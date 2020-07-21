VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order, Correction, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

On Friday, July 17, 2020, the British Columbia Securities Commission issued a cease trade order against the insider of Otso Gold Corp. However, on the label of the notification, the order was inadvertently identified as "Ban Trading Of" instead of only a "Ban Trading By". Therefore, further to Exchange Bulletin dated July 20, 2020, trading was resumed 10:45 a.m. PST, July 21, 2020.

MYCONIC CAPITAL CORP. ("MEDI")

[formerly Auralite Investments Inc. ("AAAA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated June 2, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening July 23, 2020, the common shares of Myconic Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Auralite Investments Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Investment' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

28,919,700 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 270,000







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MEDI (new) CUSIP Number: 62848M107 (new)

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: August 18, 2020

Record Date: August 4, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: July 31, 2020

20/07/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ("ABN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension to the term of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 14,264,967 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 21, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 21, 2021 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.39

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,264,967 shares with 14,264,967 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 27, 2018.

AURALITE INVESTMENTS INC. ("AAAA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BANKERS COBALT CORP. ("BANC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 23,500,000 shares





Purchase Price: $.075 per share





Warrants: 11,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,750,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period





Number of Placees: 59 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares CHM Financial Services Inc. (Stephen Barley) Y 1,000,000 Stephen Barley Y 500,000 Cesare Fazari Y 760,000 Grant Dempsey Y 2,000,000 GR7 Holdings Inc. Y 200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[8 placees] P 1,061,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $8,262.00 and 110,060 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.







PI Financial Corp. - $6,300.00 and 84,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.







Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,525.00 and 87,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 20, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION CORP. ("CTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated June 29, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Central Timmins Exploration Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire up to 100% interest in the BAM Property ("the Property"), a mineral property located northwest of Stewart, BC, Canada.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn up to an initial 70% interest in the Property by paying to the Vendor, an aggregate of CDN$960,000 and the issuance of 1,400,000 common shares over a two (2) year period. Additionally, the Company is required to incur CDN$750,000 in exploration expenditures over a three (3) year period.

Further, on exercise of the initial option, the Company will have an option to acquire the remaining 30% interest in the Property for a consideration of CDN$7,500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 02, 2020.

FREEFORM CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("FRM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 20 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Kevin Smith Y 250,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 placees] P 750,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 17, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GAIA METALS CORP. ("GMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,040,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.075 per share





Warrants: 8,040,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,040,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 46 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Duster Capital Corp.

(Dusan Berka) Y 150,000 Dusan Berka Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 435,000





Finder's Fee:



PI Financial Corp. $7,200.00 cash; 96,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $9,600.00 cash; 128,000 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corp. $2,610.00 cash; 34,800 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: exercisable into common shares, valid for 2 years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

GROUP TEN METALS INC. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 22,500,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.20 per share





Warrants: 22,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,500,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30





Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years





Number of Placees: 74 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Greg Johnson Y 250,000 Mike Rowley Y 250,000 Gregor Hamilton Y 250,000





Finder's Fee:



PI Financial Corp. 195,750 shares; 195,750 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. 190,800 shares; 190,800 warrants Blue Lakes Advisors 105,000 shares; 105,000 warrants Gerhard Merkel 60,000 shares; 60,000 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corp $78,000.00 cash; 390,000 Compensation Options,

Each Compensation Option is exercisable into one one share and one non-transferable warrant at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 36 months. Each non-transferable warrant is on the same terms as the Finder Warrant noted below.



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 36 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

HANSTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("HANS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Information Circular

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Information Circular dated July 14, 2020, for the purpose of mailing to shareholders and filing on SEDAR.

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option to Purchase Agreement dated June 23, 2020 as amended July 20, 2020 between Harvest Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Running Dog Resources Ltd. and Attunga Holdings Inc. (the "Vendors") whereby the Company acquires three early stage Copper-Gold porphyry properties (Emerson, Goathorn and Jacobite) located in the Omineca Mining Division of central B.C. Consideration, staged over a five-year period, is $520,000 cash (payable in cash only) and $450,000 of work commitments to be spent prior to December 31, 2021. The Vendors will retain a 1.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which 0.75% may be purchased by the Company for $500,000 prior to the publication of a mineral resource or thereafter for $1,500,000.00. The Vendors will also be entitled to annual Advance Royalty Payments ("ARP") of $5,000 per project per year for four years commencing December 31, 2025 and increasing to $10,000 per project per year commencing December 31, 2029 increasing after four years to $20,000 cash annually.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 23, 2020.

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,356,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $67,800.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 14,624,074 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 20, 2021 and February 27, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 20, 2023 and February 27, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 56,220,740 shares with 56,220,740 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 15, 2019.

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 20, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 113,103 Class A restricted voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from July 23, 2020 to July 22, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Leede Jones Gable Inc. on behalf of the Company.

OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2020 and July 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 26,250,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.08 per share





Warrants: 13,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,125,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 57 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 683192 BC Ltd. (Gary Cope) Y 3,181,250 Gary Cope Y 875,000 Whiting Geological Consulting Inc. (Ben Whiting) Y 375,000 Stillwater Enterprises Ltd. (Art Freeze) y 375,000 Ross Wilmot Y 375,000 Richard Whiting Y 68,750 Ingalls & Snyder LLC (Robert Gipson) Y 5,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[8 placees] P 2,707,500





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $26,640 cash payable.

Echelon Wealth Partners $3,600 cash payable.

PI Financial Corp. $5,280 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

OUTCROP GOLD CORP. ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 17, 2020, between Outcrop Gold Corp. (the "Company") and two (2) arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired applications for certain mineral concessions comprising over 17,000 hectares (the "Project"), located in in the Mariquita district, Colombia.

Under the term of the Agreement, the Company will make a US$250,000 cash payment and issue 1,000,000 common shares to the Vendors on closing. An additional US$1,000,000 worth of common shares will be issued at the 5-day VWAP on the date of issuance upon certain future permitting milestones having been met.

Additionally, the Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Project, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company at any time for US$500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 20, 2020.

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:34 p.m. PST, July 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated June 22, 2020 between Southern Empire Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Ronald Netolitzky, whereby the Company is acquiring the remaining 25% interest on the Oro Cruz Project in the southwestern United States. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments to Mr. Netolitzky in the total amount of $440,000 over three years ($240,000 in the first year)

VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC. ("VGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 17, 2020, between Réal Gauthier and Les Ressources Minérales JDG Ltée (together, the "Vendors") and the Company, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in 25 mining claims in the Doda South Property (the "Property") located in the Chibougamau region in the province of Quebec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 500,000 common shares in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property.

The mining claims comprising the Property are not subject to any royalty or buy-back option.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 17, 2020.

MINES D'OR VISIBLES INC. (« VGD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 17 juillet 2020, entre Réal Gauthier et Les Ressources Minérales JDG Ltée (ensemble, les « vendeurs ») et la société, concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans 25 claims miniers dans la propriété Doda South (la « propriété ») localisée dans la région Chibougamau dans la province du Québec.

Suite à la convention, la société devra émettre 500 000 actions ordinaires afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Les claims miniers constituant la propriété ne sont pas assujettis à des royautés ou à une option de rachat.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 17 juillet 2020.

NEX COMPANIES:

CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC. ("AGH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MIDASCO CAPITAL CORP. ("MGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

