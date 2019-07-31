VANCOUVER, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADYA INC. ("ADYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 05, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, August 02, 2019, the common shares of ADYA Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Telecommunications, Equipment/Services' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,363,604 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ADYA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 00783P206 (NEW)

________________________________________

19/07/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALEXANDRIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("AZX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,416,596 shares at $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $869,161.78.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the amendment to the original agreement in which AMEX Exploration Inc. ("Amex") can fulfill its obligations to earn 100% interest in the Gowan Property, in consideration of 10,000 common shares or an equivalent cash payment. Under the amended agreement, Amex shall complete on or before April 15, 2020 a minimum of 500 meters of drilling on the Property, and shall satisfy the remaining requirements of the Option Agreement by issuing 300,000 common shares and making a cash payment of $15,000 on or before May 15, 2020.

The Company has issued a press release dated July 23, 2019 in connection with the amendment.

EXPLORATION AMEX INC. («AMX»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 31 juillet 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à la modification de la convention d'option par AMEX Exploration Inc. («Amex») permettant acquérir un intérêt de 100% dans la propriété Gowan, en considération de 10 000 actions ordinaires ou un paiement équivalent en espèces. Sous les termes de la convention modifiée, Amex doit compléter le ou avant le 15 avril 2020 un minimum de 500 mètres de forage dans la propriété, et doit satisfaire ses obligations restantes en émettant 300 000 actions ordinaires ainsi qu'en effectuant un paiement de 15 000 $ en espèces le ou avant le 15 mai 2020.

La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juillet 2019 relativement à cette transaction.

________________________________

CALYX VENTURES INC. ("CYX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 31, 2019 shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANNA 8 INVESTMENT TRUST ("RCR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION ("CBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,280,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 2,280,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,280,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Ken Mcleod $3,300.00 cash





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 1 CORP. ("EONE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:49 a.m. PST, July 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EQUITORIAL EXPLORATION CORP. ("EXX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a discretionary waiver Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 9,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 9,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,700,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 20 Placees



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $23,280.00 and 776,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 28, 2019 and July 29, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC. ("DFS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares John Penturn & Son Limited Y 1,500,000 (James Penturn)



Jason Meretsky Y 250,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 2,500,000

________________________________________

K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Agreement dated July 12, 2019 between K2 Gold Corporation (the Company) and Steven Van Ert and Noel Cousins (the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Mojave Gold Project located in Inyo County, California. Consideration is US$1,400,000 and 2,400,000 common shares, payable over a four year period. The Vendors retain a 3% NSR, with the Company retaining the right to purchase 1% for US$2,500,000, and an additional 0.5% for US$5,000,000 at any time prior to commercial production. The NSR is subject to a minimum annual royalty payment following commercial production of US$300,000. K2 has agreed to make an annual preproduction payment of US$275,000 per year until the achievement of commercial production.

Ashworth Explorations Ltd. and Chris Taylor will receive a finder's fee of 106,382 shares each.

________________________________________

OV2 INVESTMENT 1 INC. ("OVO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:42 p.m. PST, July 30, 2109 trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OV2 INVESTMENT 1 INC. ("OVO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PALEO RESOURCES, INC. ("PRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue CDN$646,554 principal amount of secured convertible debentures to settle outstanding debt of CDN$646,554.

Convertible Debenture: CDN$646,554 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.12 of principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity Date: Three years from issuance



Interest Rate: 7.5% per annum



Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Creditor Progroup=P Owing





Energy Reserve Capital, LLC Y CDN$646,554 (Roger S. Braugh)



(Chris J. Pettit)





For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 13, 2019, June 5, 2019 and July 25, 2019.

________________________________________

REDISHRED CAPITAL CORP. ("KUT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 18 and June 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,842,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.95 per share



Number of Placees: 32 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Tracadie Investments Limited Y 105,200 (James Lawley)









Katherina Pawluk Y 3,500





Jeffrey Hasham Y 26,300





Robert Crozier Y 52,300





Phillip Gaunce Y 26,300





Mark MacMillan Y 63,200





Underwriter's Fee: A cash commission of $663,210 was paid to Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

____________________________________

SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 93,750 shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per share to settle outstanding debt for $37,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Victor Lazarovici Y $37,500 $0.40 93,750

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 31, 2019:

FIRST TRANCHE:





Number of Shares: 11,533,332 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 11,533,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,533,332 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Octavian Capital Corp. (Michael Williams) Y 833,333 Sheryl Dhillon Y 100,000 Elysium Mining Ltd. (Peter Voulgaris) Y 500,000





Finder's Fee: $1,599.99 payable to PI Financial Corp.

________________________________________

VOYAGER DIGITAL (CANADA) LTD. ("VYGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,045,397 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: 1,522,699 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,522,699 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.05 for 30 months



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Guy Elliott Y 150,000

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 446,428 shares



Purchase Price: $0.56 per share



Warrants: 446,428 share purchase warrants to purchase 446,428 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.875 for eighteen months



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

SIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("SMG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 10:23 a.m. PST, July 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FITCH STREET CAPITAL CORP. ("FSC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,703,704 shares





Purchase Price: $0.135 per share



Number of Placees: 15 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp $39,999.99 cash; 296,296 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.135



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: each finders' warrant will allow the holder to purchase a common share at $0.135.

________________________________________

