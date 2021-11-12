VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

TRAIL BLAZER CAPITAL CORP. ("TBLZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 10, 2021, effective at the open of market November 16, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

WOODBRIDGE VENTURES II INC. ("WOOD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated October 4, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective October 5, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on November 15, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Tuesday, November 16, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on November 16, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 7,000,000

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: WOOD.P CUSIP Number: 97888Q105 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Options: 500,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5

years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated October 4, 2021.

Company Contact: Raphael Danon Company Address: 7 Graymar Avenue

Toronto, ON M3H 3B5 Company Phone Number: (416) 884-0840 Company email: [email protected]

______________________________________

21/11/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:56 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("FLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the warrants originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement ("Warrants") announced on October 15, 2019:

Number of Warrants: 2,667,610



Original Exercise Price: $1.75



Original Expiry Date: November 15, 2021; November 25, 2021



New Exercise Price: $1.25



New Expiry Date: June 15, 2022

________________________________________

PINEHURST CAPITAL II INC. ("PINH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, Nov.12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOL CUISINE LTD. ("VEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:31 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

___________________________________

SOL CUISINE LTD. ("VEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRUE NORTH GEMS INC. ("TGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 21, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 21, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 15, 2019.

________________________________________

