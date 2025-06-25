Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Urbania continue developing the site near the Montmorency metro station

LAVAL, QC, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ is partnering once again with Urbania, this time on U-Bahn Condos, a TOD located just steps from the Montmorency metro station in Laval. Attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the project, consisting of 221 residential units over 15 floors, were Martin Raymond, President and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, and Urbania president Stéphane Brault.

From left to right: Sébastien Brault, President of Urbania, Martin Raymond, President and CEO of Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Catherine Venne, Vice-President of Urbania, and Stephan Lessard, Partner of Urbania (photographer : Louis-Étienne Doré) (CNW Group/Le Fonds de Solidarité des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ))

U-Bahn, whose name is inspired by Berlin's subway stations and refers to its proximity to the Montmorency metro station, will offer a safe and peaceful living environment for active people who enjoy the vitality of the city and access to green spaces. The project is located in a highly strategic area of downtown Laval, with commercial, community and health services all within easy reach. A 130,000-square-foot private park, reserved for co-owners, will be developed in the inner courtyard. Well-designed common areas will enhance the occupant experience: a bright, lounge-style lobby; coworking space on the 16th floor; a rooftop terrace with exceptional views; and a well-equipped gym. Occupancy is scheduled for fall 2026.

Quotes

"We are pleased to be teaming up once again with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, with whom we have been working on the development of this site for several years now. Our team is excited to break ground on this building, one of the few condominium projects underway in Laval today. We designed this project to meet the needs of a diverse clientele. Its common areas, green spaces, unit layout and downtown location are among the features that attract buyers."

Stéphane Brault,

President, Urbania

"The launch of this condominium project is a novel response to the housing shortage in Québec. In light of the current market conditions, people are looking to buy. In fact, among our first clients, we have a majority of young people eager to make their first real estate purchase, as well as couples and retirees."

Martin Raymond,

President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

U-Bahn U1 at a glance

16-storey building with 221 condominium units

Apartments: 43 2-bedroom units ranging from 824 to 2,500 ft 2 145 1-bedroom units ranging from 535 to 633 ft 2 33 studios ranging from 423 to 455 ft 2

Refined, urban architecture

Designed with quality materials and contemporary finishes

Open concept with large windows

All units have a balcony, include a parking space and optional integrated office space

Common areas: Coworking space Lounge-style lobby Gym Rooftop terrace on the 16th floor Exclusive access to a 130,000 ft 2 urban garden

Three levels of parking, with option to install EV charging stations

U-Bahn Condos is a 4-phase project: U1, U2, U3 and U4.

Location

1801 Jacques-Tétrault, at the intersection of Boulevard Le Corbusier and Rue Jacques-Tétreault, in Laval ;

; Just steps from the Montmorency metro station, near the commuter train and numerous public transportation routes operated by the Société de transport de Laval ;

; Located in a highly strategic area of downtown Laval , with commercial, community and health services all within easy reach;

, with commercial, community and health services all within easy reach; Quick access to highways 15 and 440;

Near the Centre Aquatique Laval;

Close to the future Bibliothèque centrale de Laval (2027).

About Urbania

A real estate developer since 1997, Urbania aims to create real estate projects that reflect tomorrow. To this end, it builds modern housing units using quality materials in areas that offer green spaces and proximity to public transit and shops. With its innovative TOD project in downtown Laval, Urbania has succeeded in creating an urban village on a human scale. The eight-phase project in Laval features several towers: Urbania, Urbania 2, Urbania Haus and U-Bahn Condos, the latter comprising four phases.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ drives economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable real estate projects in partnership with leading industry players. The Fonds immobilier supports projects in the residential, office, retail, institutional and industrial sectors, espousing a development approach based on ESG (environmental, social, governance) factors in order to build sustainable properties. As at December 31, 2024, the Fonds immobilier had 25 projects valued at $4.6 billion in progress or construction, 82 properties in operation and 13.3 million square feet of land for development, including 5 million square feet for industrial purposes. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

Media contact: Josée Lagacé, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Mobile: 514 707-5180, [email protected]