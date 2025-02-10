Under looming U.S. threats, civic coalition holds Election Town Hall calling on Ontarians to vote on critical policy issues

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - With the upcoming Ontario election dominated by U.S. threats of a trade war, a virtual town hall organized by the Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign civic coalition on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. will highlight each major party's policy records, and engage voters with experts in an interactive nonpartisan discussion of pivotal election issues. MPPs and candidates representing all major parties are also invited to join. Crucial policy impacts will be discussed on climate, cost of living, health care, food production and more, with risks compounded by unprecedented U.S. threats to our economy and sovereignty.



At a time when election outcomes and strong government policies are increasingly crucial to public wellbeing, a free and fair democratic process is also increasingly at risk. The last Ontario election led to a majority government elected with only 18 per cent of the eligible vote, and the lowest voter turnout in Ontario history. Parties must engage with voters and the democratic process through town halls, debates and other discourse to clearly communicate sound platforms aimed at large-scale well-informed voting. This will be critical to the wellbeing of Ontarians now and into the future.

Event details:

What: Virtual town hall organized by the Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign civic coalition

Where: Virtual via Zoom. Please register to receive participation link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/FWNbdlwCRfiKzzB8Tscwuw#/registration

When: Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7-8:30 p.m. ET

Speakers:

Kathryn Bakos, Managing Director, Finance and Resilience at Intact Centre for Climate Adaptation

Louise Comeau, Senior Advisor at Re.Climate, Carleton University

Dr. Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (event co-sponsor) and expert panelist on health, health care and health system policy

Carolyn Houlding, Psychologist and Co-chair for Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign

Mike Marcolongo, Associate Program Director, Environmental Defence

Brent Preston, Farmer, Author and President of Farmers for Climate Solutions

Dr. Mili Roy, Physician and Ontario Co-Chair for Canadian Assn of Physicians for the Environment and Co-chair for Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign

Mark Winfield, Author and Professor, Faculty of Environment and Urban Change, York University

Quotes:

Louise Comeau of Re.Climate notes "Climate change threatens what we cherish most, from nature and the environment that sustains us, to our children's right to a liveable future. Holding governments accountable for the public good and voting for the policies that protect us and future generations are clearly our most powerful and hopeful solutions."

"Our energy choices today will make or break our future. It's clear we need urgent large-scale transitions to clean, safe and cheap renewable energy with energy conservation and storage technologies," states Mark Winfield, an energy and environment expert at York University. He adds, "Channelling public dollars into expensive, polluting and health harming fossil fuel and nuclear energy while the rest of the world moves on will leave Ontario behind, with massive taxpayer debts and escalating health risks. These are not aligned with an environmentally or economically sustainable path forward for the province."

Dr. Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario states, "Ontario's climate crisis is a health crisis. Devastating wildfires, extreme weather, and soaring insurance costs make it clear that without urgent action, health risks and mortality rates will rise exponentially. The government must phase out fossil fuels, close gas-powered plants, halt highway expansions, and hold polluters accountable. A just transition to renewable energy is essential — one that supports workers affected by this shift and protects those most vulnerable to environmental harm. Safeguarding our natural defences — the Greenbelt, wetlands, and farmland — is non-negotiable. These ecosystems provide clean air, safe water, and sustainable food. The question is: will our political leaders rise to the challenge?"

Dr. Mili Roy, Ontario Co-chair of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment asks "Why do current Ontario policies fail to tackle the climate crisis, the single greatest health crisis of our time, while nearly 7,000 Ontarians die prematurely every year from unchecked air pollution? Why are we seeing increasing health privatization with unprecedented emergency room closures, while the number of Ontarians without a family doctor is skyrocketing from 1.8 million in 2020, to 2.5 million now, and a staggering 4.4 million by 2026? Food bank use and homelessness have also escalated to record highs under the current government. Food security and housing are essential to our health." Dr. Roy concludes, "An utterly unnecessary failure in health policy is costing lives in Ontario. This election is our opportunity to push for our fundamental rights to good public health funded by our own tax dollars."

Brent Preston, President of Farmers for Climate Solutions, reminds voters that "Climate change is the single biggest threat facing Ontario farmers. We have the tools we need to reduce on-farm greenhouse gas emissions and increase the resilience of our food system, but so far farmers don't have the support they need. Every farm organization in Ontario is fighting to protect our farmland, but urban sprawl and development continue to destroy over 300 acres every single day. Now is the time to protect our agricultural land and support local food production as we face a looming trade war."

About:

Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign (OCEC): An environmental democracy movement seeking to drive pro-climate action through democratic action. OCEC is founded on a collaborative coalition structure, possibly the largest in Ontario of its kind, of over 275 multi-sector organizations and individuals representing about 850,000 Ontarians from all walks of life.

Re.Climate: A leading Canadian centre based at Carleton University for training, research and strategy on climate change communications and public engagement with experience in developing and implementing climate, energy, and sustainability campaigns, and training leaders.

Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation: An applied research institute at the University of Waterloo, the Intact Centre has developed numerous guidelines to identify and mitigate extreme weather risks through collaboration with residents, communities, governments, and businesses.

Faculty of Environment and Urban Change (EUC), York University: Established in 2020 as a call to action, EUC's goal is to inspire and prepare students for careers and engaged citizenship. EUC research spans the biophysical sciences, social sciences, and the arts, pushing the frontiers of urban, environmental and geographical knowledge.

Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment ( CAPE Ontario): Working to better human health by protecting the planet. CAPE takes action to enable health for all by engaging with governments, running campaigns, conducting research, and drawing media attention to key issues.

Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO): The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Farmers for Climate Solutions: A national farmer and rancher led coalition that advances pragmatic solutions to support the transition to low emissions, high resilience approaches to agriculture. FCS employs a farmer-led task force model, where farmers, climate scientists, agricultural economists, and other experts work together to advance science-based policy proposals that are grounded in on-farm experience.

Environmental Defence: Environmental Defence is a leading Canadian environmental advocacy organization that works with government, industry and individuals to defend clean water, a safe climate and healthy communities.

