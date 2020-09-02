UniFirst Named to Barron's 2020 List of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized work uniform programs, corporate attire, and facility service products for businesses, has been included for the second year in a row on Barron's third annual list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the United States.

The publication originally released their sustainability list in February 2020, but they reworked and re-released it in August to put an extra emphasis on social commitments amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other current market conditions. After being ranked No. 38 in 2019, UniFirst jumped to No. 27 in Barron's initial 2020 rankings before ultimately landing the No. 4 spot.

To determine the rankings, Barron's partnered with Calvert Research and Management to analyze the largest publicly held companies that are headquartered within the United States. Each company was assessed against 230 performance indicators in 28 environmental, social, and corporate governances. Their recent revised rankings were based solely on the "softer factors," including the designation of funds for community support, the hiring of minority employees, and improvements in workplace inclusivity.

"We're all so proud for UniFirst to not only be lauded as one of the most sustainable companies in the United States, but also one of the country's most socially-committed organizations," says Steven Sintros, president and CEO of UniFirst Corporation. "UniFirst has always been and will remain dedicated to both our corporate and community responsibilities, including a focus on societal ethics, the environment, and the economy. As the only uniform service provider to earn a spot in Barron's 2020 rankings, we have a responsibility to make a lasting impact on both our industry and our society."

UniFirst earned a spot on the list alongside some of the largest brands in the United States, including Coca-Cola, Microsoft, and Verizon Communications. VF Corporation, a producer of lifestyle and workwear brands, earned the top spot on the reranked list.

These rankings come on the heels of UniFirst's recent announcement that they've partnered with HOLT Renewables to install and generate solar power at their industrial laundry facility in San Antonio, Texas. The rooftop solar system is expected to significantly offset the facility's annual energy use.

In addition to prioritizing sustainability, UniFirst is actively donating personal protective equipment, soaps, sanitizers, and a range of other safety supplies to businesses and non-profit organizations across North America. These charitable giving efforts are aimed at helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19, protecting frontline workers, supporting businesses as they reopen, and keeping communities up and running.

To learn more about UniFirst's sustainability and social commitment efforts, visit csr.UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst:

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

