TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3438

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.045

Payable Date: December 16, 2024

Record Date: November 29, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3439

FINDEV INC. ("FDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per common share: $0.0075

Payable Date: January 16, 2025; April 17, 2025

Record Date: December 20, 2024; March 28, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: December 20, 2024; March 28, 2025

_______________________________________

24/11/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3440

AARDVARK 2 CAPITAL CORP. ("ACCB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 14, 2024, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3441

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 18,161,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 2, 2024 (as to 16,780,000 warrants).

December 19, 2024 (as to 1,381,000 warrants).



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 2, 2027 (as to 16,780,000 warrants).

December 19, 2027 (as to 1,381,000 warrants).



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 18,161,000 shares with 18,161,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 11, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3442

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $388,649.80



Offering: 296,428 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 296,428 warrants attached,

770,000 Charity-Flow-Through (CFT) Listed Shares with 770,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.35 per FT Listed Share

$0.37 per CFT Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.50 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 40,200





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.50 for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 3, 2024, September

9, 2024, October 9, 2024, and November 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3443

EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP. ("EPF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's-length share purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), between the Company and shareholders of CCS Group Holdings Ltd, to acquire 100 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of CCS Group Holdings and acquire CCS Group Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Collection Services Ltd.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired CCS Group Holdings shares for $4,473,563 (£2,475,000), consisting of $4,247,625 (£2.35 million) paid at closing and a $225,938 (£125,000) holdback payable 90 days later, subject to adjustments. Additionally, the Company issued 2,233,565 common shares at a deemed price of $1 per share. A deferred payment of $711,703 (£393,750) will be made over six monthly installments two years after closing. The sellers may also earn up to $711,703 (£393,750) in performance payments if CCS Group Holdings meets specified EBITDA targets within two years.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 23, 2024 and November 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3444

G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:33 a.m. PST, November 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3445

G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, November 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3446

GOLDGROUP MINING INC. ("GGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $174,999.99



Offering: 3,181,818 Listed Shares with 3,181,818 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.055 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Commissions in Securities: N/A





Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 1, 2024, November 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3447

HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3448

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $ 697,550



Offering: 4,650,333 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant will automatically convert into one common share and one Warrant for no additional consideration on the date that is the earlier of (i) the 3rd business day after a prospectus supplement has been filed and (ii) 4 months and one day after the date of issuance of the Special Warrants.



Offering Price: $0.15 per Special Warrant



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 190,510





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3449

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:09 a.m. PST, November 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3450

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective 10:30 a.m. PST, November 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3451

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, November 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3452

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $239,999.97



Offering: 6,857,142 Flow-Through Shares with 3,428,571 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.035 per Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Flow-Through Share for a 2-Year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate): N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 25, 2024 and November 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3453

SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD. ("SPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered and Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $7,499,945



Offering: 20,553,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) Listed Shares with 20,553,000 warrants attached.

18,118,000 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 9,058,998 warrants attached.

9,585,000 Charity-Flow-Through (CFT) Listed Shares with 9,585,000 warrants attached.



Offering Price: $0.135 per NFT Listed Share

$0.155 per FT Listed Share

$0.20 per CFT Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.18 per NFT Listed Share for a 2-year period.

$0.23 per FT Listed Share for a 2-year period.

$0.18 per CFT Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. (Lead) N/A 2,678,366





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.135 for a 2-year period.



Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $800,000.01 Offering: 5,925,926 NFT Listed Shares with 5,925,926 warrants attached.



Offering Price: $0.135 per NFT Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.18 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 177,777





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.135 for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 22, 2024, October 24, 2024, October 31, 2024, November 14, 2024, and November 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-3454

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,136,365 common shares at a deemed price of $0.11 per share to settle outstanding debt totaling CAD$345,000.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 6 $345,000 $0.11 3,136,365

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2024, and the Company's management information circular dated September 9, 2024, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

