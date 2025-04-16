TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) officially launched a joint campaign titled "We Are All Team Canada."

At a moment of global uncertainty, this campaign aims to remind Canadians of the role sport plays in their lives, and the power it has to bring us all together. Showcasing memorable moments in Canadian sporting history and leveraging the inspiration of Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic athletes, "We Are All Team Canada" is a celebration of national unity and pride.

"Sport has the potential to unite us in ways that little else can," said David Shoemaker, CEO and Secretary General of the Canadian Olympic Committee. "We are faced with unprecedented uncertainty. But just like we saw in Paris last summer, sport really does bring us together and represent the best of Canada on the world stage. We need that now more than ever. With less than a year before Milano Cortina 2026, now is the time to rally behind Team Canada."

"We Are All Team Canada" also marks the first time the COC and CPC have collaborated on a joint brand campaign, highlighting the role all Team Canada athletes play in uniting Canadians through sport.

"Canada's Paralympians and Olympians represent the best of Canadian values as they proudly represent their country on the global stage, and We Are All Team Canada showcases how sport unites us all," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Sport has a unique power to bring people together, create defining national moments, and inspire positive change – and this is a moment to highlight our national identity and celebrate everything that makes us Canadian."

Canadians who tuned in to watch the Canada-US game in the IIHF Women's World Championship over the weekend will have seen a 30-second version of "We Are All Team Canada" during the broadcast.

Additional phases of "We Are All Team Canada" will be rolled out in the coming weeks, and will include social media assets and user generated content from Team Canada athletes.

The "We Are All Team Canada" video can be found here.

