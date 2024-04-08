TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1012
FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL CORP. ("FAN")
[formerly AVANTE MINING CORP. ("AVA")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on March 3, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening April 10, 2024, the common shares of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Avante Mining Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
57,745,950 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: FAN (new)
CUSIP Number: 318641107 (new)
_______________________________________
24/04/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1013
ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY") ("ALY.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, April 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1014
EV NICKEL INC. ("EVNI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 4, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,666,667 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.75 per flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
12 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Agent's Fee:
|
PowerOne Capital Markets Limited and Clarus Securities Inc. will
The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued a news release on March 8, 2024 announcing an increase of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1015
IBEX TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IBT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, April 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1016
INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:20 a.m. PST, April 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1017
INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Short Form Offering Document-Accepted
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Short Form Offering Document dated April 1, 2024 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.
|
Effective Date:
|
April 1, 2024
|
Offering Expiry Date:
|
60 calendar days ending June 7, 2024
|
Agent:
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Agent").
|
Offering:
|
Up to 10,060,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit is comprised
|
Unit Price:
|
$0.05
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
Non-transferable warrants (the "Broker Warrants") entitling
|
Agent's Commission:
|
10% of the gross proceeds of the offering payable in cash or
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The Agent was granted an over-allotment option, exercisable
Upon completion of the Offering, the Company will issue a news release confirming the number of Units issued and monies raised pursuant to this Offering.
For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Offering Document dated April 1, 2024 (filed on SEDAR+) and the Company's news release dated April 2, 2024.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1018
INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $60,000.
Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
5
|
$60,000
|
$0.05
|
1,200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 18, 2024, March 28, 2024 and April 4, 2024.
INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. (« IZZ »)
TYPE DE BU LLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 avril 2024
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 1 200 000 actions ordinaires, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 60 000 $.
Nombre de créanciers : 5 créanciers
|
Participation de
|
Créanciers
|
# de
|
Montant dû
|
Prix réputé par
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total de
ayant un lien de
|
5
|
60 000 $
|
0,05 $
|
1 200 000
|
Participation total de
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
S/O
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 18 mars 2024, le 28 mars 2024, et le 4 avril 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1019
INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 18, 2024 and March 28, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6.100,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
3,050,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,050,000 common
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.07 per common share for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
4
|
1,360,000 common shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
520,000 common shares
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$2,200
|
N/A
|
110,000 finder's
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of 24 months.
The Company issued a news release on April 4, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. (« IZZ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 avril 2024
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 18 mars 2024 et le 28 mars 2024 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
6 100 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,05 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
3 050 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 050 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,07 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
19 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Souscripteurs
|
# total de souscripteurs:
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total d'initiés
|
4
|
1 360 000 actions ordinaires
|
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
|
2
|
520 000 actions ordinaires
|
Montant total en
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraire
|
2 200 $
|
S/O
|
110 000 bons
Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,07 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 avril 2024.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1020
KAPA GOLD INC. ("KAPA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension and Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Qualifying Transaction Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,622,600
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 19, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 19, 2026
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.40
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a qualifying transaction private placement of 11,245,200 shares with 5,622,600 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 20, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1021
LI-FT POWER LTD. ("LIFT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Common Shares
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective March 27, 2024, the Company's Offering (as defined below) filed pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated March 20, 2024, to the amended and restated short form base Shelf prospectus dated December 22, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the authorities of all provinces of Canada, except Quebec.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 27, 2024, for gross proceeds of $ 7,135,975.
|
Agents:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including SCP
|
Offering:
|
1,179,500 Flow-Through Shares
|
Share Price:
|
$6.05 per flow-through share
|
Over-allotment Option:
|
N/A
For further information, please reference the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated December 22, 2023, Prospectus Supplement dated March 20, 2024 and news releases dated March 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1022
LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,400,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $132,000.
Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1023
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 25, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
￡0.05 (approx.CDN$0.086) per common share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
3,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
￡33,000
|
N/A
|
600,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.086 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on March 25, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1024
MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
50,300,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.70 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing
|
5
|
3,728,572
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on March 12, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued a news release on February 23, 2024 announcing an increase of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1025
MONUMENTAL ENERGY CORP. ("MNRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,555,555
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 21, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 21, 2026
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.65
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,111,111 shares with 5,555,555 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 3, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1026
PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,469,679 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.095 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
20,600,929 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,600,929 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for two years
|
Number of Placees:
|
53 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
6
|
520,000
2,856,184
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 70,428.12
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued news releases on March 25, 2024, and April 8, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1027
PERUVIAN METALS CORP. ("PER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Purchase Agreement, dated February 28, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company acquired 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of San Maurizo Mines Inc., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Manitoba, which holds four mineral concessions in the Republic of Peru through Basic Minerals S.AC. (the "Target").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired the Target in exchange for 2,500,000 common shares and a loan to the Target of up to US$250,000 principal amount, which can be drawn down over a period of one year from closing date of the Target's acquisition.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1028
RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: APRIL 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 27, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
17,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
30 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
2
|
1,350,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
125,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 8, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1029
ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue a total of 150,000 shares at varying deemed prices per month in consideration of certain consulting services, valued at $2,500 per month, provided to the Company for the period from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024, pursuant to a service agreement dated May 1, 2023.
Number of Service Providers: 1
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 26, 2023 and October 20, 2023, January 31, 2024 and April 5, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1030
TURMALINA METALS CORP. ("TBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 4, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
21,000,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
21,000,000 Warrants to purchase 21,000,000 Shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.15 exercisable until March 22, 2026.
|
Number of Placees:
|
64 placees.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name Pro Group= P Number of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
[4 Existing Insiders] Y 1,250,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
[8 Pro Group Members] P 3,700,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[7 Finders]
|
$102,865
|
N/A
|
1,028,650
Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per Finder Share until March 22, 2026.
The Company issued news releases on March 4, 2024, March 14, 2024, and March 22, 2024, to confirm the closings of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1031
WESTERN EXPLORATION INC. ("WEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 21, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,348,086 variable voting shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.70 per variable voting share
|
Warrants:
|
9,348,086 variable voting share purchase warrants to purchase 9,348,086
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.00 per variable voting share for a period of 36 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
84 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
3
|
1,107,143 variable voting
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
3
|
402,857 variable voting
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
Financial Advisory Fee:
|
$110,946.80
$40,000
|
N/A
N/A
|
158,495 finder's
N/A
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one variable voting share at the price of $1.00 for a period of 36 months.
The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
