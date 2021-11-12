TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Nov 12, 2021, 16:16 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
TRAIL BLAZER CAPITAL CORP. ("TBLZ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 10, 2021, effective at the open of market November 16, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
WOODBRIDGE VENTURES II INC. ("WOOD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated October 4, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective October 5, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Listing Date:
|
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on November 15, 2021.
|
Commence Date:
|
The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Tuesday, November 16, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on November 16, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Ontario
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 7,000,000
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
2,000,000 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
WOOD.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
97888Q105
|
Agent:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
Agent's Options:
|
500,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5
For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated October 4, 2021.
|
Company Contact:
|
Raphael Danon
|
Company Address:
|
7 Graymar Avenue
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(416) 884-0840
|
Company email:
______________________________________
21/11/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:56 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("FLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the warrants originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement ("Warrants") announced on October 15, 2019:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
2,667,610
|
Original Exercise Price:
|
$1.75
|
Original Expiry Date:
|
November 15, 2021; November 25, 2021
|
New Exercise Price:
|
$1.25
|
New Expiry Date:
|
June 15, 2022
________________________________________
PINEHURST CAPITAL II INC. ("PINH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, Nov.12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOL CUISINE LTD. ("VEG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:31 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
___________________________________
SOL CUISINE LTD. ("VEG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TRUE NORTH GEMS INC. ("TGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
10,000,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 21, 2022
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 21, 2024
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 15, 2019.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
