VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES



BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 18, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) VCV 2 Vatic Ventures Corp. annual audited financial statements 2020/02/29







annual management's discussion

and analysis 2020/02/29







certification of annual filings 2020/02/29

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, August 20, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BEE.

________________________________________

CAPITAN MINING INC. ("CAPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, New Listing-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

Capitan Mining Inc. (the "Company") has raised $3,840,885 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 19,204,425 shares at an issue price of $0.20 per share.

New Listing-Shares, Halt:

The common shares of the Company are listed at the market opening Friday, August 21, 2020 and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

36,704,337 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 967,559 common shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CAPT

CUSIP Number: 140703 10 9



For further information, please refer to the Company's Form 2B Listing Document dated July 31, 2020 available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Jeff Dare Company Address: Suite 550 – 800 West Pender St.

Vancouver, B.C.

V6C 2V6 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_____________________________________

COLORADO RESOURCES LTD. ("CXO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders dated July 21, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 21, 2020, the shares of Colorado Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

21,117,091 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CXO (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 19654L508 (new)



________________________________________

20/08/ 19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,312,500 shares





Purchase Price: $0.16 per share





Warrants: 2,656,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,656,250 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22





Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years





Number of Placees: 53 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Paul Anderson Y 292,768 Michael McInnis Y 292,581 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 108,000





Finder's Fee:



Canaccord Genuity $14,000.00 cash; 43,750 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc $7,924.00 cash; 24,763 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.10 per share





Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 37 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Paul Anderson Y 13,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 132,900





Finder's Fee:



Canaccord Genuity $14,000.00 cash; 70,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable $6,067.00 cash; 30,380 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

AIML RESOURCES INC. ("AIML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Temporary Relieve Measure Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 27,833,333 shares





Purchase Price: $0.03 per share





Warrants: 27,833,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,833,333 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a one-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise

provision in the event the Company's shares are greater than or equal to $0.10

for 10 consecutive trading days.





Number of Placees: 39 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Carter Capital Ltd. (Anthony Balme) Y 1,333,334 Kiki Smith Y 1,915,078 Martyn Element Y 4,633,333 Phillip Thomas Y 5,833,333





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 Placees] P 666,667

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 18, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 18, 2020 with respect to the private placement of 18,750,000 shares at $0.40 per share, the Insider placees are amended as follows:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Mark Connelly Y 200,000 John Wilton Y 75,000

________________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 24, 2020 between Traxxin Resources Inc. (the "Vendor") and Bold Ventures Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall have an option to acquire a 100% interest in the the Traxxin Gold Project, located 130 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Property"). In order to earn a 100% interest in the Property, the Company must pay an aggregate of $150,000 to the Vendor, issue an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares to the Vendor and complete a total of $250,000 of exploration work over a three-year period. The Vendor will retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) of which the Company has the right to purchase a 1% NSR for $1 million leaving a 1% NSR in favour of the Vendor.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company is party to a joint Venture Agreement with Lac des Milles Lacs First Nation.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 18, 2020 and July 31, 2020.

________________________________________

FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per share





Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a two-year period





Number of Placees: 46 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Dev Randhawa Y 1,540,000 Edge Geological Consulting Inc.



(Ross McElroy) Y 500,000 William Marsh Y 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Placee] P 300,000





Finder's Fee: $7,200.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,000.00 payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $1,600.00 payable to Haywood Securities Inc. $850.00 payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 18, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,264,996 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per common share



Warrants: 17,264,996 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,264,996 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 47 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Marotta Investments Ltd. (John A Marotta) Y 1,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Placee] P 83,333







Finder's Fee: ATB Capital Markets Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Leede Jones Gable

Inc. received an aggregate of $168,699.97 in cash and 562,333 finder's warrants,

with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.30 for a period of

36 months.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases date June 26, 2020, July 09, 2020 and August 10, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, August 19, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,950,783 shares



Purchase Price: $0.185 per share



Number of Placees: 13 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Placee(s)] P 100,000





Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $46,439, payable to Mine Equities Ltd., 6132987 Canada, and

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ("LXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:59 a.m. PST, August 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ("LXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, August 19, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 104,307 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.13 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$13,560, in connection with services provided by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a press release dated August 15, 2020 in connection with that transaction.

_______________________________________

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to agreements dated August 26, 2019 and October 23, 2019 (collectively, the "Agreements") between Osino Resources Corp. (the "Company") and two arms-length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired several exclusive prospecting licenses (collectively, the "Licenses") for certain mineral resource properties located in Namibia.

