VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

IVRNET INC. ("IVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the securities of Ivrnet Inc., (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 23, 2021, a news release was issued on June 27, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_____________________________________

23/09/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,667,033 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Warrants: 1,667,033 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,667,033 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 417,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 255,500



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $52,500.99 N/A 87,501 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.70 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on August 31, 2023 and September 11, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLUE SKY GLOBAL ENERGY CORP. ("BGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:55 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("CNRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("CNRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") ("CMC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:22 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 3,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,125,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for an eighteen month period



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 12, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LYCOS ENERGY INC. ("LCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Wyatt Resources Ltd. ("Wyatt"). As consideration, Lycos Energy Inc. (the "Company") made a closing cash payment of $6.5 million and issued 635,640 common shares at a deemed price of $3.6184 per share to shareholders of Wyatt.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2023, and September 1, 2023.

_______________________________________

MAYFAIR ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("MFA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:16 p.m. PST, Sept. 15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 5:37 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]