TWO MORE IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK AWARDS FOR SUBARU IN UPDATED TESTS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is delighted to receive two more 2024 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards. The Solterra gets upgraded to a TSP+ and the WRX gets newly added to the model count with a TSP. The Subaru Ascent retains its TSP+ while the Impreza and Outback both carry on with TSP designations.

2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ Winners

2024 Subaru Ascent

2024 Subaru Solterra

2024 TOP SAFETY PICK Winners

2024 Subaru Impreza

2024 Subaru Outback

2024 Subaru WRX

To qualify for either award in 2024, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels. In addition, a good rating in the original moderate overlap front test is enough to qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK, but a good or acceptable rating in the updated test is needed for the "plus."

The Ascent has won a TSP or higher for seven consecutive years. The Outback records its sixteenth consecutive win and the Impreza its seventeenth consecutive win. The all-electric Solterra enters its second model year with a second consecutive TSP+ and the WRX picks up its ninth total win of TSP or higher.

"Safety will always be at the forefront of everything we do," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. "Seeing new models receive safety designations tells us we are focusing on the right elements to keep our drivers and occupants safe."

Subaru retains its status as of September 2024 of having received more TSP+ awards than any other brand since 2013, with a total of 72 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards to date.

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

