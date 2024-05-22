TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is marking new milestones toward making oral health care more accessible and affordable in Canada. This week two million Canadian seniors will have been approved to receive coverage under the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) and will be able to access the dental care they need.

To date, more than 90,000 seniors have received care from participating providers. For some seniors, it is their first time seeing an oral health provider in decades. If those eligible for services do not already have an oral health provider they can consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search to find an oral health provider in their community.

Seniors aged 65 and over who do not have access to dental insurance and have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000 can apply to the CDCP. In June, applications will be further expanded to adults with a valid disability tax credit and children under 18, making oral health care more affordable and accessible for many other Canadian residents.

There are currently close to 10,000 oral health providers offering a wide-range of services to patients covered under the CDCP. This includes dentists and dental specialists, independent dental hygienists and denturists. We thank all participating providers for supporting the CDCP and for their important role in helping to improve health outcomes in Canada.

CDCP clients should always ask the oral health provider if they are participating in the CDCP before booking an appointment. Starting July 8, oral health providers will be able to direct bill Sun Life for services provided on a claim-by-claim basis, without formally signing up for the CDCP. This means clients will be able to see any oral health provider of their choice, as long as the provider agrees to direct bill Sun Life for services provided under the plan.

Depending on their household income, CDCP clients may have to pay a co-payment, as well as additional charges, depending on the services received. Before receiving any services, CDCP clients should confirm the amount that is not covered by the CDCP and that they will need to pay directly to their provider. CDCP clients should not pay the full amount and seek reimbursement from Sun Life, as this is not possible.

Oral health care is health care. No one should have to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying their bills. The CDCP is going to help make dental care more affordable for up to nine million Canadians who are estimated to currently not have coverage.

For more information, visit Canada.ca/dental.

"Today marks new milestones in oral health care with two million seniors approved to receive quality dental coverage under the Canadian Dental Care Plan and close to ten thousand participating oral health care providers. For decades, many Canadians could not receive the care they need and deserve, as they struggled with the cost of living. As the number of participating oral health providers grows, more Canadians will benefit from improved oral and overall health."

"Too many Canadians are going without the dental care they need. That is why we launched the Canadian Dental Care Plan—a transformative expansion of Canada's social safety net—to ensure every Canadian can get the dental care they need. By next year, nine million uninsured Canadians will have their dental care covered. That's what fairness is about."

"I would like to thank Canadians for embracing the phased approach to roll out the largest public benefit in our history. In approximately one month, children and eligible persons with disabilities can also apply online for the Canadian Dental Care Plan. Tens of thousands of Canadians have already received necessary oral health care under this plan. With kids and persons with disabilities enrolling next month, we are making sure everyone gets the care they need."

"Thanks to oral health providers across the country and the Government of Canada's engagement, more than two million seniors have already been approved for coverage and are now eligible to receiving dental care. We look forward to continuing to partner with more oral health providers, as we work towards our objective of helping Canadians access affordable oral health."

"It's great to see that thousands of Canadians have started to receive the oral health care they need. Knowing that Canadians are accessing care and helping their smiles shine is heartwarming. Together, with the Government of Canada, we're committed to ensuring the Canadian Dental Care Plan continues to succeed."

Quick Facts

Budget 2023 announced an investment of $13 billion over five years, starting in 2023-24, and $4.4 billion ongoing, to implement the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). The Government has also committed to spend $250 million over three years starting in 2025-26, and $75 million ongoing, to establish the Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF).





over five years, starting in 2023-24, and ongoing, to implement the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). The Government has also committed to spend over three years starting in 2025-26, and ongoing, to establish the Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF). The Government of Canada continues to increase opportunities to access oral health services. This month, the government launched the Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF), which will further reduce barriers that prevent Canadians from accessing oral health care, including in rural and remote communities. The first Call for Proposals will support projects submitted by oral health training institutions.





continues to increase opportunities to access oral health services. This month, the government launched the Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF), which will further reduce barriers that prevent Canadians from accessing oral health care, including in rural and remote communities. The first Call for Proposals will support projects submitted by oral health training institutions. CDCP provider participation is voluntary. Oral health providers eligible to participate and who can bill for services include: dentists denturists dental hygienists dental specialists





Health Canada is collaborating with provinces and territories regarding their public oral health services, including the coordination of benefits between the CDCP and provincial and territorial publicly funded programs. Each provincial or territorial factsheet is available on Canada.ca

