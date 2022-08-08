TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians can now enjoy a delicious new twist on their favourite breakfast at Tims with the introduction of the Tim Hortons Maple Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches. Merging two classic Canadian flavours together, our crispy and naturally smoked bacon is topped with a sweet and savoury glaze that has just the right hint of spice.

Two classic Canadian flavours come together to create the NEW Tim Hortons Maple Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches, featuring our crispy smoked bacon with a sweet and savoury glaze that’s made with 100% Canadian Maple Syrup (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

The new lineup of Tim Hortons Maple Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches includes Farmer's Wraps, Classic or Specialty Bagel BELTs, and Breakfast Sandwiches with an English Muffin or Homestyle Biscuit. They're all prepared fresh to order with a 100 per cent Canadian freshly cracked egg.

"We're dialing up our classic breakfast sandwiches at Tims by adding a new sweet and savoury flavour option for our guests to enjoy," says Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons. "Each bite of our new Maple Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches delivers the perfect balance of savoury and sweet, with a hint of spice, that will switch up your morning routine. Plus, guests can also add our delicious new maple-flavoured bacon to any sandwich or wrap for lunch or dinner for an additional charge."

Also new in Tims restaurants is a lineup of Redeye beverages featuring a shot of our rich and bold espresso – brewed with 100 per cent ethically sourced premium Arabica beans – in one of three iconic Tims drinks.

Guests can get their day started or have an afternoon pick me up with a Redeye Iced Capp, Redeye Original Blend Coffee, or Redeye Iced Coffee.

