TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2271

GREAT QUEST GOLD LTD. ("GQ")

[formerly GREAT QUEST FERTILIZER LTD. ("GQ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution on July 17, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of July 29, 2024, the common shares of Great Quest Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

100,585,182 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GQ (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 39119C109 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2272

RUA GOLD INC. ("RUA")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 29, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

238,028,463 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 22,169,363 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: RUA CUSIP Number: 78109M 10 7



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 19, 2024 and news release dated July 25, 2024 both available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Robert Eckford Company Address: 1500 – 1055 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7 Company Phone Number: 604-655-7354 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

24/07/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2273

AIM6 VENTURES INC. ("AIMF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:19 p.m. PST, July 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2274

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:27 a.m. PST, July 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2275

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2276

CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,094,409



Offering: 753,412 Hard Dollar (HD) Listed Shares with 376,706 warrants attached.

543,700 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 271,850 warrants attached.



Offering Price: $1.25 per HD Listed Share

$2.12 per FT Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $2.00 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 10, 2024, and July 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2277

CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed advance in the form of non-convertible unsecured financing (the "Loan"), among the Company and several arm's- and non-arm's-length lenders, in the form of term promissory notes, whereby the Company received $850,000 principal amount advance. The Loan bears interest at 10% per annum and matures in three months from issuance.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted issuance of up to 850,000 bonus warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.38 per share for a period of 1 year from issuance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2278

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, July 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2279

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, July 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2280

FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,015,000 Offering: 20,150,000 Listed Shares with 10,075,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.17 per Listed Share for a 18-month period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 5, 2024, July 9, 2024 and July 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2281

LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. ("LSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,400,206 common shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per common share and 1,400,206 common share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt of $560,082.88.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Warrants: 1,400,206 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,400,206 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 per common share for a period of 24 months



For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 5, 2024 and July 15, 2024.

GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC. (« LSL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 25 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 1 400 206 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,40 $ par action ordinaire et 1 400 206 bons de souscription, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 560 082,88 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 2 créanciers



Bons de souscription : 1 400 206 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 400 206 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,70 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois



Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 5 juin 2024 et le 15 juillet 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2282

NEW ENERGY METALS CORP. ("ENRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $100,000 Offering: 1,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 5, 2024 and July 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2283

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") between Puma Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in 28 mining claim comprising the Moose Brook property in Northern New Brunswick.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($)







At closing (already issued) Upon positive preliminary economic assessment Upon positive feasibility study Upon beginning commercial production $5,000 $25,000 $50,000 $100,000 225,000 common shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Seller will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty, the first half of which (1%) may be repurchased by the Company for a sum of $1,000,000 and the Company retains the right of first refusal on the remaining 1%.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 9, 2024.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'acquisition de propriété (la « convention ») entre Exploration Puma Inc. (la « société ») et une partie sans lien de dépendance (le « vendeur »). Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra un intérêt de 100 % dans 28 claims miniers comprenant la propriété Moose Brook dans le nord du Nouveau-Brunswick.

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($)







À la clôture (déjà émis) Lors d'une évaluation économique préliminaire positive Lors d'une étude de faisabilité positive Au début de la production commerciale 5 000 $ 25 000 $ 50 000 $ 100 000 $ 225 000 actions ordinaires S/O S/O S/O S/O S/O S/O S/O

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2 % sur le rendement net de la fonderie, dont la première moitié (1 %) peut être rachetée par la société pour une somme de 1 000 000 $ et la société se réserve le droit de premier refus sur le 1% restant.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 9 juillet 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2284

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 19,588,749 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 29, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 29, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10



These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,588,749 common shares with 19,588,749 common share purchase warrants attached. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 10, 2022.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons : 19 588 749 Date d'échéance originale des bons : Le 29 juillet 2024 Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons : Le 29 juillet 2025 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $



Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 19 588 749 d'actions ordinaires et 19 588 749 de bons de souscription. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 10 août 2022.

_______________________________________

