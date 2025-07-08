GATINEAU, QC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - As protectors of the land and water, Indigenous peoples have long been leaders in climate action. In addition to advocating for the care of our planet, First Nations, Inuit, and Métis are making significant contributions to lowering greenhouse gas emissions as leaders or key partners in the development of almost 20% of Canada's clean electricity infrastructure.

To further support this leadership, today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced over $40 million in funding through the Low Carbon Economy Indigenous Leadership Fund to support 13 Indigenous-owned and -led clean energy projects across Canada.

These projects include the installation of solar panels, wind turbines, and heat pumps, as well as building energy retrofits that will help Indigenous communities save on energy costs and increase renewable energy use. They also help create jobs and leverage economic opportunities to further benefit those communities.

The K'ómoks First Nation in British Columbia will receive nearly $690,000 for its community solar project to install residential solar panels.

will receive nearly for its community solar project to install residential solar panels. The Kinistin Saulteaux Nation in Saskatchewan will receive over $845,000 for its Kizis–Pimibizaowgamik project to build a charging system to power community EVs for local work and medical transportation.

will receive over for its Kizis–Pimibizaowgamik project to build a charging system to power community EVs for local work and medical transportation. The Makivvik Corporation in Quebec will receive approximately $3.5 million to purchase and distribute solar kits throughout Nunavik.

will receive approximately to purchase and distribute solar kits throughout Nunavik. The Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre in Ontario will receive up to $1 million to install a heat pump system in the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre's new building.

will receive up to to install a heat pump system in the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre's new building. The Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation in Newfoundland and Labrador will receive over $1.6 million to install heat pumps in community-owned homes on Sheshatshiu Indian Reserve No. 3.

and will receive over to install heat pumps in community-owned homes on Sheshatshiu Indian Reserve No. 3. The Gitlaxt'aamiks Village Government in British Columbia will receive over $2.8 million to purchase and install electric heat pumps in community homes.

will receive over to purchase and install electric heat pumps in community homes. The Mushuau Innu First Nation in Newfoundland and Labrador will receive over $5.8 million to purchase and install heat pumps in community-owned homes in the remote community of Natuashish .

and will receive over to purchase and install heat pumps in community-owned homes in the remote community of . The Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation Band in Newfoundland and Labrador will receive nearly $4.3 million to purchase and install heat pumps in homes owned by community members.

and will receive nearly to purchase and install heat pumps in homes owned by community members. The Hiawatha First Nation 162 in Ontario will receive nearly $3.4 million to make the newly built Rice Lake Elder's complex and community building net zero.

will receive nearly to make the newly built Rice Lake Elder's complex and community building net zero. The Métis Nation of Alberta will receive over $9.2 million to retrofit approximately 500 citizen-owned homes across Alberta .

will receive over to retrofit approximately 500 citizen-owned homes across . The Seabird Island Band in British Columbia will receive over $5.6 million to improve the energy efficiency of two schools and an administration building.

will receive over to improve the energy efficiency of two schools and an administration building. The Métis National Council Secretariat Inc. in Ontario will receive up to $150,000 to conduct an audit of the Métis National Council's operating carbon footprint.

will receive up to to conduct an audit of the Métis National Council's operating carbon footprint. The Indigenous Clean Energy Social Enterprise in Ontario will receive over $1.2 million for a collaborative impact project responding to federal best practices for Indigenous participation in program advisory and governance.

These investments reaffirm the Government of Canada's commitment to support reconciliation and integrate Indigenous Knowledge, voices, and perspectives in the work toward a sustainable future for all.

Quotes

"As first guardians of nature and true stewards of environmental conservation and protection, First Nations, Inuit, and Métis across Canada are taking critical action to fight climate change and adapt to its impacts. Today's announcement recognizes the leadership and the important work of Indigenous peoples to preserve the environment and ensure that a habitable planet exists now and for generations to come."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The Indigenous Leadership Fund is a $180 million stream under the Low Carbon Economy Fund. It funds Indigenous-owned and -led renewable energy, energy efficiency, and low-carbon heating projects to support Indigenous climate action.

stream under the Low Carbon Economy Fund. It funds Indigenous-owned and -led renewable energy, energy efficiency, and low-carbon heating projects to support Indigenous climate action. The Indigenous Leadership Fund was co-developed with the three National Indigenous Organizations; First Nations, Inuit, and Métis governments; and Indigenous clean energy experts. It recognizes their unique rights, interests, and circumstances when it comes to addressing the causes and impacts of climate change.

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis are key leaders and partners in efforts to address climate change. They continue to lead innovative projects of all sizes across the country, including in remote and northern communities.

Supporting Indigenous leadership and co-developing solutions to address climate change in First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities is central to advancing the reconciliation journey and promoting self-determination.

By advancing the Indigenous Climate Leadership Agenda, Canada is implementing Article 29 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, which affirms Indigenous peoples' right to the conservation and protection of their lands, territories, and resources. As part of this effort, the Government of Canada is working with Indigenous partners to set a long-term approach to partnership on climate that upholds and implements Indigenous peoples' right to self-determination and to participate in decision-making. These partnerships will help ensure access to predictable and equitable funding for climate action.

Associated links

