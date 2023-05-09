TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
May 09, 2023, 23:32 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
TSX Venture Companies
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on May 8, 2023 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
AUL
|
2
|
Aurelius Minerals Inc.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
Annual management's discussion and
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2022/12/31
2022/12/31
2022/12/31
|
VDKA
|
2
|
Forbidden Spirits
|
NXH
|
2
|
Next Hydrogen
|
RLP
RLP.DB.B
|
2
|
Realia Properties Inc.
|
SCZ
|
2
|
Santacruz Silver
|
TAU
|
2
|
Thesis Gold Inc.
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated May 2, 2023 and the Company's news release dated May 9, 2023, effective at the open on Thursday, May 11, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on May 8, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
ESTW.H
|
NEX
|
Eastower Wireless Inc.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
Annual management's discussion and
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2022/12/31
2022/12/31
2022/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
KURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("KUR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 9, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated January 6, 2023, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 11, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
ZINCORE METALS INC. ("ZNC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on April 17, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Thursday, May 11, 2023, the common shares of Zincore Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
19,093,169
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
NIL
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ZNC.H
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
98959P869
|
(new)
________________________________________
23/05/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:31 a.m. PST, May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, May 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 27, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,090,910 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.11 per share
|
Warrants:
|
9,090,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,090,910 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a twenty-four-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
3,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
325,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the conversion price and interest rate of the following convertible debenture:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
US$ 10,000,000
|
Original Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 10,526,316 common shares at US$0.95 of principal
|
Amended Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 14,414,944 common shares at US$0.6937 of principal
|
Original Interest rate:
|
8.75 % per annum
|
Amended Interest rate:
|
9.25 % per annum
|
Maturity date:
|
Three years from issuance
This debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 17, 2022.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 27, 2023.
_______________________________________
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 10, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,573,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.01 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,573,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,573,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
1,573,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$800
|
NA
|
80,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on May 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:35 a.m. PST, May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 8, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NICKEL 28 CAPITAL CORP. ("NKL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 4, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 7,224,516 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 11, 2023, to May 10, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:18 p.m. PST, May 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
BUTTE ENERGY INC. ("BEN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 26, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,250,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
950,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at 6:12 a.m. PST, May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was Halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article