VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on May 8, 2023 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) AUL 2 Aurelius Minerals Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. Certification of annual filings for the year. 2022/12/31 2022/12/31 2022/12/31 VDKA 2 Forbidden Spirits

Distilling Corp. NXH 2 Next Hydrogen

Solutions Inc. RLP RLP.DB.B 2 Realia Properties Inc. SCZ 2 Santacruz Silver

Mining Ltd. TAU 2 Thesis Gold Inc.

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated May 2, 2023 and the Company's news release dated May 9, 2023, effective at the open on Thursday, May 11, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on May 8, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ESTW.H NEX Eastower Wireless Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. Certification of annual filings for the year. 2022/12/31 2022/12/31 2022/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

KURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("KUR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 9, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated January 6, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 11, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

ZINCORE METALS INC. ("ZNC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on April 17, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, May 11, 2023, the common shares of Zincore Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,093,169 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: ZNC.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 98959P869 (new)

________________________________________

23/05/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:31 a.m. PST, May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, May 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,090,910 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 9,090,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,090,910 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a twenty-four-month period



Number of Placees: 10 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 3,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 325,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on May 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the conversion price and interest rate of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture US$ 10,000,000



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into 10,526,316 common shares at US$0.95 of principal

outstanding.



Amended Conversion Price: Convertible into 14,414,944 common shares at US$0.6937 of principal

outstanding.



Original Interest rate: 8.75 % per annum



Amended Interest rate: 9.25 % per annum



Maturity date: Three years from issuance





This debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 17, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 27, 2023.

_______________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,573,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per share



Warrants: 2,573,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,573,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,573,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $800 NA 80,000









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:35 a.m. PST, May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 8, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NICKEL 28 CAPITAL CORP. ("NKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 4, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 7,224,516 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 11, 2023, to May 10, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:18 p.m. PST, May 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BUTTE ENERGY INC. ("BEN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 950,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on May 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:12 a.m. PST, May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was Halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

