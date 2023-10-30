VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LI-FT POWER LTD. ("LIFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday November 1, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration' company.

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

39,426,677 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 1,110,000 common shares remain escrowed pursuant to a pre-existing escrow agreement





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: LIFT

CUSIP Number: 53000A106



For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2023 and the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Daniel Gordon

Company Address: 1218 - 1030 West Georgia Street



Vancouver, BC, V6E 2Y3

Company Phone Number: 604-609-6185

Company Email Address: [email protected]



________________________________________

Sucro Limited ("SUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated October 26, 2023, with respect to the listing of the Company's subordinate voting shares (the "SVS").

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the SVS of the Company which were listed at the close of business on Friday, October 27, 2023, commenced trading shortly after the opening of business on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on Monday, October 30, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are C$15,004,000, being 1,364,000 SVS at C$11 per SVS.

______________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the common shares of Terra Firma Capital Corporation ("Terra") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of Terra shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated August 31, 2023, as amended, among Terra and GM Capital Corp. (the "Buyer"), a company controlled by Y. Dov Meyer, the executive chairman of Terra and Seth Greenspan, managing director of Terra, and their respective associates, whereby the Buyer has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Terra.

The Arrangement was approved by Terra's shareholders on October 19, 2023 and approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on October 24, 2023. Under the terms of the Arrangement, Terra's shareholders (other than the Buyer) will receive $7.30 in cash for each Terra common share held.

For further details, please refer to Terra's Management Information Circular dated September 20, 2023 and news releases dated August 31, 2023, October 11, 2023, October 19, 2023 and October 27, 2023.

________________________________________

23/10/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GENERATION GOLD CORP. ("GEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of certain mineral claims located in British Columbia, Canada (the "Claims") known as the Balthazar property pursuant to property purchase and sale agreement dated September 27, 2023 between the Company and arm's length vendors.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) Consideration N/A 4,000,0000 common shares N/A









For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 3, 2023.

________________________________________

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 106,680 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share to an arm's length party in consideration of a loan in the amount of US$20,000 that has a term of one (1) year and bears an interest at 9% per annum.

________________________________________

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 13, 2023 :

Number of Shares: 11,709,357 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 11,709,357 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,709,357 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period







Number of Placees: 25 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 653,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 300,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $23,877.70 NA 341,110

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 29, 2023 and October 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IVRNET INC. ("IVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 6,922,817 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 10, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,922,817 common shares with 6,922,817 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 30, 2021.

________________________________________

NEVADA SUNRISE METALS CORPORATION ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,672,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 9,672,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,672,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 28 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 230,180 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $8,568 N/A 107,100

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.08. Each unit comprises one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.12 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 26, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SUCRO LIMITED ("SUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Confirmation of Closing of the Arrangement; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SUCRO LIMITED ("SUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

KEON CAPITAL INC. ("KEON.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZIDANE CAPITAL CORP. ("ZZE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 8:18 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]