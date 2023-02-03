TSX Venture Exchange, TRU Precious Metals Corp., The View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Joel Freudman, Co-Founder, CEO & Director of TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU" or the "Company") (TSXV: TRU) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

TRU Precious Metals is ideally located in the mineral rich Central Newfoundland Gold Belt region

About TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU)

TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 239.5 km2 land package, including a recently-discovered 20 km district-scale structure, and an additional 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project.

