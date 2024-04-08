VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1012

FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL CORP. ("FAN")

[formerly AVANTE MINING CORP. ("AVA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on March 3, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening April 10, 2024, the common shares of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Avante Mining Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

57,745,950 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: FAN (new)

CUSIP Number: 318641107 (new)

_______________________________________

24/04/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1013

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY") ("ALY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, April 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1014

EV NICKEL INC. ("EVNI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 4, 2024:

Number of Shares: 4,666,667 flow-through common shares

1,705,000 premium flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per flow-through common share

$0.95 per premium flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Agent's Fee: PowerOne Capital Markets Limited and Clarus Securities Inc. will

receive an aggregate cash commission equal to $358,382.52 and

446,017 agent's warrants. Each agent's warrant entitles the holder to

purchase one common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of two (2)

years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued a news release on March 8, 2024 announcing an increase of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1015

IBEX TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IBT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, April 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1016

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:20 a.m. PST, April 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1017

INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Short Form Offering Document-Accepted

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Offering Document dated April 1, 2024 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

Effective Date: April 1, 2024



Offering Expiry Date: 60 calendar days ending June 7, 2024



Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Agent").



Offering: Up to 10,060,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit is comprised

of one common share and one half of one common share

purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to

acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.10 per

share for a period of five years from the date of issuance of

the Units



Unit Price: $0.05



Agent's Warrants: Non-transferable warrants (the "Broker Warrants") entitling

the Agent to acquire, in the aggregate, that number of units

that is equal to 10% of the total number of Units sold under

the offering. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable to

purchase one unit of the Issuer on the same terms as the

Units at a price of $0.05 for a period of 5 years following the

closing date of the Offering.



Agent's Commission: 10% of the gross proceeds of the offering payable in cash or

by issuance of Units. The Agent will also receive a Corporate

Finance Fee of $25,000 plus tax.



Over-Allotment Option: The Agent was granted an over-allotment option, exercisable

in whole or in part, at any time prior to the closing date of the

Offering to purchase up to an additional 1,509,000 Units.

Upon completion of the Offering, the Company will issue a news release confirming the number of Units issued and monies raised pursuant to this Offering.

For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Offering Document dated April 1, 2024 (filed on SEDAR+) and the Company's news release dated April 2, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1018

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $60,000.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 5 $60,000 $0.05 1,200,000

common

shares Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 18, 2024, March 28, 2024 and April 4, 2024.

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. (« IZZ »)

TYPE DE BU LLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 avril 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 1 200 000 actions ordinaires, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 60 000 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 5 créanciers

Participation de

personnes ayant un lien

de dépendance / Groupe

Pro:

















Créanciers # de

créanciers Montant dû Prix réputé par

action # total d'actions









Participation total de

personnes ayant un lien de

dépendance: 5 60 000 $ 0,05 $ 1 200 000

actions

ordinaires Participation total de

Groupe Pro : S/O S/O S/O S/O

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 18 mars 2024, le 28 mars 2024, et le 4 avril 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1019

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 18, 2024 and March 28, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6.100,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 3,050,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,050,000 common

shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 4 1,360,000 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 520,000 common shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,200 N/A 110,000 finder's

warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued a news release on April 4, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. (« IZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 avril 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 18 mars 2024 et le 28 mars 2024 :

Nombre d'actions : 6 100 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 3 050 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 050 000 actions

ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,07 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 19 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés

existants: 4 1 360 000 actions ordinaires Participation total de Groupe Pro: 2 520 000 actions ordinaires



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire

d'intermédiation: 2 200 $ S/O 110 000 bons

d'intermédiation

Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,07 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 avril 2024.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1020

KAPA GOLD INC. ("KAPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension and Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Qualifying Transaction Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,622,600



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 19, 2024



New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 19, 2026



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants

from the date starting seven (7) calendar days after the 10th

consecutive trading day; otherwise the warrants will expire

on the 31st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a qualifying transaction private placement of 11,245,200 shares with 5,622,600 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 20, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1021

LI-FT POWER LTD. ("LIFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Common Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 27, 2024, the Company's Offering (as defined below) filed pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated March 20, 2024, to the amended and restated short form base Shelf prospectus dated December 22, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the authorities of all provinces of Canada, except Quebec.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 27, 2024, for gross proceeds of $ 7,135,975.

Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including SCP

Resource Finance LP, and Beacon Securities Limited (collectively, the

"Agents").



Offering: 1,179,500 Flow-Through Shares



Share Price: $6.05 per flow-through share



Over-allotment Option: N/A

For further information, please reference the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated December 22, 2023, Prospectus Supplement dated March 20, 2024 and news releases dated March 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1022

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,400,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $132,000.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1023

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 25, 2024:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: ￡0.05 (approx.CDN$0.086) per common share



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Exercise Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 3,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: ￡33,000 N/A 600,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.086 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 25, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1024

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 50,300,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per common share



Number of Placees: 25 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

5

3,728,572 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 12, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued a news release on February 23, 2024 announcing an increase of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1025

MONUMENTAL ENERGY CORP. ("MNRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,555,555 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 21, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 21, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.65

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,111,111 shares with 5,555,555 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 3, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1026

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 7,469,679 flow through shares

13,131,250 non-flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.095 per flow-through share

$0.08 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 20,600,929 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,600,929 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for two years



Number of Placees: 53 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 6 520,000 2,856,184



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 70,428.12 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on March 25, 2024, and April 8, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1027

PERUVIAN METALS CORP. ("PER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Purchase Agreement, dated February 28, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company acquired 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of San Maurizo Mines Inc., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Manitoba, which holds four mineral concessions in the Republic of Peru through Basic Minerals S.AC. (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired the Target in exchange for 2,500,000 common shares and a loan to the Target of up to US$250,000 principal amount, which can be drawn down over a period of one year from closing date of the Target's acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1028

RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: APRIL 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 27, 2024:

Number of Shares: 17,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 17,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 1,350,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 125,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 8, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1029

ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue a total of 150,000 shares at varying deemed prices per month in consideration of certain consulting services, valued at $2,500 per month, provided to the Company for the period from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024, pursuant to a service agreement dated May 1, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 26, 2023 and October 20, 2023, January 31, 2024 and April 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1030

TURMALINA METALS CORP. ("TBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 4, 2024:

Number of Shares: 21,000,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common

share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant

("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit.



Warrants: 21,000,000 Warrants to purchase 21,000,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.15 exercisable until March 22, 2026.



Number of Placees: 64 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[4 Existing Insiders] Y 1,250,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

[8 Pro Group Members] P 3,700,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [7 Finders] $102,865 N/A 1,028,650

Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per Finder Share until March 22, 2026.

The Company issued news releases on March 4, 2024, March 14, 2024, and March 22, 2024, to confirm the closings of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1031

WESTERN EXPLORATION INC. ("WEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 21, 2024:

Number of Shares: 9,348,086 variable voting shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per variable voting share



Warrants: 9,348,086 variable voting share purchase warrants to purchase 9,348,086

variable voting shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 per variable voting share for a period of 36 months



Number of Placees: 84 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 3 1,107,143 variable voting

shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 402,857 variable voting

shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: Financial Advisory Fee: $110,946.80 $40,000 N/A N/A 158,495 finder's

warrants N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one variable voting share at the price of $1.00 for a period of 36 months.

The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

