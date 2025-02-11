Construction Begins on CLORIA Île des Frères

SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Partners CLORIA Développement, QuoVadis Capital and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ today announced the start of construction on CLORIA Île des Frères, a mixed-use project in Saint-Jérôme. Located in a vibrant area with easy access nature and services, the building will include 135 net-zero residential rental units and an Avril Supermarché Santé supermarket. This project is the second in a series bearing the Danū signature, a brand that sets a new standard for sustainable housing.

On hand for the ground-breaking ceremony were:

Marc Bourcier, Mayor, Saint-Jérôme

Maxime Camerlain , Co-president, CLORIA Développement

, Co-president, CLORIA Développement Natalie Voland, President, Quo Vadis Capital

Martin Raymond , President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ Serge Gauthier, Vice-President, Avril Supermarché Santé

A project that blends perfectly into its surroundings

Located at 70 chemin de la Rivière-du-Nord, at the gateway to the Laurentians and next to the Rivière-du-Nord regional park, CLORIA Île des Frères is much more than a residential building; it's a living environment designed to meet the needs of current and future generations.

Offering a wide range of sizes, from studio to 3-bedroom units, the project features innovative energy management, accessible green spaces and common areas that foster community engagement. Besides offering quality, well-designed and comfortable housing, CLORIA Île des Frères will be home to an Avril Supermarché Santé supermarket, which will create over 80 local jobs, consolidating an integrated vision of well-being and regional economic development.

CLORIA Île des Frères is a concrete illustration of the partners' commitment to thoughtful, responsible urban growth, in line with the City of Saint-Jérôme's priorities of sustainable development and housing affordability.

The building will be ready for occupancy in summer 2026. A second phase comprising 149 apartments will follow.

"We are proud of this project, which embodies our commitment to designing and building high-performance, resilient and welcoming buildings. My team and I optimize every development stage to create living environments suitable for all generations and incorporating the latest innovations. This project will offer varied housing, from studios to family-size units, in an environment that promotes biodiversity and well-being through green spaces and community vegetable gardens. We plan to continue developing the site into a model community, with the next phase of 150 units to follow shortly." - Maxime Camerlain, Co-president, Cloriacité, and founder of CLORIA Développement.

"For years, we've been rethinking the way we build in order to create living environments where every stakeholder is taken into account, is involved and benefits. By integrating climate justice into our projects, we're proving that responsible real estate can also be affordable. With the Danū signature, we are combining innovation and commitment by rigorously measuring our sustainability strategy performance. We design resilient spaces that promote health, well-being and intelligent management of natural resources, while at the same time building future ready communities. - Natalie Voland, President, Quo Vadis Capital

"This new project is greener, more sustainable and accessible to all types of households, who will enjoy a stimulating place to live in the Upper Laurentians. It is one of a series of projects being carried out in partnership with two developers who are committed to alleviating the housing shortage and to employing green building practices. At the Fonds immobilier, we are committed to the sustainable transformation of the market, and our priority is to rapidly increase the supply of different types of housing." - Martin Raymond, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ.

"By gaining a foothold in the Laurentians, a region not yet explored by Avril, we are pursuing our mission to help Quebecers adopt a healthy lifestyle by making natural and organic products accessible to as many people as possible." - Serge Gauthier, Vice-President, Avril Supermarché Santé

A project designed for residents' well-being

CLORIA Île des Frères offers the perfect balance between a tranquil place to call home and a vibrant community committed to environmental stewardship. Project features include:

Communal spaces that encourage socializing and inclusion: gym, lounge with fireplace, conference room, common area kitchen and dining room;

An interior courtyard featuring urban vegetable gardens designed by Albert Mondor, an expert in sustainable horticulture;

Direct access to the Rivière-du-Nord regional park, making it easy to connect with nature and enjoy outdoor activities;

Apartments ranging from studios to 3 bedrooms (from 531 ft² to 1,510 ft²), including 14 affordable units.

Superior construction, with optimized soundproofing and abundant natural light.

Inclusions: five ENERGY STAR® appliances, a heat pump and high-speed Internet.

The added value of the Danū signature in green building

CLORIA Île des Frères embodies innovation and sustainability through its integrated approach to environmental performance and resilience. Green features include:

A building with zero operational carbon emissions;

Low-carbon materials and optimized embodied carbon reduction;

ZCB-Design v3 certification for an energy-efficient building;

Eco-responsible parking certification, incorporating solutions to reduce heat islands and promote biodiversity;

Aerothermal heating for efficient, sustainable energy management;

A water heat recovery system to reduce energy consumption;

Optimized waste management, including composting for residents.

Key partners

DANŪ – Developer

Architect: Aedifica

Design: Taktik design

Akonovia – Green building consultants

Intercom Services immobiliers – Brokerage expert

Concordia University's Next-Generation Cities Institute

Next-Generation Cities Institute Les Jardins d'Albert - Landscaping

About Cloriacité

Founded in 2021, Cloriacité is the outcome of a strategic alliance between two remarkable companies: Cloria communautés connectées and Odacité Immobilier. Pooling the two companies' strengths, Cloriacité develops and manages unique and innovative mixed-use real estate projects all across Québec. With a portfolio of over 600 residential units and 100 commercial tenants (including national banners), Cloriacité harnesses the deep market knowledge of its 20-member team to deliver quality mixed-use projects.

About Quo Vadis Capital

Quo Vadis Capital is a B-Corp certified leader in zero-emission real estate, proving for over 25 years that performance and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. The company has built international expertise, and its innovative business model demonstrates that building sustainably is also an economic lever. A committed partner of the business, academic and social economy communities, Quo Vadis Capital transforms real estate into a driver of responsible prosperity.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ helps drive economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec, and favours a development approach based on ESG (environmental, social, governance) factors. At December 31, 2024, the Fonds immobilier had 25 projects in progress or under construction, valued at $5 billion, along with 82 properties under management and 5 million square feet of industrial land for development. Since inception, the Fonds immobilier has invested in over 200 social and affordable housing projects totalling some 9,000 residential units. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

SOURCE Le Fonds de Solidarité des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ)

Press contact: Chantale Baar, Communications Chantale Baar, [email protected] / 514 992-6463; Josée Lagacé, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, [email protected] / 514 707-5180