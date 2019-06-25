Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Canada

OTTAWA, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will visit Canada from July 1 to 3, 2019. The two leaders will meet in Toronto on July 2, 2019, during the Ukraine Reform Conference.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Trudeau will reiterate Canada's unwavering support for the people of Ukraine and its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The two leaders will discuss Ukraine's reform efforts on its path to Euro-Atlantic integration, the security situation in the region, and how to further deepen Canada-Ukraine commercial relations.

"Canada and Ukraine share a deep and historic friendship built on shared values and strong people-to-people bonds. I look forward to my meeting with President Zelenskyy, where I will reaffirm Canada's commitment to the Ukrainian people, and discuss ways to deepen our economic partnership and create good, middle class jobs in both of our countries."

— Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The Ukraine Reform Conference will take place in Toronto on July 2-4, 2019 . Co-hosted by Canada and Ukraine , the Conference brings together key international friends and partners to support Ukraine . It is an opportunity for further progress in its ambitious reform programme, designed to bring security and prosperity to the people of Ukraine .

