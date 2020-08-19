TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 19, 2020, 16:01 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 18, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
|
VCV
|
2
|
Vatic Ventures Corp.
|
annual audited financial statements
|
2020/02/29
|
annual management's discussion
|
2020/02/29
|
certification of annual filings
|
2020/02/29
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business on Thursday, August 20, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BEE.
________________________________________
CAPITAN MINING INC. ("CAPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, New Listing-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Private Placement-Non-Brokered:
Capitan Mining Inc. (the "Company") has raised $3,840,885 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 19,204,425 shares at an issue price of $0.20 per share.
New Listing-Shares, Halt:
The common shares of the Company are listed at the market opening Friday, August 21, 2020 and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
36,704,337
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
967,559
|
common shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CAPT
|
CUSIP Number:
|
140703 10 9
For further information, please refer to the Company's Form 2B Listing Document dated July 31, 2020 available on SEDAR.
|
Company Contact:
|
Jeff Dare
|
Company Address:
|
Suite 550 – 800 West Pender St.
|
Vancouver, B.C.
|
V6C 2V6
|
Company Email Address:
_____________________________________
COLORADO RESOURCES LTD. ("CXO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders dated July 21, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening August 21, 2020, the shares of Colorado Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
21,117,091
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CXO
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
19654L508 (new)
________________________________________
20/08/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,312,500 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,656,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,656,250 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.22
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
53 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Paul Anderson
|
Y
|
292,768
|
Michael McInnis
|
Y
|
292,581
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
108,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
$14,000.00 cash; 43,750 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc
|
$7,924.00 cash; 24,763 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.22
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
37 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Paul Anderson
|
Y
|
13,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
132,900
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
$14,000.00 cash; 70,000 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable
|
$6,067.00 cash; 30,380 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
AIML RESOURCES INC. ("AIML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Temporary Relieve Measure Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
27,833,333 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.03 per share
|
Warrants:
|
27,833,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,833,333 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.08 for a one-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
|
Number of Placees:
|
39 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Carter Capital Ltd. (Anthony Balme)
|
Y
|
1,333,334
|
Kiki Smith
|
Y
|
1,915,078
|
Martyn Element
|
Y
|
4,633,333
|
Phillip Thomas
|
Y
|
5,833,333
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
666,667
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 18, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 18, 2020 with respect to the private placement of 18,750,000 shares at $0.40 per share, the Insider placees are amended as follows:
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Mark Connelly
|
Y
|
200,000
|
John Wilton
|
Y
|
75,000
________________________________________
BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 24, 2020 between Traxxin Resources Inc. (the "Vendor") and Bold Ventures Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall have an option to acquire a 100% interest in the the Traxxin Gold Project, located 130 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Property"). In order to earn a 100% interest in the Property, the Company must pay an aggregate of $150,000 to the Vendor, issue an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares to the Vendor and complete a total of $250,000 of exploration work over a three-year period. The Vendor will retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) of which the Company has the right to purchase a 1% NSR for $1 million leaving a 1% NSR in favour of the Vendor.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company is party to a joint Venture Agreement with Lac des Milles Lacs First Nation.
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 18, 2020 and July 31, 2020.
________________________________________
FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("FUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.06 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
46 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Dev Randhawa
|
Y
|
1,540,000
|
Edge Geological Consulting Inc.
|
(Ross McElroy)
|
Y
|
500,000
|
William Marsh
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
300,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$7,200.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$2,000.00 payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
|
$1,600.00 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$850.00 payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 18, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,264,996 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
17,264,996 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,264,996 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a period of three years
|
Number of Placees:
|
47 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
Number of Shares
|
Marotta Investments Ltd. (John A Marotta)
|
Y
|
1,200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
83,333
|
Finder's Fee:
|
ATB Capital Markets Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Leede Jones Gable
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases date June 26, 2020, July 09, 2020 and August 10, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, August 19, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,950,783 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.185 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
an aggregate of $46,439, payable to Mine Equities Ltd., 6132987 Canada, and
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ("LXG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:59 a.m. PST, August 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ("LXG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, August 19, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 104,307 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.13 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$13,560, in connection with services provided by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
The Company issued a press release dated August 15, 2020 in connection with that transaction.
