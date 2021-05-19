VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APOLLO GOLD & SILVER CORP. ("APGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday, May 20, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL HELIUM CORP. ("IHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 21, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial Gas Manufacturing' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 85,490,451 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 7,227,945 common shares





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: IHC CUSIP Number: 45283P 10 7

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 14, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: David Robinson, Chief Financial Officer Company Address: 500, 736 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1H4 Company Phone Number: (604) 428-9480 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

SUPERNOVA METALS CORP. ("SUPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business May 20, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will commence to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange at open of market May 21, 2021 under the trading symbol: SUPR

________________________________

URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a news release of Troilus Gold Corp. ("Troilus"), dated May 18, 2021, the common shares of Urbangold Mining Inc. ("Urbangold") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The delisting of the common shares of Urbangold results from the completion of a three-cornered amalgamation agreement with Troilus, pursuant to which Troilus has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Urbangold that it does not currently own, for a consideration of 0.3004 of a common share of Troilus for each outstanding Urbangold share.

The arrangement was approved by Urbangold's disinterested shareholders at a special shareholders meeting held on May 17, 2021.

A joint press release dated May 18, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR, has been issued by Urbangold and Troilus confirming the closing of the transaction.

For more information, please consult the Company's information Circular dated April 9, 2021, that is available in SEDAR.

______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

AGILITY HEALTH, INC. ("AHI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, May 21, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Agility Health, Inc. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

BOLD STROKE VENTURES INC. ("BSV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, May 21, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Bold Stroke Ventures Inc. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

BORDER PETROLEUM LIMITED ("BOR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, May 21, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Border Petroleum Limited (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

BRS RESOURCES LTD. ("BRS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, May 21, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of BRS Resources Ltd. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

ECOMETALS LIMITED ("EC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, May 21, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Ecometals Limited (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

ELECTRA STONE LTD. ("ELT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, May 21, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Electra Stone Ltd. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

ENERGULF RESOURCES INC. ("ENG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, May 21, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Energulf Resources Inc. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

ENSSOLUTIONS GROUP INC. ("ENV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, May 21, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Enssolutions Group Inc. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

FREEDOM ENERGY INC. ("FREE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, May 21, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Freedom Energy Inc. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

GROUNDSTAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, May 21, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Groundstar Resources Limited (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

21/05/19- TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, May 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BAYSHORE PETROLEUM CORP. ("BSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. ("Jet")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 common shares and 5,537,313 non-voting Class "A" Common Shares



Purchase Price: USD$1.29 per common share and USD$1.34 per non-voting Class "A" Common Share



Warrants: 7,537,313 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,537,313 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: USD$1.50 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

IVRNET INC. ("IVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, May 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IVRNET INC. ("IVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, May 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP ("LR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement and a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2021 and April 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,362,000 shares (10,152,000 brokered and 7,210,000 non-brokered)



Purchase Price: $0.72 per share



Number of Placees: 73 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Davisa Capital Corp. (David Ferrell) Y 50,000 John Wright Y 104,000 Ross Beaty Y 3,470,000 Martin Rip Y 17,000 Marshall Koval Y 100,000 Walden Holdings Ltd. (Donald Shumka) Y 50,000 Diego Benalcazar Y 14,000 Marcelo Rivadeneira Y 16,000 Emerson Holdings Ltd. (Lyle Braaten) Y 20,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 112,235 6 Placees















Agent's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. – $ 248,233.44 cash

PI Financial Corp. – $82,744.48 cash

Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $82,744.48 cash



Finder's Fee: Trimark Capital (Aziz Shariff) – $40,018 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021 and May 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,898,060 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 11,898,060 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,898,060 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.85 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 60 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Joe Ovsenek Y 2,000,000 Ken McNaughton Y 5,000,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 40,000 [1 Placee]











Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $93,570 in cash and 187,140 finder's warrants payable to Couloir Capital, RF Securities Clearing L.P., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Ronald-Peter Stoeferle, PI Financial Corp., Leede Jones Gable Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Gerhard Merkel. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.85 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an asset purchase agreement dated February 23, 2021, as amended on May 4, 2021, between P2 Gold Inc. (the "Company") and Borealis Mining Company, LLC (the "Vendor"), the Company may acquire the Gabbs Project located in the Fairplay Mining District, Nevada by making a cash payment of US$5 million (US$1 million in the first year) over two years and the issuance of 15 million shares upon closing with a further cash payment of US$5 million within two years of the closing.

________________________________________

PENDER GROWTH FUND INC. ("PTF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, May 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PENDER GROWTH FUND INC. ("PTF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, May 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a membership interest purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 16, 2021 between the Company and Felicity Management Group LLC (Diana Albadan), Rhodes Management Corp. (George Scorsis) and 2443904 Ontario Inc. (Anthony Vella) (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired Nirvana Group LLC ("Nirvana").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired Nirvana by issuing unsecured convertible debentures with an aggregate principal amount of USD$1,500,000 to the Vendors. The debentures bear interest of 3.25% per annum and mature twenty-four months following closing. The interest and principal are convertible into shares of the Company at the greater of $3.50 and the volume-weighted average price at the time of conversion (the "Conversion Price"). In addition, the Company has agreed to pay the Vendors up to USD$1,500,000 in shares if certain sales targets are met (the "Earn-out Payments"). The number of shares issuable for the Earn-out Payments will also be calculated using the Conversion Price.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 11, 2021, February 17, 2021 and April 29, 2021.

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, May 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. ("SPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 25, 2021, March 15, 2021 and April 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,100,600 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,550,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,550,300 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.075 per share for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 6 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Bourgnine Holdings



Ltd (John Lorenzo) Y 1,300,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. ("TTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement dated April 29, 2021 between Trans Canada Gold Corp. (the "Company") and vendors, Michael Magrum, Kirk Magrum, Benjamin Harnisch and David Lorne, pursuant to which the Company will acquire a 100% right, title and interest in and to the mineral claims covering 15,185 hectares located near Pickle Lake, Ontario, known as the Gold Crow and VMS Project. In consideration, the Company will pay $75,000 and issue 4,000,000 shares. The acquisition is subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty in favour of Michael Magrum and Benjamin Harnisch.

________________________________________

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a termination and release agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 27, 2021, between the Vior Inc. (the "Company") and Ethos Gold Corp. ("Ethos"), in connection Ethos acceptance to renounce to all of its rights under the Earn-In Agreement dated June 26, 2019 on the Ligneris project (the "Property"), located in Abitibi in the province of Quebec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 1,000,000 units (the "Units") to Ethos. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant shall entitle Ethos to acquire one common share of the Company for a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 27, 2021.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 mai 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une entente de résiliation et de libération (l' « entente ») datée du 27 avril 2021, entre la Vior Inc. (la « société ») et Ethos Gold Corp. (le « Ethos »), par laquelle Ethos accepte de renoncer à tous ses droits en vertu de l'entente d'option signée le 26 juin 2019 sur le projet Ligneris (la « propriété »), localisé en Abitibi dans la province du Québec.

Conformément à l'entente, la société devra émettre 1 000 000 d'unités (les « unités ») à Ethos. Chaque unité comprend une action ordinaire de la société et un bon de souscription (les « bons de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permet à Ethos d'acheter une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,30 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture de l'entente.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 27 avril 2021.

_____________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

IDG HOLDINGS INC. ("IDH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

