OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Para judokas Justin Karn and Christina Mowatt have been nominated to represent Canada at the Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Judo Canada announced Thursday.

Santiago 2023 Canadian Parapan Am Team – PARA JUDO

Justin Karn – Montreal, QC – J2 60kg Christina Mowatt – Burnaby, BC – J1 57kg

Karn will be making his fourth Parapan Am Games appearance, following 2011, 2015, and 2019. He captured a bronze medal in his debut at the Guadalajara 2011 Games. He is currently ranked No. 14 in the world in his category, and third in the Americas.

"I look forward to competing in the Games. I hope for tough competition," said Karn, who is also a Paralympian, competing at the London 2012 Games with a seventh-place finish.

Mowatt will be competing at her first major multi-sport Games. Ranked world No. 17 in her category and No. 5 in the Americas, she was fifth at the 2022 world championships.

"I am extremely privileged and honoured to be representing our country in Santiago," said Mowatt. "I've been physically and mentally preparing for this event, and I'm feeling excited. I'm ready to give it my all, and gain valuable experience offered by a multi-sport Games."

Both Karn and Mowatt recently participated in the 2023 world championships, held during the IBSA World Games in Birmingham, Great Britain, with each dropping their opening matches. Karn bounced back in the repechage to finish ninth.

Para judo, a sport for athletes with visual impairments, will take place November 19 and 20 in Santiago. The event offer rankings points towards Paris qualification.

"Congratulations to Christina and Justin on their nomination to the Parapan Am Games!" said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Santiago 2023 Canadian Parapan Am Team. "They both are world-class competitors, and this will be an incredible opportunity to test themselves against other top athletes. I look forward to cheering them on in Santiago."

"I am so pleased to be welcoming Christina and Justin to the Canadian team," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission. "This is a great steppingstone for Christina and an exciting moment in her career to compete at her first Parapan Am Games, and Justin's experience will be a welcomed addition to the team as he adds to his successful Parapan Am career. I wish them both the best of luck in Santiago."

The Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games will take place November 17-26, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 140 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Parapan Am Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

The current list of athletes nominated to the team can be found HERE. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

