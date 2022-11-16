VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening November 23, 2022 , the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire November 25, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 25, 2022 .

TRADE DATES

November 23, 2022 - TO SETTLE – November 24, 2022

November 24, 2022 - TO SETTLE – November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022 - TO SETTLE – November 25, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.12

Payable Date: January 13, 2023

Record Date: December 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022

ANGEL GOLD CORP. ("ANG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 18, 2022, the securities of Angel Gold Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: December 15, 2022

Record Date: November 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2022

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10

Payable Date: January 13, 2023

Record Date: December 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date December 29, 2022

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 1, 2022:

Number of Shares:

21,475,300 flow-through shares and 20,069,135 non-flow-through shares









Purchase Price:

$0.16 per flow-through share and $0.135 per non-flow-through share









Warrants:

30,806,785 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,806,785 shares









Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a two-year period









Number of Placees:

44 placees









Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

















Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee:

$300,783 N/A 2,400,777 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: 1,322,958 of the warrants issued entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.16 for period of two years from the date of issuance. 1,077,819 of the warrants issued entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.135 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on September 1, 2022 and September 15, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

IMINING TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $210,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

KENADYR METALS CORP. ("KEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov.15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of five mineral licenses located in Newfoundland and Labrador pursuant to an Option Agreement between the Company and optionors dated November 2, 2022. Under the terms of the Option agreement, the Company may exercise the option by issuing an aggregate of 487,078 common shares at a deemed price of $4.62 per share in capital of the Company, and making aggregate cash payments of $2,350,000 to the optionors.

The Company also has a right of first refusal, where if during the term of the Option Agreement, any of the optionors or any of their affiliates or associates, stake or directly or indirectly acquire, a certain mineral license described in the Option Agreement ("ROFR Claim"), the Company shall have the right to acquire a 100% title and interest in the ROFR Claim on the following terms: (a) the Company shall pay the applicable optionor $200,000 in cash; and (b) the Company shall grant the applicable optionor a 0.4% NSR on the terms provided in the Option Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 3, 2022.

POCML 7 INC. ("POC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated November 14, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business November 15, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on November 16, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a share purchase agreement dated April 19, 2022 related to the acquisition of Sycamore Mining Limited ("Sycamore").

Sycamore is the owner of exploitation licenses pertaining to the Kiniero gold district located in Guinea and the exclusive rights on the adjacent Mansounia exploitation licenses to the south (together, the "Kiniero Project").

The consideration for the acquisition is 242,160,000 common shares issued at closing to arm's length vendors at a deemed price of $0.35 per share, up to 60,540,000 common shares to be issued within 120 days of closing and up to 100,900,000 common shares to be issued once some conditions associated with the operations of the Kiniero Project are settled. The Company shall also assume the payments to fulfill the requirements related to the Mansounia exploration licenses, including a payment of US$500,000 to the current owner of these licenses and the assumption of a up to 3.5% scaled royalty.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 20, 2022 and November 9, 2022.

RESSOURCES ROBEX INC. (« RBX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 novembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents concernant une convention d'acquisition d'actions datée du 19 avril 2022 en lien avec l'acquisition de Sycamore Mining Limited (« Sycamore »).

Sycamore est le détenteur de permis d'exploitation du projet minier aurifière de Kiniero situé en Guinée et des droits exclusifs pour obtenir la pleine propriété des permis d'exploitation Mansounia adjacents au sud (collectivement, le « Projet Kiniero »).

La considération pour l'acquisition consiste en l'émission de 242 160 000 actions ordinaires à la clôture aux vendeurs sans lien de dépendance à un prix convenu de 0,35 $ par action, jusqu'à 60 540 000 actions ordinaires à être émises dans les 120 jours de la clôture ainsi qu'un maximum de 100 900 000 actions ordinaires à être émises lorsque certaines conditions associées aux opérations du Projet Kiniero seront rencontrées. La société devra également prendre en charge le paiement pour satisfaire les conditions associées aux licences d'exploration de Mansounia, dont un paiement de 500 000 $US au propriétaire actuel de ces licences et la prise en charge d'une redevance sur une échelle avec un maximum de 3,5% sur les rendements nets de fonderie.

Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 20 avril 2022 et le 9 novembre 2022.

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,843,731 common shares at an approximate deemed price of $0.085 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $241,686.55 (approximately $188,464.25 USD), in connection to an unsecured loan.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

