- Paralympians Doug Blessin and Lyne Tremblay to represent Canada

- Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games takes place November 17-26





OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Paralympians Doug Blessin and Lyne Tremblay have been nominated to compete for Canada in the sport of Shooting Para sport at the Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Shooting Federation of Canada announced Wednesday.

Santiago 2023 Canadian Parapan Am Team – SHOOTING PARA SPORT

Paralympians Lyne Tremblay and Doug Blessin have been nominated to compete for Canada in the sport of Shooting Para sport at the Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games. (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

Doug Blessin – Port Coquitlam, BC – SH2 (classification) Lyne Tremblay – Magog, QC – SH2

Blessin is a three-time Paralympian, representing Canada at the Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016, and London 2012 Games. His best result is from Rio 2016, finishing sixth in the SH2 10m air rifle prone. At the Tokyo Games, he was 28th in the qualification rounds of both the 10m air rifle standing and 50m rifle prone. He recently competed at the 2023 world championships in Lima, Peru.

"Competing at the Parapan Am Games is not just about chasing victory; it's a journey of heart, grit, and the incredible opportunity to earn a quota spot at the Paralympic Games," said Blessin. "With every challenge we embrace, we inch closer to our dreams, and the Parapan Am Games become our stage of excitement and determination, where we pave the way to make history in the Paralympic arena."

Tremblay is also a three-time Paralympian. She made her Shooting Para sport debut at Tokyo 2020, and also competed for Canada in Para archery at London 2012 and Beijing 2008. Her best result in Tokyo was 27th in qualification in the 10m air rifle standing.

"As always, it will be an honour to represent my country and I look forward to competing at the Games," said Tremblay. "Thank you Chile for welcoming us."

They both will be making their Parapan Am Games debuts, and this will also mark the first time Canada is represented in the sport at the Games. Shooting Para sport was added to the Parapan Am program four years ago.

Blessin and Tremblay participate in the SH2 classification, for athletes with upper limb impairments which require the use of a shooting stand to support the rifle. All SH2 events are mixed gender. They will compete in the SH2 mixed 10m air rifle standing, 10m air rifle prone, and 50m rifle prone events in Santiago.

Shooting Para sport will take place November 18-21 in Santiago. The 10m air rifle standing is a Paralympic qualifier, with the winner of the event earning a quota spot for their country at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

"I am so pleased to welcome Lyne and Doug to the team – the first Canadian Shooting Para sport athletes to compete at the Parapan Am Games," said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Santiago 2023 Canadian Parapan Am Team. "They are both such experienced competitors, and it will be a treat to support them in Santiago. I wish them both the best of luck at the Games."

"Congratulations to Doug and Lyne on their nomination to the Parapan Am Games," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission. "With multiple Paralympic Games to their names, it will be fantastic to add the Parapan Am Games to their long list of achievements. I look forward to cheering them on in Santiago."

The Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games will take place November 17-26, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 140 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Parapan Am Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

The current list of athletes nominated to the team can be found HERE. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About Shooting Federation of Canada: SFC-FTC.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

For further information: Media Contacts: Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected], 613-462-2700