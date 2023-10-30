Catherine Roche , Chief Marketing Officer, recognized in the C-Suite Executive category

Jamie Doolittle , Head, Business Banking, Central Region, recognized in the Emerging Leaders category

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Two BMO leaders have been named among the recipients of the WXN (Women's Executive Network) Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards – Catherine Roche, Chief Marketing Officer, and Jamie Doolittle, Head, Business Banking, Central Region.

Roche has been named in the C-Suite Executive category, which recognizes women who exemplify what it means to be a great leader, build confidence, and champion others.

Catherine Roche, Chief Marketing Officer, BMO and Jamie Doolittle, Head, Business Banking, Central Region, BMO. (CNW Group/BMO Financial Group)

As Chief Marketing Officer, Roche is responsible for creating and amplifying BMO's marketing strategy and building brand recognition across all lines of business. She oversees brand strategy, advertising, creative development, media planning, marketing analytics, enterprise customer data, performance and loyalty measurement, corporate events, sponsorships, social media, and agency partner management.

"Catherine's visionary leadership has contributed to driving world-class customer growth and loyalty, helping BMO's clients across all lines of business make real financial progress," said Mona Malone, Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of People, Culture & Brand, BMO. "She is a role model for up-and-coming leaders eager to realize their career ambitions in an organization committed to making positive change and progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society."

Since initially joining BMO in 2016 as Head of Strategy, Roche has focused on integrating a customer-centric lens into all elements of the bank's growth agenda. She co-led the development and launch of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, which connects the bank's business strategies directly to commitments for inclusion, sustainability, and economic prosperity.

Roche is a passionate advocate for community vitality. In addition to her role as Vice-Chair for Holland Bloorview Children's Rehabilitation Hospital, she has served on the boards of Futurpreneur Canada, the LEAP initiative at the Pecaut Center for Social Impact, and Toronto Global. She was recognized among Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2018 and named CMO of the Year by Strategy Online magazine in 2021.

Jamie Doolittle has been named in the Emerging Leaders category which recognizes accomplished women under the age of 40 who have been targeted for successive leadership positions within their organization and have a proven passion for learning and innovation.

In her current role as Head, Business Banking, Central Region, Doolittle leads a team of skilled banking professionals helping entrepreneurs in Central Ontario make real financial progress. She is responsible for key business operating decisions and tactical strategies that accelerate client growth at a regional and national scale. Throughout her career, she has delivered a consistent, world-class client experience rooted in BMO's Purpose.

"Jamie is a staunch supporter of entrepreneurs' and women's progress in business and her career journey exemplifies the spirit of this award," said Erminia Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal & Business Banking, BMO. "Jamie's leadership has cultivated a high-performing culture and engaged team, helping our Business Banking book grow and improving customer loyalty. She inspires those around her and empowers others to work towards a culture of innovation, inclusion and excellence."

Doolittle is a strong advocate for the business community. She serves on the Board of Directors and sits on multiple committees for the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. She is an Activator for Coralus where she supports women through radical generosity and dedicates significant time connecting with female entrepreneurs seeking support and guidance. She is a leader of the BMO Launch Me Entrepreneurship Program & Competition, a collaborative endeavor with Humber College that provides mentorship to both students and alumni. An enthusiastic and dedicated ambassador for youth mental health for several years, Doolittle has championed fundraising campaigns for Kids Help Phone and BMO's Employee Giving Campaign.

Launched in 2003, the Top 100 Awards celebrate incredible accomplishments by Canada's leading woman executives, as well as their organizations and networks. The awards recognize talented leaders in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors as well as inspire the current and next generation of women to push the boundaries of what's possible. The winners are selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada.

BMO is committed to supporting the advancement of women both within the bank and beyond:

In 2016, BMO established customer programs, BMO for Women (CAN) and Women in Business (US) , focused on advancing gender parity for the bank's clients, supporting the growth of women-owned businesses and empowering women to feel confident about their finances and their financial futures.

and , focused on advancing gender parity for the bank's clients, supporting the growth of women-owned businesses and empowering women to feel confident about their finances and their financial futures. In 2018, BMO partnered with 1871 , a Chicago -based global innovation hub of technology startup founders, leaders, innovators, investors, and supporters, leading to the development of the WMN•FINtech program. Since its inception, over 15 percent of all women fintech founders in North America have come through this initiative.

, a -based global innovation hub of technology startup founders, leaders, innovators, investors, and supporters, leading to the development of the WMN•FINtech program. Since its inception, over 15 percent of all women fintech founders in North America have come through this initiative. In 2020, to support women entrepreneurs during the pandemic, BMO for Women launched the BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program. Over the last three years, it has provided 56 business owners across North America with over half a million in grant funding.

launched the Grant Program. Over the last three years, it has provided 56 business owners across with over half a million in grant funding. In 2022, BMO supported over 130,000 women entrepreneurs across Canada and re-committed $5 billion in capital over five years to Canadian women-owned businesses.

In 2023, the Advocate Strategy began connecting women business owners with region-specific Commercial and Business Bankers trained and dedicated to supporting women clients