The Company will issue an aggregate of 62,500 common shares at a deemed value of $1.58 per share to the Vendors as consideration for the Licenses.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2020.

________________________________________

Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("QGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated July 20, 2020 between 1253430 B.C. Ltd., the shareholders of 1253430 B.C. Ltd. (the "Shareholders") and the Company whereby the Company may acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of 1253430 B.C. Ltd. Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, the Company may indirectly acquire an Option Agreement dated July 6, 2020 between Minera Rosetta S.A.C. (the "Optionor") and 1253430 B.C. Ltd. to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Surupana silver property. As consideration for the Acquisition and pursuant to the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement and Option Agreement, the Company will pay $175,000.00 to the Optionor over a period of four years until July 6, 2024, issue 13,000,000 shares to the Optionor and Shareholders upon Closing, four yearly issuance of 250,000 shares to the Optionor until July 6, 2024 and $1,800,000.00 in work commitments over a period of five years until July 6, 2025. The Optionor has been granted a 2.0-per-cent NSR royalty upon commencement of commercial production of which 1.0 per cent can be purchased by the Company for U.S. $850,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 21, 2020.

________________________________________

SIGMA LITHIUM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("SGMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 27, 2020 and July 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,285,200 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$2.15 per share



Number of Placees: 39 Placees



Finder's Fee: Aggregate CDN$1,247,729 in cash payable to Cormark Securities Inc., National

Bank Financial Inc. and A10 Group.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Securities Inc. $73,500.00 cash; 490,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Valid for 3 years from issuance

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD. ("SPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,904,761 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common

share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").





Purchase Price: $0.42 per Unit





Warrants: 11,904,761 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,904,761 shares





Warrant Price: $0.60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.





Number of Placees: 1 Placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units





2176423 Ontario Ltd.

(Eric Sprott) Y 11,904,761

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:59 a.m. PST, August 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:04 a.m. PST, August 19, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a letter of intent, dated June 3, 2020, between USHA Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and the optionors, AJA Mining LLC and Gold Basin Mining EXP LLC, pursuant to which the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 133 mineral claims located in the Lost Basin Gold Mining District, Mohave County, Arizona, USA. In consideration, the Company will make annual lease payments of US$25,000, issue 1,000,000 shares upon Exchange approval and within three years make a final payment of US$3,000,000; which can be made in cash or with separate Exchange approval in shares.

________________________________________

VANGOLD MINING CORP. ("VGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 25,641,902 shares



Purchase Price: $0.155 per share



Warrants: 12,820,951 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,820,951 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period subject to acceleration if the closing price of the

Company's shares equals or exceeds $0.35 per share for 20 consecutive trading

days after the expiry of the hold period, the Company may give notice that the

warrants will expire 30 calendars days after such notice.



Number of Placees: 84 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Blueberry Capital Corp. (James Anderson) Y 150,000 Myrmikan Gold fund LLC (Daniel Olver) Y 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 Placees] P 164,516





Finder's Fee: Aligned Capital Partners Inc. receives 69,999 shares and 67,741 non-

transferrable warrants*

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $24,195.50 and 156,100 non-transferrable

warrants*

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. receives 144,666 and 196,000 non-transferrable

warrants*

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $1,790.25 and 11,500 non-transferrable

warrants*

IBK Capital Corp. receives $21,700 and 140,000 non-transferrable warrants*

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $10,763.20 and 69,440 non-transferrable

warrants*

Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $24,130.40 and 155,680 non-transferrable

warrants*

PI Financial Corp. receives $3,472.00 and 22,400 non-transferrable warrants*

*Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable for one share at a price of $0.25 for a 24-month period subject to acceleration as above.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 5, 2020 and August 11, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,650,000 non flow-through shares

2,753,571 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow-through share

$0.07 per flow-through share







Warrants: 20,650,000 share purchase warrants attached to non flow-through shares to

purchase 20,650,000 additional non flow-through shares

1,376,786 share purchase warrants attached to flow-through shares to purchase

1,376,786 additional non flow-through shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 23 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares









Michael Stares Y 142,857 f/t Elliot Strashin Y 2,000,000 nft







Finder's Fee: 6132987 Ontario Inc. (Sebastien Choquet) receives $4,071.39

1916241 Ontario Inc. (Daniel Boase) receives $3,000

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. receives $6,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CHINAPINTZA MINING CORP. ("CPA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZTR ACQUISITION CORP. ("ZTR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

