TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday, December 5, 2019, trading in Atex Resources Inc.'s ("Atex") shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of Atex's previously announced proposed acquisition of the Valeriano porphyry copper gold project (the 'Transaction') (as described in the Company's press release of September 23, 2019), and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange Inc. acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_________________________________________

BRACHIUM CAPITAL CORP. ("BRAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated November 29, 2019, effective at market open on Thursday, December 5, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on December 3, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

GLACIER LAKE RESOURCES INC. ("GLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed November 25, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, December 5, 2019, the shares of Glacier Lake Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource - Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,662,886 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GLI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 37640A 30 3 (new)

________________________________________

MAPLEWOOD INTERNATIONAL REIT ("MWI.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Special Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.03

Payable Date: January 15, 2020

Record Date: December 31, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: December 30, 2019

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Debentures

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 5, 2019, the 10% Unsecured Convertible debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology Company'.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $23,507,500



Transfer Agent: AST TRUST COMPANY (CANADA) Trading Symbol: MCLD.DB CUSIP Number: 582270 AA 2



Details of the Debentures:





Maturity Date: June 30, 2022



Redemption: The Debentures will be redeemable at any time prior the close of business on the last business day immediately prior to the Maturity date.

The Company may force the conversation of all of the Principal amount of the then outstanding Debentures at the Conversion price not less than 21 days written notice, should the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common shares be greater than $2.50 (subject to adjustments in certain events) for any 30 consecutive days on the TSX Venture Exchange, as described in the debenture indenture dated November 14, 2019 (the "Indenture").



Interest: The Debentures will bear interest on a quarterly basis at the rate of 10.0% per annum. Interest will be calculated and paid on a quarterly basis on the last day of August, November, February and May of each year. The first interest payment following the listing of the Debentures will occur on February 29, 2020 in respect of the period from December 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020. Interest will be computed on the basis of a 360 day year.



Subordination: Not applicable.



Conversion: The Debentures may be converted, after November 14, 2019; at the option of the holder, into units of the Company at a conversion price of $0.50 per Unit ("Conversion Price"). Each Unit will be comprised of: (i) one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and (ii) one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.75 per common share until a date that is the earlier of: (i) 60 months following the initial closing and: (ii) the date specified in any Acceleration Notice. Subject to the receipt of necessary approvals, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to a date which is not less than 21 days after the date on which written notice is provided to the holders of the Warrants (the "Acceleration Notice") should the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common shares be greater than $2.50 (subject to adjustments in certain events) for any 30 consecutive days on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Based on a $0.50 conversion price, 200 units will be issued for each $100 principal amount of Debentures converted.



Interest Start Date: December 1, 2019 First Interest Payment: February 29, 2020 (for interest accrued from December 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)



Clearing and Settlement: The Debentures will clear and settle through CDS.



Board Lot: The Debentures are in denomination of $100 and will trade in a board lot size of $100 face value.

________________________________________

19/12/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Discretionary Waiver Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,866,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 4,866,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,866,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Mark Kolebaba Y 666,667 Mark T. Brown Y 100,000 Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. (Mark T. Brown) Y 400,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 2, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.51 a.m. PST, December 3, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRACHIUM CAPITAL CORP. ("BRAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, December 3, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHAINODE OPPORTUNITIES CORP. ("CXD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 28, 2019, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 166,061 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $16,606.1.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 28, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter Agreement dated November 8, 2019, between Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Gouin East alkaline carbonatite complex (the "Property"), located west of St. Felicien, in Quebec's Lac Saint Jean, Saguenay, region.

To earn a 100% interest in the Property, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $435,000, issue 3,000,000 common shares and incur $1,200,000 in work expenditures over a three year period.

On reporting a NI 43-101 Resource, the Company will make an additional $150,000 cash payment or issue 2,000,000 additional common shares.

A further a cash payment of $500,000 will be due up receipt of a feasibility study.