_______________________________________
OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to agreements dated August 26, 2019 and October 23, 2019 (collectively, the "Agreements") between Osino Resources Corp. (the "Company") and two arms-length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired several exclusive prospecting licenses (collectively, the "Licenses") for certain mineral resource properties located in Namibia.
The Company will issue an aggregate of 62,500 common shares at a deemed value of $1.58 per share to the Vendors as consideration for the Licenses.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2020.
________________________________________
Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("QGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated July 20, 2020 between 1253430 B.C. Ltd., the shareholders of 1253430 B.C. Ltd. (the "Shareholders") and the Company whereby the Company may acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of 1253430 B.C. Ltd. Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, the Company may indirectly acquire an Option Agreement dated July 6, 2020 between Minera Rosetta S.A.C. (the "Optionor") and 1253430 B.C. Ltd. to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Surupana silver property. As consideration for the Acquisition and pursuant to the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement and Option Agreement, the Company will pay $175,000.00 to the Optionor over a period of four years until July 6, 2024, issue 13,000,000 shares to the Optionor and Shareholders upon Closing, four yearly issuance of 250,000 shares to the Optionor until July 6, 2024 and $1,800,000.00 in work commitments over a period of five years until July 6, 2025. The Optionor has been granted a 2.0-per-cent NSR royalty upon commencement of commercial production of which 1.0 per cent can be purchased by the Company for U.S. $850,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 21, 2020.
________________________________________
SIGMA LITHIUM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("SGMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 27, 2020 and July 31, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,285,200 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$2.15 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
39 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate CDN$1,247,729 in cash payable to Cormark Securities Inc., National
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.22
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc.
|
$73,500.00 cash; 490,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.22
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Valid for 3 years from issuance
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD. ("SPA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,904,761 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.42 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
11,904,761 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,904,761 shares
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Number of Units
|
2176423 Ontario Ltd.
|
Y
|
11,904,761
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:59 a.m. PST, August 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:04 a.m. PST, August 19, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a letter of intent, dated June 3, 2020, between USHA Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and the optionors, AJA Mining LLC and Gold Basin Mining EXP LLC, pursuant to which the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 133 mineral claims located in the Lost Basin Gold Mining District, Mohave County, Arizona, USA. In consideration, the Company will make annual lease payments of US$25,000, issue 1,000,000 shares upon Exchange approval and within three years make a final payment of US$3,000,000; which can be made in cash or with separate Exchange approval in shares.
________________________________________
VANGOLD MINING CORP. ("VGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
25,641,902 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.155 per share
|
Warrants:
|
12,820,951 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,820,951 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two-year period subject to acceleration if the closing price of the
|
Number of Placees:
|
84 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Blueberry Capital Corp. (James Anderson)
|
Y
|
150,000
|
Myrmikan Gold fund LLC (Daniel Olver)
|
Y
|
2,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
164,516
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aligned Capital Partners Inc. receives 69,999 shares and 67,741 non-
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $24,195.50 and 156,100 non-transferrable
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. receives 144,666 and 196,000 non-transferrable
|
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $1,790.25 and 11,500 non-transferrable
|
IBK Capital Corp. receives $21,700 and 140,000 non-transferrable warrants*
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $10,763.20 and 69,440 non-transferrable
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $24,130.40 and 155,680 non-transferrable
|
PI Financial Corp. receives $3,472.00 and 22,400 non-transferrable warrants*
*Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable for one share at a price of $0.25 for a 24-month period subject to acceleration as above.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 5, 2020 and August 11, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 17, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,650,000 non flow-through shares
|
2,753,571 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per non flow-through share
|
$0.07 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
20,650,000 share purchase warrants attached to non flow-through shares to
|
1,376,786 share purchase warrants attached to flow-through shares to purchase
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Michael Stares
|
Y
|
142,857
|
f/t
|
Elliot Strashin
|
Y
|
2,000,000
|
nft
|
Finder's Fee:
|
6132987 Ontario Inc. (Sebastien Choquet) receives $4,071.39
|
1916241 Ontario Inc. (Daniel Boase) receives $3,000
|
RBC Dominion Securities Inc. receives $6,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
CHINAPINTZA MINING CORP. ("CPA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZTR ACQUISITION CORP. ("ZTR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
