFirst that align core values throughout their operations," said Gerhard Gschwendtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. "UniFirst's success stems from building a sales culture built on professionalism, trust, and empowerment, driving both growth and long-term success."

For more than two decades, UniFirst has been recognized as a leader in sales and customer engagement. The company serves over two million uniform wearers across North America, including more than half of the Fortune 500 companies, by delivering high-quality uniforms and comprehensive facility service solutions.

UniFirst is actively recruiting talented individuals to join its award-winning sales team. For more information, visit https://jobs.unifirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

