Twitter and so.da Announce New Online Shopping Experience with Twitter Shops Fueled By so.da

"Social shopping has accelerated exponentially during the past year, and these evolved consumer behaviours are here to stay even when the economy opens up more broadly," said Dervla Kelly, Senior Vice President of Marketing and so.da, Corus Entertainment. "This new offering leverages the best of content and storytelling, alongside targeted media, to help consumers discover, engage, and shop seamlessly right within the platform."

Whether it's the latest trending recipes – hello baked feta – or the hottest home DIY renovations – painted arches, anyone? – Twitter Shops Fueled by so.da makes it easy to bring these ideas to life and deliver consumers a refined approach to shopping for the right products by putting brands front and centre. The partnership will stage virtual pop up stores on the Twitter platform, integrating brands directly with so.da-produced content that allows users to "Watch and Shop" all in the same window.

"As online shopping and e-commerce continue to grow in 2021, we are thrilled to offer brands a new way to showcase their products through original content and innovative formats," said Michael Palombo, Head of Entertainment, Twitter Canada. "so.da has been an important partner for us, and building on the success of Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da, we are excited to launch the next evolution of our partnership to Advertisers in Canada."

Designed to maximize brand attribution, the custom pop-up shops allow brands to integrate into the platform with logo placement, brand mention, and custom brand tweets throughout the campaign. Twitter Shops Fueled by so.da is the latest in a series of partnerships between the social platform and the social digital agency delivering customized brand integrations and data-driven content exclusively for the platform.

Following the launch of Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da, which launched in June 2019, this program marks the second partnership between Twitter Canada and so.da. Since launch, the duo have executed over seven best-in-class programs with some of Canada's leading brands including #PowerUp with Samsung Canada (winner of two Digiday Awards), #DestinationDishes with CIBC, #BestNightIn with Stella Artois, and most recently, #ShopSmallStories with Amex Canada. The programs achieved massive reach and awareness, averaging over 50 million views per series, while driving lower funnel metrics for clients across the board.

About so.da

so.da is a full-service, specialized social digital agency offering strategy, community management, content production, analytics and social listening, talent and influencer integration. In addition to managing Corus' vast portfolio of brands in the social space, including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Global TV, Slice and W Network, so.da works with many of Canada's leading brands to support their social strategy and content production. The agency's deep understanding of the space has led to above average engagement rates, watch times and lower CPEs. Last year alone, so.da content was viewed over four billion times. www.soda.corusent.com

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

