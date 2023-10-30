TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
LI-FT POWER LTD. ("LIFT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Wednesday November 1, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration' company.
The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
39,426,677
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
1,110,000
common shares remain escrowed pursuant to a pre-existing escrow agreement
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
LIFT
CUSIP Number:
53000A106
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2023 and the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR+.
Company Contact:
Daniel Gordon
Company Address:
1218 - 1030 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC, V6E 2Y3
Company Phone Number:
604-609-6185
Company Email Address:
Sucro Limited ("SUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated October 26, 2023, with respect to the listing of the Company's subordinate voting shares (the "SVS").
We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the SVS of the Company which were listed at the close of business on Friday, October 27, 2023, commenced trading shortly after the opening of business on Monday, October 30, 2023.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on Monday, October 30, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are C$15,004,000, being 1,364,000 SVS at C$11 per SVS.
TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the common shares of Terra Firma Capital Corporation ("Terra") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of Terra shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated August 31, 2023, as amended, among Terra and GM Capital Corp. (the "Buyer"), a company controlled by Y. Dov Meyer, the executive chairman of Terra and Seth Greenspan, managing director of Terra, and their respective associates, whereby the Buyer has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Terra.
The Arrangement was approved by Terra's shareholders on October 19, 2023 and approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on October 24, 2023. Under the terms of the Arrangement, Terra's shareholders (other than the Buyer) will receive $7.30 in cash for each Terra common share held.
For further details, please refer to Terra's Management Information Circular dated September 20, 2023 and news releases dated August 31, 2023, October 11, 2023, October 19, 2023 and October 27, 2023.
23/10/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
GENERATION GOLD CORP. ("GEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of certain mineral claims located in British Columbia, Canada (the "Claims") known as the Balthazar property pursuant to property purchase and sale agreement dated September 27, 2023 between the Company and arm's length vendors.
CASH ($)
SECURITIES
WORK
Consideration
|
N/A
|
4,000,0000 common shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 3, 2023.
GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 106,680 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share to an arm's length party in consideration of a loan in the amount of US$20,000 that has a term of one (1) year and bears an interest at 9% per annum.
GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 13, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
11,709,357 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Warrants:
11,709,357 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,709,357 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
25 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
653,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
3
300,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
|
$23,877.70
|
NA
|
341,110
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on September 29, 2023 and October 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
IVRNET INC. ("IVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Number of Warrants:
6,922,817
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
November 10, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 30, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.75
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,922,817 common shares with 6,922,817 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 30, 2021.
NEVADA SUNRISE METALS CORPORATION ("NEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 16, 2023:
Number of Shares:
9,672,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
9,672,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,672,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
28 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
230,180
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
100,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
|
$8,568
|
N/A
|
107,100
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.08. Each unit comprises one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.12 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on October 26, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
SUCRO LIMITED ("SUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Confirmation of Closing of the Arrangement; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
SUCRO LIMITED ("SUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
NEX COMPANIES:
KEON CAPITAL INC. ("KEON.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
ZIDANE CAPITAL CORP. ("ZZE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at 8:18 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
