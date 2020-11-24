Two thirds of Canadian business owners negatively impacted by COVID-19, most say area businesses are in crisis mode: CIBC Poll

"During these challenging times, Canadian business owners have shown incredible resilience by staying focused on fundamentals and being very nimble and creative," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Group Head, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC. "Our team is engaged with business owners across the country every day. With so many feeling immediate pressures on revenues, we encourage owners to get advice about their overall financial situation including cash flow management and help managing debt levels. Whether business owners are facing challenges, or have an opportunity to capitalize on, we have the tools, advice and the team to help provide a path forward."

Business Owners Going Virtual, Slashing Costs

Business owners have employed several strategies to continue operating. A third (30 per cent) have increased their virtual presence while a further 16 per cent pivoted their business to operate completely online.

To support cash flow, 56 per cent have used at least one government program this year, and to limit costs, 35 per cent are reducing operating expenses while 28 per cent have cut employee hours. Half (52 per cent) say they are counting on government support to survive.

Close to a third (29 per cent) expect it will take between a year or two for things to get back to normal, with the majority (81 per cent) agreeing the uncertainty of the current environment remains the hardest aspect to manage.

"Canadians have the opportunity to support their local businesses in the coming weeks as we head into the holiday season and I hope we see friends and neighbours rally around their local communities to help make a difference," added Ms. Dottori-Attanasio.

Other poll findings:

72 per cent of business owners say their present stress level is much higher than it was prior to the pandemic

are looking to build the digital capabilities of their business 45 per cent are looking to reduce their debt levels, while 41 per cent are seeking more credit to help with operating capital and 40 per cent are seeking advice to better manage cash flow

To help business owners manage through this challenging environment, CIBC has launched Biz Hub, a new online resource dedicated to key topics including cash flow management, taxes, business recovery, how to build and expand digital capabilities and more.

