McDonald's Canada and Uber Eats Join Forces to Deliver Enhanced Savings for Canadians

Uber One members can now enjoy $0 Delivery Fees and 5% off eligible McDonald's orders

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada and Uber Eats are giving Uber One members access to exclusive savings on their favourite McDonald's menu items. With Uber One, Canadians can now enjoy $0 Delivery Fees and five percent off eligible McDonald's orders from more than 1,300 locations across Canada.

To celebrate, from December 9th to the 15th Uber Eats and McDonald's are offering Canadian Uber One members a free Big Arch™ Burger on orders of $20 or more. Uber Eats will also roll out special promotions for Uber One members throughout the month of December.

"Our expanded partnership with McDonald's is a double win for Uber One members and McDonald's lovers alike," says Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats in Canada. "With Uber One, Canadians can go anywhere, get anything, and save along the way through Canada's number one delivery platform. Now, Uber One members across the country can enjoy even more value while satisfying their cravings."

"McDonald's has always been the go-to destination for great-tasting, affordable food and we're committed to bringing Canadians even more ways to save on their favourite menu items every day," says Dan Logan, Head of Delivery, McDonald's Canada. "Through our partnership with Uber Eats, we're giving Uber One members more opportunities to get the food they love delivered at prices that hit the spot."

Uber One is a unique membership program that provides Canadians with a range of benefits, including savings on rides and orders across Uber and Uber Eats. For just $9.99 per month, Uber One members enjoy $0 Delivery Fees and five percent off orders of $15 or more from eligible restaurants, as well as discounts on eligible grocery and non-restaurant store orders with a minimum purchase of $40 on Uber Eats, and other exclusive offers.

To join Uber One, open the Uber or Uber Eats app, tap the Account icon in the upper-right corner, then select "Uber One." Review the benefits, choose your plan, and select either the monthly or annual membership option.

