LONDON, ON, June 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation has resulted in seizures of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, a firearm with ammunition, and approximately $10,500 in Canadian currency.

The investigation began in fall 2021 after information was received by the RCMP's Transnational Serious and Organized Crime Unit about suppliers of controlled substances in the London region.

The investigation spanned several months across the London area, leading to the execution of search warrants on May 31, 2022.

Two individuals, Justin Kunz (age 26) and Shiema Rahimi (age 24) of London, Ontario, were arrested and have been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code:

Justin Kunz:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Methamphetamine

Possession for the Purpose of Distribution: Cannabis

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Careless Use of a Firearm and Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Order

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Resisting Arrest

Shiema Rahimi:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Distribution: Cannabis

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Careless Use of a Firearm and Ammunition

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

"This investigation is another great example of how the RCMP is committed to keeping harmful substances out of Canadian communities."

- Superintendent Jeff Cooper, District Commander, Transnational Serious and Organized Crime

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information related to drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: /RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: @rcmpont

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Media Contact: RCMP O Division (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]