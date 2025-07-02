YELLOWKNIFE, NT, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, visited Denendeh Manor, a four-storey Indigenous-owned apartment building in Yellowknife, to announce over $13.3 million in support of five projects in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

These projects are being funded under the Low Carbon Economy Fund (LCEF), which invests in projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, generate clean growth, build resilient communities, and create jobs for Canadians through four distinct funding streams. They are essential to building a clean economy and keeping Canadian innovation climate competitive.

Three of the projects being announced are receiving funding from the LCEF Challenge stream, which supports a variety of organizations in adopting proven, low-carbon technologies to reduce their carbon footprint and stay climate competitive. The other two are receiving funding from the LCEF Indigenous Leadership stream, which supports Indigenous-owned and Indigenous-led renewable energy, energy efficiency, and low-carbon heating projects across Canada.

The Sherritt International Corporation is receiving approximately $1.6 million from the Challenge stream to increase the efficiency of the natural gas-fired boilers it uses to generate steam for its fertilizer plant in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta .

from the Challenge stream to increase the efficiency of the natural gas-fired boilers it uses to generate steam for its fertilizer plant in . Cavendish Farms Corporation is receiving nearly $1.4 million from the Challenge stream to install a heat recovery system and reduce reliance on natural gas at its Lethbridge, Alberta facility.

from the Challenge stream to install a heat recovery system and reduce reliance on natural gas at its facility. The Taurus Canada Renewable Natural Gas Corporation is receiving approximately $3.4 million from the Challenge stream to construct the world's first small-scale biogenic carbon capture and storage project, using manure anaerobic digestion on the Kasko Cattle Co. Ltd. feedlot site.

from the Challenge stream to construct the world's first small-scale biogenic carbon capture and storage project, using manure anaerobic digestion on the Kasko Cattle Co. Ltd. feedlot site. Denendeh Manor GP Ltd. is receiving approximately $2.3 million from the Indigenous Leadership stream to improve energy efficiency and low carbon heating at Denendeh Manor in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories .

from the Indigenous Leadership stream to improve energy efficiency and low carbon heating at Denendeh Manor in . The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation is receiving approximately $4.6 million from the Indigenous Leadership stream to supply ground-mounted solar installation kits to Inuvialuit-owned cabins in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region of the Northwest Territories .

These investments reaffirm the Government of Canada's strong commitment to building a clean, sustainable economy for all; achieving its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets; and protecting our environment.

Quotes

"It is up to all of us to take meaningful steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while positioning Canada as a global leader in the clean economy. By driving innovation and supporting climate-smart solutions, we are not only protecting our environment, we are building a strong, competitive economy that can thrive in a low-carbon future. Through investments like these, the Government of Canada is empowering communities and organizations to lead the way in securing long-term economic and environmental success."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Whether it's wildfires, rising temperatures, or extreme weather, the North faces the harsh realities of climate change every day. That's why the nearly $7 million investment in two projects in the Northwest Territories is so critical—it will directly support efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, transition to cleaner energy, and advance Canada's climate goals through meaningful mitigation efforts."

– The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"It is great to see the federal government investing in Yellowknife housing, including through the adaptation of existing housing, to make them more energy efficient. The impacts of climate change are being felt faster in the North than anywhere else. The changes include shorter and warmer winters and hotter and longer summers that bring fires, which our city knows too well. Every dollar invested in mitigation and adaptation is a dollar well invested."

– His Worship Ben Hendriksen, Mayor of Yellowknife

"On behalf of Denendeh Manor and our 27 Dene First Nation stakeholders, I want to sincerely thank Minister Dabrusin and her team at Environment and Climate Change Canada for their guidance and support in making this transformation project possible. Every year for the life of our building, this investment will eliminate our dependence on 30,000 litres of heating oil, reduce our carbon footprint by 85 tonnes of greenhouse gases, and save us over $40,000 in energy costs for heat and electricity. This project is a powerful example of federal partnerships helping Indigenous businesses and communities achieve environmental stewardship and economic success."

– Darrell Beaulieu, Chief Executive Officer, Denendeh Manor GP Ltd.

Quick facts

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is part of Canada's clean growth and climate action plans. It consists of four streams: the Leadership Fund, the Challenge Fund, the Indigenous Leadership Fund, and the Implementation Readiness Fund.

clean growth and climate action plans. It consists of four streams: the Leadership Fund, the Challenge Fund, the Indigenous Leadership Fund, and the Implementation Readiness Fund. The Challenge Fund is helping many types of organizations across the country use proven, low-carbon technologies to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

As of March 2025 , 48 projects across Canada have been completed with the support of $73 million from the Challenge Fund. These investments help advance clean growth.

, 48 projects across have been completed with the support of from the Challenge Fund. These investments help advance clean growth. The Indigenous Leadership Fund was co-developed with the three National Indigenous Organizations; First Nations, Inuit, and Métis governments; and Indigenous clean energy experts.

As of March 2025 , the Indigenous Leadership fund is investing approximately $74 million in 20 ongoing projects. These projects include solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps, and building retrofits to improve energy performance and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

, the Indigenous Leadership fund is investing approximately in 20 ongoing projects. These projects include solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps, and building retrofits to improve energy performance and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The three investments in Alberta are in line with the Government of Canada's commitments through the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to deliver good jobs through greater collaboration across levels of government and by working more closely with Prairie stakeholders on their priorities for a cleaner and sustainable economy that leaves no one behind.

