GATINEAU, QC, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Governments, businesses, non-profit organizations, Indigenous peoples, and communities across the country are joining forces to reach this ambitious climate goal.

Working independently from the federal government, the Net-Zero Advisory Body (NZAB) consults the public and advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the most effective pathways for Canada to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault announced two new members who are joining the NZAB, each with a three-year term:





Michael Bernstein , Executive Director, Clean Prosperity

Karen Ross , Director, Farmers for Climate Solutions

These members have a diverse range of experience and knowledge in net zero and climate change. The NZAB is composed of no more than fifteen members from across the country with expertise in science, business, labour, policymaking, rural economic development, and Indigenous governance and knowledge. Their work provides timely advice to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change as Canada continues to take action to achieve its climate targets.

The Government of Canada benefited from NZAB's observations in 2021 about existing domestic and international pathways to net zero. Last year, NZAB contributed expert advice to the development of the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, which provides a roadmap for Canada to meet its 2030 emissions reduction target and puts in place the building blocks needed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The NZAB submitted its first annual report to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change in 2022. Pursuing three valuable lines of inquiry—net-zero governance, net-zero industrial policy, and net-zero energy systems—it provides important advice on pathways for action.

The Government of Canada plans to collaborate for years to come with NZAB to build a thriving net-zero future for Canada and looks forward to receiving its next annual report in the fall.

Quotes

"The advice provided by the NZAB is of great value to the Government of Canada because it bolsters our actions and ambition to achieve Canada's targets. As a group of independent experts from across Canada, NZAB members have a wide range of experience and expertise in business, policy development, and science, which together can provide valuable insights on Canada's path to 2050. I welcome new perspectives and see more experts join our fight against climate change."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"On behalf of the NZAB, I extend a warm welcome to our new members. Their diverse backgrounds will bring credible, real-life perspectives to help further develop and implement pathways to reach our interim emissions reduction targets on the way to a net-zero 2050, while strengthening our economic competitiveness."

– Dan Wicklum, Co-Chair, Net-Zero Advisory Body

Quick facts

The Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act received Royal Assent on June 29, 2021 , and formalized Canada's commitment to net zero by 2050. The Act ensures transparency and accountability as the government works to deliver on its targets. It also requires public participation and independent advice to guide the Government of Canada's efforts.

received Royal Assent on , and formalized commitment to net zero by 2050. The Act ensures transparency and accountability as the government works to deliver on its targets. It also requires public participation and independent advice to guide the Government of efforts. The Act established the NZAB to provide the Minister of Environment and Climate Change with independent advice on achieving net-zero emissions and to engage with Canadians on reaching this goal.

The Governor in Council appoints the members of the NZAB on the recommendation of the Minister and fixes their renumeration. The NZAB is composed of no more than fifteen members, who are appointed on a part-time basis for a renewable term of up to three years.

The Minister announced the initial members on February 25, 2021 . Members bring different experiences, including from the transportation, clean technology, forestry, electricity, finance, and not-for-profit sectors.

