VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2022 - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news releases dated October 31, 2022 and November 24, 2022.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's new release on November 25, 2022, effective at the open November 29, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

________________________________________

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 3,798,800



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.14 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.80 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.1125



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 25, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 25, 2024

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,597,602 shares with 3,798,801 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 27, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 24, 2022.

________________________________________

E3 LITHIUM LTD. ("ETL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:23 a.m. PST, Nov. 25, 2022 trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an exploration and option agreement dated October 12, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Gold79 Mines Ltd. (the "Company") and arms length parties (together "the Purchasers"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchasers have an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Company's Jefferson Canyon gold-silver project (the "Property"), located in the Nye County, Nevada, USA.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchasers will pay the Company the following consideration: (i) initial cash payment of USD$50,000; and (ii) ongoing lease payments of USD$75,000 per year for the 4-year term of the agreement (the "Term").

In addition and in order to exercise the option, the Purchaser must pay the Company: (i) cash consideration of USD$5,000,000 over the Term for an initial 70% interest of the Property (the "Initial Option Interest"); (ii) additional USD$5,000,000 to the Company over the Term for additional 10% interest (up to a total 80% interest) on the Property; and (iii) incur an aggregate of USD$600,000 in exploration expenditure on the Property over the Term. The Term is subject to potential extension of up to an additional two years, subject to certain conditions.

On exercise of the Initial Option Interest, the Property will be held in a 70/30 Joint Venture LLC (the "JV") between the Purchaser and Company, respectively. In the event that either party is diluted below a 10% interest in the JV, its interest converts to a 1% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2022.

________________________________________

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 10,101,527 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 25, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 25, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,171,673 common share units with 5,085,836 share purchase warrants attached and 8,826,511 flow-through units with 4,413,255 share purchase warrants attached and 1,204,872 compensation options with 602,436 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 3, 2020.

________________________________________

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,881,800 flow-through common shares









Purchase Price: $0.11 per flow-through common share









Number of Placees: 2 placees









Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate # of Shares

Aggregate # of Warrants

Finder's Fee: $19,409.94 215,666 N/A

Finder's Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.09 per Finder's Share.

The Company issued a news release on November 24, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 626,666 common shares at a deemed value of $0.15 per share and 235,000 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.40 for a two (2) year period, to settle outstanding debt for $94,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 235,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 235,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two (2) year period

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 15, 2022 and October 27, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

