TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - To celebrate Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Uber Canada and The Forum announced The Forum Growth Series - new programming for self-identified women entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level. This programming will support 500 entrepreneurs through free, half-day programs that cover everything from scaling and growing a business, to digital marketing and profitability. Programming will be offered virtually, with unique programs designed for both English and French entrepreneurs.

The Forum Growth Series is part of Uber's ongoing commitment to provide new learning opportunities and resources for drivers and delivery people on the Uber platform. 74% of drivers and delivery people describe their hours on the platform as part-time, and they take advantage of the flexibility on Uber to focus on other projects—starting a small business, building a career, or helping them and their families get ahead. Through investments in learning and education, Uber has been focused on helping people get more out of working on Uber both on and off the road.



"For many drivers and delivery people, Uber provides the flexibility they need to support and pursue their entrepreneurial passions," said Laura Miller, Head of Public Policy & Communications at Uber Canada. "We want to do our best to support and help them to achieve their dreams. We're thrilled to be working with The Forum to support and uplevel women-identified drivers, delivery people, restaurateurs and their family members."

The Forum was a natural fit for a partnership, as their mission is to help women entrepreneurs access the resources & community they need to thrive in business. The Forum Growth Series will bring in industry experts and experienced entrepreneurs to connect with participants via live sessions and share their knowledge. The Forum will also offer additional access to 12 months of 1:1 mentorship, access to weekly calls with other women entrepreneurs, and access to a sharing platform where entrepreneurs across Canada can connect, ask questions, and share knowledge.

"For 20 years, The Forum has been investing in the education and support of Canadian women entrepreneurs. Our partnership with Uber Canada will help more entrepreneurs access the resources, mentorship, and community they need to be successful," said Paulina Cameron, CEO, The Forum. "We're excited to launch this programming today to support more women in achieving their business visions and goals."

This programming builds on work done earlier this year, including a partnership with Rosetta Stone so that drivers and delivery people can learn a new language for free. Uber also rolled out letters that drivers and delivery people can download that describes the work they've done while using the Uber app. The letter is on Uber's letterhead and can be used as evidence of their experience in job or other applications.

Registration is now open, with programming going live in February. Women entrepreneurs can sign up here. This programming is open to self-identified women drivers, delivery people, restaurateurs or their family members.

About The Forum

The Forum is a Canadian-based charity that energizes, educates, mentors, and connects self-identified women entrepreneurs across Canada — promoting strengthened economies and thriving communities.

Our Programs and Events are designed to empower women entrepreneurs to overcome barriers and challenges that women face in today's economy. From learning about raising capital, to developing a pitch, growing one's HR, sales, leadership skills and more, we support women entrepreneurs leading business at any stage, of any size and industry, anywhere in Canada. For more information, visit theforum.ca.

About Uber Canada

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, we started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.

SOURCE Uber Canada Inc.

For further information: Scott Taber, [email protected]