________________________________________

GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC. ("DFS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 2, 2019, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6.11 a.m. PST, December 3, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, December 3, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GROUP TEN METALS INC. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 11, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 7,997,058 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per flow through share



Warrants: 3,998,529 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,998,529 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 7,250,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per non flow through share



Warrants: 3,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,625,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 25 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 100,000

Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Klondike Strike 46,806 shares; 23,403 warrants PI Financial Corp. 71,400 shares; 35,700 warrants Mackie Research Capital 466,853 shares; 233,426 warrants Leede Jones Gable 70,000 shares; 35,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

IEMR RESOURCES INC. ("IRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, December 3, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 2, 2019 the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.

________________________________________

RESAAS SERVICES INC. ("RSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 139,429 shares at a deemed price of $0.175 per share to settle outstanding debt for $24,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated October 4, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des marchés financier du Québec and the securities regulatory authorities of the British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consists of 3,034,286 common shares (the "Common Shares") at the price of $1.75 per Common Share (the "Subscriptions Price").



Offering Price: $1.75 per Common Share



Underwriters: GMP Securities L.P., Haywood Securities Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Underwriter's Commission: The Underwriters received cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds realized from the sale of the Common Shares other than the gross proceeds realized from certain president's list purchasers, for which a cash fee equal to 3% was paid. The Underwriters were also granted a number of compensation options equal to 4% of the aggregate number of Common Shares sold under the Offering other than pursuant to the offered shares sold to certain president's list purchasers for which the Underwriters received compensation options to purchase that number of common shares that is equal to 2% of the Common Shares sold to purchasers, exercisable at a price of $1.75 per compensation option for a period of 24 months following the closing date.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date, to purchase an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Share sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 4, 2019.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 3,077,902 Common Shares, including 43,616 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, have been issued at a price of $1.75 per Common Shares pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,386,328.5.

VOTI DÉTECTION INC. («VOTI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Le prospectus simplifié en date du 4 octobre 2019 de la société a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des marchés financiers du Québec et les commissions des valeurs mobilières de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des Lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre : Le placement consiste en 3 034 286 actions ordinaires (les « Actions Ordinaires ») au prix de 1,75 $ par Action Ordinaire (le « prix de souscription »).



Prix de l'offre : 1,75 $ par Action Ordinaire



Preneurs fermes GMP Valeurs Mobilières S.E.C., Valeurs Mobilières Haywood Inc., Corporation Canaccord Genuity, Valeurs Mobilières Desjardins Inc. et Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Commission des preneurs fermes Les Preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission égale à 6 % du produit brut total tiré du placement en espèces, à l'exception du produit brut provenant de certains acheteurs figurant sur la liste du président à l'égard duquel une rémunération au comptant correspondant à 3%. Les Preneurs fermes ont aussi reçu des options de rémunération correspondant à 4% des Actions Ordinaires vendues aux termes du placement, à l'exception des actions offertes vendues à certains acheteurs figurant sur la liste du président à l'égards desquelles les Preneurs fermes recevront des options de rémunération permettant d'acquérir un nombre d'actions de rémunération correspondant à 2% des actions offertes vendues à ces acheteurs. Chaque option de rémunération peut être exercée pour acheter une action de rémunération au prix de 1,75 $ pendant une période de 24 mois à compter de la date de clôture.



Option d'attribution excédentaire : Les Preneurs fermes ont reçu une option pour attribution excédentaire, applicable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la date de clôture, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel d'Unités égal à 15 % du nombre d'Actions Ordinaires souscrites dans le cadre du placement.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 4 octobre 2019.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 3 077 902 Actions Ordinaires, incluant l'exercice de l'option d'attribution excédentaire portant sur 43 616 Actions Ordinaires, a été émis au prix de 1,75 $ par Action Ordinaire, dans le cadre de la clôture du placement, pour un produit brut de 5 386 328,5 $.

_________________________________________________

WINDFALL GEOTEK INC. ("AIIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,300,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 19, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 19, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,714,286 flow-through shares and 10,000,000 non-flow-through shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 24, 2018.

________________________________________

