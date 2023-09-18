TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
18 Sep, 2023, 19:50 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
IVRNET INC. ("IVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the securities of Ivrnet Inc., (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 23, 2021, a news release was issued on June 27, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
_____________________________________
23/09/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 21, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,667,033 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.60 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,667,033 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,667,033 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.70 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
417,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
4
|
255,500
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$52,500.99
|
N/A
|
87,501 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.70 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on August 31, 2023 and September 11, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BLUE SKY GLOBAL ENERGY CORP. ("BGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:55 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("CNRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("CNRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") ("CMC.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:22 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 3, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,250,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,125,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for an eighteen month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
15 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
250,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on September 12, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LYCOS ENERGY INC. ("LCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Wyatt Resources Ltd. ("Wyatt"). As consideration, Lycos Energy Inc. (the "Company") made a closing cash payment of $6.5 million and issued 635,640 common shares at a deemed price of $3.6184 per share to shareholders of Wyatt.
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2023, and September 1, 2023.
_______________________________________
MAYFAIR ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("MFA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:16 p.m. PST, Sept. 15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at 5:37 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
