Jun 12, 2025, 09:00 ET
- Subaru retails 7,101 units in May
- Forester and Crosstrek have best-ever May
MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), recorded its best May ever with 7,101 units sold during the month. This accounts for an 18.5 per cent increase over May 2024 and a year-to-date sales increase of 13.6 per cent over the same time last year, with 33,997 models sold.
The red-hot Crosstrek saw its best May ever with 3,109 models sold. The Crosstrek remains a Canadian favourite with its right-size and unparalleled capability in its class. The Crosstrek has sold 14,154 units so far in 2025.
The family-friendly Forester continues its impressive performance for 2025, also recording its best-ever May with 2,085 models sold. Year-to-date Forester sales are currently 46.9 per cent above the same time last year.
"Our award-winning models continue to resonate with Canadians," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "We will continue with our dedication to safety, dependability, and reliability across our entire lineup."
|
May 2025
|
7,101
|
Month's actual
|
5,993
|
Previous year (same month)
|
1,108
|
Difference
|
18.5 %
|
MTD sales vs. STLY
|
33,997
|
2025 YTD
|
29,923
|
2024 YTD
|
4,074
|
Difference
|
13.6 %
|
YTD sales vs. STLY
|
15,812
|
Q2 2025
|
12,200
|
Q2 2024
|
3,612
|
Difference
|
29.6 %
|
Current quarter sales vs. STLY
About Subaru Canada, Inc.
Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.
Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]
