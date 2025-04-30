Co-created by the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and BCF Business Law

MONTRÉAL, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fonds de solidarité FTQ ("Fonds") and BCF Business Law ("BCF") have teamed up to create Mouvement Repreneuriat au féminin, an initiative designed to encourage business buyouts by women and to adapt support programs and tools from a gender perspective. The launch will be marked by a round table on June 17 that will bring together some 30 key players in the field to identify concrete actions and initiatives to increase female representation in business transfers and help women execute successful buyouts. The recommendations arising from the discussions will be unveiled in the fall to guide the Mouvement's next steps.

An important initiative

Nearly 1,000 Québec businesses will be up for sale in the coming year, yet women account for just 26% of buyers, a figure that drops to 18% if transfers to spouses are excluded.1 This low rate of female representation highlights the need to develop the potential of women entrepreneurship to ensure the long-term survival of Québec companies.

To this end, the Mouvement aims to mobilize the business community around women-led buyouts, to understand the issues faced by women in this regard and to identify concrete actions to remove obstacles and encourage more women to acquire existing businesses.

"To foster a strong Québec economy, we need to keep locally founded companies here at home. Business succession is important to Québec's prosperity, as is the search for qualified buyers. Women represent extraordinary potential as entrepreneurs and buyers. Our aim with the Mouvement Repreneuriat au féminin is to offer solutions to meet the needs of women entrepreneurs," said Natalie Brown, Vice-President, Legal Affairs, and Corporate Secretary, at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

"By co-creating this movement, we hope to enable women to seize buyout opportunities and to find concrete solutions that will help secure Québec's economic future. At BCF, fostering the success of business leaders and informing their decisions at decisive moments also means responding to the current challenges of business succession," said BCF managing partner Julie Doré.

Bringing together the driving forces of the ecosystem

To kick-start the Mouvement, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and BCF Business Law will be bringing together some 30 key economic, financial and entrepreneurial actors for a round table on June 17 in order to find ways to increase women-led buyouts.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, fulfilling its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has rallied Québec into action thanks to the retirement savings of 795,374 shareholders.

With net assets of $21.7 billion as at November 30, 2024, the Fonds supports nearly 4,000 companies through direct and indirect venture and development capital investments based on the belief that impact is created as much by financial as societal returns. For more information, visit fondsftq.com or our company page on LinkedIn.

About BCF Business Law

Celebrating 30 years in business in 2025, BCF Business Law has more than 520 employees, including 270 professionals. It is the go-to firm for business leaders, entrepreneurs, growing companies and international businesses having chosen Québec and Canada as a springboard for growth and success. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, BCF Business Law has the distinction of being the only law firm to have been named as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies every year since 2007.

