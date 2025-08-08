Third-best July on record

Subaru retails 5,316 units in July

Crosstrek achieves best-ever July; BRZ, Impreza, and WRX surpass same time last year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) closed out July with a solid performance, retailing 5,316 units. This marks a 0.7 per cent increase over the same time last year (STLY) with July 2025 now standing as the third-best July in SCI history. Subaru Canada has sold 44,828 units, an impressive 9.4 per cent increase over the same period in 2024.

The Crosstrek led the charge with its best-ever July, continuing to resonate with Canadian drivers. The Crosstrek continues to be a Canadian favourite by combining a right-sized SUV with standard advanced safety features and Symmetrical Full-time All-Wheel Drive. The BRZ, Impreza, and WRX also outperformed their July 2024 results, showcasing strong momentum across the lineup.

"We're proud of our continued growth and the strength of our product lineup," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "Our dealer network's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction continues to drive our success."

July 2025 5,316 Month's actual 5,277 Previous year (same month) 39 Difference 0.7 % MTD sales vs. STLY 44,828 2025 YTD 40,963 2024 YTD 3,865 Difference 9.4 % YTD sales vs. STLY 5,316 Q3 2025 5,277 Q3 2024 39 Difference 0.7 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on social channels.

