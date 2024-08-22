Uber and Hope Air partner to increase healthcare access for Canadians

New partnership makes Uber the official rideshare and delivery app for Hope Air

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Uber has announced a three-year partnership with Hope Air , Canada's only national charity dedicated to providing travel support programs for Canadians in financial need who must access healthcare far from home. As the official rideshare and delivery app for Hope Air, Uber will help alleviate the stress and financial hardship of accessing far-away medical care.

Since 2022, Hope Air has been using Uber's transportation service network for its Hope Rides program, providing subsidized car transportation for patients travelling between their homes, airports, hospitals and hotels. Through the Hope Meals program, Hope Air also provides Uber Eats vouchers so patients can order meals for delivery from a variety of local restaurants directly to their accommodation. Uber's new three-year partnership with Hope Air will provide additional funding and support for both programs.

"Uber's generous support will have a profound impact on the lives of patients who are already facing significant challenges," says Mark Rubenstein, CEO of Hope Air. "For patients who must travel far from home to receive essential medical care, the burden of transportation and meals can add overwhelming stress. Thanks to this partnership with Uber, we offer more than a ride or a meal—we also offer comfort, safety, and peace of mind to those who need it most, allowing them to focus on their health instead of the hurdles to get there."

This partnership comes as Uber launches Uber Health in Canada. Uber Health enables healthcare organizations to fulfill patient care plans outside the clinic and streamline logistics. Uber Health connects patients and clinical staff with transportation options while addressing logistical and structural barriers such as language and lack of tech proficiency. Riders do not need the Uber app, and communications are available in dozens of languages. The solution is built with care coordinators and providers in mind to help enable access at scale.

"Ridesharing and delivery apps like Uber can play an important role in reducing some of the stress that comes with navigating medical care and treatments, especially when families are away from home," says Zachary Clark, Global Head of Uber Health. "By providing safe, comfortable and reliable transportation along with convenient meal delivery, we want to help ease the burden and costs of travel during a challenging time so people can focus on what truly matters - their health and well-being."

For the ten million Canadians living in small, remote and rural communities, distance and cost can present significant barriers to accessing medical care. Often, these patients are forced to make difficult decisions between attending medical appointments and providing for their families. Since its inception in 1986, Hope Air has provided more than 200,000 travel, accommodation and meal arrangements for patients regardless of age or medical need.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, we started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com .

About Hope Air

Hope Air is Canada's only national charity providing free travel, accommodations, meals and ground transportation for Canadians in financial need who must access medical specialty care far from home. Since its inception in 1986, Hope Air has provided more than 200,000 travel arrangements for patients regardless of age or medical need.

For people living on a low income in small and rural communities, distance and cost are very real barriers to them accessing vital medical care. Hope Air is a unique and essential part of our Canadian healthcare system. Without the access Hope Air provides, our national system of universal healthcare coverage would fall short of its promise.

Hope Air is accredited by Imagine Canada's Standards. This accreditation validates our commitment to good governance and transparency.

For more information, visit hopeair.ca.

SOURCE Uber Canada Inc.

Media Contact: Keerthana Rang, [email protected]