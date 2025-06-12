Subaru retails 7,101 units in May

Forester and Crosstrek have best-ever May

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), recorded its best May ever with 7,101 units sold during the month. This accounts for an 18.5 per cent increase over May 2024 and a year-to-date sales increase of 13.6 per cent over the same time last year, with 33,997 models sold.

The red-hot Crosstrek saw its best May ever with 3,109 models sold. The Crosstrek remains a Canadian favourite with its right-size and unparalleled capability in its class. The Crosstrek has sold 14,154 units so far in 2025.

The family-friendly Forester continues its impressive performance for 2025, also recording its best-ever May with 2,085 models sold. Year-to-date Forester sales are currently 46.9 per cent above the same time last year.

"Our award-winning models continue to resonate with Canadians," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "We will continue with our dedication to safety, dependability, and reliability across our entire lineup."

May 2025 7,101 Month's actual 5,993 Previous year (same month) 1,108 Difference 18.5 % MTD sales vs. STLY 33,997 2025 YTD 29,923 2024 YTD 4,074 Difference 13.6 % YTD sales vs. STLY 15,812 Q2 2025 12,200 Q2 2024 3,612 Difference 29.6 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]