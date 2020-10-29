Two Canadian technologies are going to the Moon

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is helping prepare Canada's space industry for future missions to the Moon. The CSA is awarding $3.3 million in contributions to support the demonstration of two lunar technology payloads and their launch to the Moon.

This is the first time Canada will conduct a technology demonstration in lunar orbit and on the Moon's surface. It represents a significant step in Canada's participation in the next chapter of Moon exploration.

The demonstrations are:

company Canadensys Aerospace Corporation will develop, launch and test a lightweight and energy-efficient 360° camera that will capture stunning panoramic images of the lunar surface. Quebec -based NGC Aerospace Ltd. will demonstrate a planetary navigation system similar to the GPS technology used on Earth. The system will use features on the surface of the Moon to guide and land a lunar vehicle safely, in a precise location.

These innovative technologies will enable new commercial opportunities and position the Canadian space industry for the future economy created by Moon exploration. The CSA will continue to support Canadian organizations by providing a wide range of opportunities for Canadian science and technology activities in lunar orbit, on the Moon's surface, and beyond.

"In supporting the Canadian space sector, our Government is committed to the growth and career development of tomorrow's industry leaders. Not only will this funding put Canada on the Moon, but it will also help strengthen Canada's R&D capabilities, advance our scientific knowledge, and put Canada in a prime position for further space exploration."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry



Canadensys Aerospace Corporation is receiving a contribution of $2.49 million .

. NGC Aerospace Ltd. is receiving a contribution of $840,153 .

. The two technologies will launch to the Moon by April 2024 .

. Funding for these projects stems from the CSA's Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP). LEAP is preparing Canada's space sector for humanity's return to the Moon by earmarking $150 million over five years to help small and medium-sized businesses in Canada develop new technologies to be used and tested in lunar orbit and on the Moon's surface in fields that include artificial intelligence, robotics, and health.

Contributions Awarded – Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP)

Canada's role in lunar exploration

Space Strategy for Canada

Innovation and Skills Plan

