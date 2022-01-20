Veterans Affairs Canada provide support through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada

Today, the Honorable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, alongside George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary-Skyview, announced two Calgary-based organizations who will receive funding through the Veteran and Family Well‑Being Fund.

The Veterans Association Food Bank will receive $210,000 to develop new programming to support LGBTQ2+ Veterans as well as survivors of military sexual trauma. They will also implement new peer-led activities in Edmonton and Calgary.

Homes for Heroes Foundation will receive $250,000 to support Calgary Veterans Village: a unique, affordable and innovative urban village to house Veterans during their transition back to life after service. This community provides full-service programming to deliver the resources, training and counselling necessary to ensure their success in living independently in the long term.

All recipients will use this funding for initiatives that improve the well-being of Veterans and their families. This year, selected organizations are addressing issues affecting Veterans and their families during the post COVID-19 recovery, such as homelessness, retraining, employment, and health challenges, along with supporting equity-seeking groups such as women and LGBTQ2 Veterans. This support is made possible through additional investments in the Veteran and Family Well‑Being Fund in Budget 2021.

Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well‑Being Fund has provided financial support to private, public and academic organizations striving to improve the lives of Veterans and their families through innovative projects, initiatives and research.

"We created the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund to support organizations that are doing exceptional work right across the country, and these two in Calgary are perfect examples of that. I've seen the impact they have firsthand, and I know this funding is going to help them change the lives of a lot of Veterans in Alberta."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening support for Veterans. The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund is a great example of this commitment. Federal funding announced today will support two great organizations that do so much to improve the lives of Veterans and their families living in Calgary."

George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary-Skyview

"Funding through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund allows us to continue serving the Veteran community with hunger relief, homelessness, suicide, isolation, education and peer to peer support programs. We strive to make a positive impact within our Veteran community and with this support and funding we will continue to enrich the lives of our Veterans and families."

Marie Blackburn, Executive Director, Veterans Association Food Bank

"We are immensely grateful to Veterans Affairs Canada for its ongoing support of the operation of our Veterans' Villages. Thanks to individuals and organizations like Veterans Affairs Canada, 15 Veterans in Calgary were able to get off the street, become warm and safe, have personal needs taken care, and have a secure place to keep their belongings – all to begin the journey back into mainstream society. Funding will enable us to maintain a high level of wrap-around counselling, training and support for our Veterans while providing accommodation at highly affordable rates."

Cameron H. Diggon, Capt. (Ret'd), Vice President and Director of Fund Development, Homes for Heroes Foundation

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund was first introduced in Budget 2017, and awards $3 million annually.

annually. Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has awarded more than $25 million to help 66 organizations across the country improve the lives of Veterans and their families.

to help 66 organizations across the country improve the lives of Veterans and their families. Thanks to new funding under Budget 2021, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund will award $8 million a year until fiscal year 2023-24. These current projects support Veterans during the post COVID 19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, retraining, employment and health challenges, along with supporting women and LGBTQ2 Veterans.

