CYGNUS METALS LIMITED ("CYG")

[formerly Doré Copper Mining Corp. ("DCMC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Name Change, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement and Name Change

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arm's length arrangement agreement dated October 14, 2024 among Doré Copper Mining Corp. ("Doré Copper"), Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus") and 1505901 BC Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Cygnus), pursuant to which the parties completed a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act.

Under the Arrangement, which is described in Doré Copper's management information circular dated as at November 13, 2024, Cygnus (via its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1505901 BC Ltd.) acquired all issued and outstanding common shares of Doré Copper, based upon an exchange ratio of 1.8297 ordinary shares of Cygnus in exchange for each 1 Doré Copper common share held. Doré Copper shareholders received 310,662,984 Cygnus ordinary shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.141 per share under the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that Doré Copper shareholders approved the Arrangement at a special meeting of shareholders held on December 16, 2024. Approval of the Arrangement was received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on December 19, 2024 and the Arrangement was completed on December 31, 2024.

Post-Arrangement, Cygnus Metals Limited will be the new name of the listed issuer on the Exchange.

Substitutional Listing

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Doré Copper shareholders exchanged their common shares for Cygnus ordinary shares on the basis of 1 old for 1.8297 new. The ordinary shares of Cygnus Metals Limited will commence trading at the opening of business, Friday, January 3, 2025 in substitution for the currently listed common shares of Doré Copper.

For further information, please refer to Doré Copper's management information circular dated as at November 13, 2024, Doré Copper's news release dated December 16, 2024, and Doré Copper and Cygnus' joint news release dated January 2, 2025.

Capitalization: unlimited ordinary shares with no par value of which

848,319,650 ordinary shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: NIL

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: CYG (NEW)

CUSIP Number: Q3080P 10 3 (NEW)

Company Contact: Maddison Cramer, Joint Company Secretary

Company Address: Level 2, 8 Richardson Street

West Perth WA, 6005

Australia

Company Phone Number: +61 (8) 9220 9030

Company Email Address: [email protected]

Delist

As a result of the closing of the Arrangement, the common shares of Doré Copper will be delisted from the Exchange. Effective at the close of business, Thursday, January 2, 2025, the common shares of Doré Copper Mining Corp. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/12/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3940

ABASCA RESOURCES INC. ("ABA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $3,200,000 Offering: 20,000,000 Flow Through Listed Shares with 10,000,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.16 per Flow-Through Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period. Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 450,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a two-year period. Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 11, 2024 and December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3941

ARBOR METALS CORP. ("ABR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,342,080 Offering: 4,350,000 Quebec flow-through shares with 2,175,000 warrants attached, 1,316,000 National flow-through shares with 658,000 warrants attached, and 340,000 non-flow-through shares with 170,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.40 per Quebec flow-through share, $0.38 per National flow-through share and $0.30 per non-flow-through share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.55 per Listed Share for a one-year period. Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 306,600 483,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.55 for a one-year period. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 10, 2024 and December 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3942

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $149,999.99 Offering: 4,285,714 Flow Through Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.035 per Flow Through Listed Share Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 300,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 24 months. Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 18, 2024, and December 30, 2024.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 31 décembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier Produit brut : 149 999,99 $ Placement : 4 285 714 actions inscrites accréditives Prix offert : 0,035 $ par action inscrite accréditive Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription

Intermédiaires (total) 0 300 000

Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ pendant une période de 24 mois. Communication de l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 18 décembre 2024, et du 30 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3943

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,025,922.81 Offering: 9,326,571 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) Listed Shares with 4,663,286 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.11 per CFT Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.11 per Listed Share for a 3-year period Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 473,880

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.11 for a 3-year period Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 18, 2024, and December 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3944

BRONCO RESOURCES CORP. ("BRON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $50,874.97 Offering: 442,391 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 221,196 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.115 per FT Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a 2-year period Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 15,750

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a 2-year period Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 18, 2024, December 20, 2024, and December 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3945

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 28,438,688 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.08.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of 0.08 per share for a three-year period.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on October 7, 2024, and expired on November 6, 2024.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 15,728,571 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $1,258,286 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 15,728,571 Common Shares and 15,728,571 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 15,728,571 common shares

Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): 0.08 per common share

Incentive Warrants: 15,728,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,728,571 shares

Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: at a price of $0.08 per share until for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right

Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Name Insider=Y /ProGroup=P Number of Shares Ventum Financial Corp. Y 14,300,000 Ventum Financial Corp. Y 1,428,571 Finder's Fees: N/A

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.08 per common share for three years, subject to an acceleration right. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 6, 2024, October 9, 2024, and November 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3946

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:11 p.m. PST, Dec. 30, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3947

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,824,000.00 Offering: 16,200,000 Charity Flow Through Listed Shares

10,200,000 Non Flow Through Listed Shares

3,000,000 Flow Through Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.07 per Charity Flow Through Listed Share

$0.05 per Non Flow Through Listed Shares

$0.06 per Flow Through Listed Share Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 0 Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 30, 2024, December 4, 2024, December 11, 2024, December 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3948

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,780,650 Offering: 6,374,200 Listed Shares with 6,374,200 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.75 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.00 per warrant for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right. Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 145,749 Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.00 for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 16, 2024 and December 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3949

IMPACT DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC. ("IMPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 100% of the membership interests of Fusion Software, LLC. ("Fusion"), pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated October 24, 2024 (the "Agreement") between Impact Development Group Inc. (the "Company"), Fusion and the sole member of Fusion (the "Vendor").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the Acquisition of Fusion, the Company issued 1,666,667 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of USD$1.12 per share to the Vendor on closing of the Acquisition (the "Closing Date"). As future contingent consideration, the Company shall pay the Vendor an aggregate of 1,166,667 common shares in the capital of the Company conditional upon the satisfaction of certain revenue milestones set out in the Agreement on the first, second, and third anniversaries of the Closing Date. Additionally, under the terms of the Agreement, for 38 months after the Closing Date, the Company will contribute a total of USD$3,000,000 to Fusion to help it meet the revenue milestones, as follows: (i) USD$1,000,000 in the first 14 months following the Closing Date (ii) an additional USD$1,000,000 in the first 26 months following the Closing Date, and (iii) an additional USD$1,000,000 in the first 38 months following the Closing Date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3950

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,920,000 bonus shares to Nebari Gold Fund 1, LP, Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I, LP and Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP, in consideration of the loan in the amount of US$ 4,000,000. The drawdown is subject to an 8% original issue discount and interest remains at 10% plus SOFR.

Please refer to the company's news release dated December 02, 2024, for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3951

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the put and call option agreement between Mkango Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and EIT RawMaterials GmbH, dated August 12, 2024, pursuant to which the Company acquired six shares in Mkango Polska from EIT RawMaterials GmbH in exchange for 2,041,855 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.145 per share.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 21, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3952

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Dec. 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3953

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 31, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3954

RAKOVINA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("RKV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 203,400 shares to settle outstanding debt for $20,340.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $6,000 $0.10 60,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $1,500 $0.10 15,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3955

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,143,000 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $214,300.00

Number of Creditors: 23 Creditors Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $2,600.00 $0.10 26,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 31, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3956

TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $86,800.00 Offering: 4,340,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.02 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Commission Terms: N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 13, 2024, December 5, 2024 and December 30, 2024

_______________________________________

