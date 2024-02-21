VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0570

K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on January 16, 2024, K9 Gold Corp. (the "Company") has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, February 23, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,013,600 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 0 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Common Shares

Trading Symbol: KNC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 482627205 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0571

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI.H")

[formerly Radient Technologies Inc. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Radient Technologies Inc., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, February 23, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of February 23, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from RTI to RTI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletins issued on November 3, 2023, and March 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/02/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0572

BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC. ("BONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 27, 2019, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants Re-priced: Expiry Date of Warrants Original Exercise Price of Warrants: New Exercise Price of Warrants: 4,273,263 March 25, 2024 $0.15 in the first year and $0.30 from the second to the fifth year $0.09

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,273,263 shares with 4,273,263 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 27, 2019.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 7, 2024 and February 15, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0573

BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC. ("BONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 26, 2023, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants Re-priced: Expiry Date of Warrants Original Exercise Price of Warrants: New Exercise Price of Warrants: 7,928,574 May 25, 2025 $0.15 $0.09

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,928,574 shares with 7,928,574 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 26, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 7, 2024 and February 15, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0574

HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION ("HMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 20, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,704,598 multiple voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 26, 2024 to February 25, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Capital Markets on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0575

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 2, 2024:

Number of Shares: 67,409 shares

Purchase Price: $0.7696 per share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 67,409 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on February 20, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0576

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 17, 2024, between Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire 100% interest in and to the minerals claims forming the Stormy project located in Ontario, Canada. By way of consideration, the Company will make total cash payments of $167,500 and will issue a total of $142,500 in shares (up to a maximum of 2,850,000 shares) to the Optionor. The Property is subject to a 1.5% NSR in favour of the Optionor, the Company has the option to buy 0.50% of the NSR royalty in consideration for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0577

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 17, 2024, between Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire 100% interest in and to the minerals claims forming the Goldstorm project located in Ontario, Canada. By way of consideration, the Company will make total cash payments of $350,000 and will issue a total of $600,000 in shares (up to a maximum of 12,000,000 shares) to the Optionor. The Property is subject to a 1.5% NSR in favour of the Optionor, the Company has the option to buy 0.50% of the NSR royalty in consideration for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0578

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of a gross overriding 2.0% royalty in all diamonds that may be derived from the Company's 100% owned LDG Property in the Northwest Territories. In return, the Company will be exempt from paying $1,000,000 in the Company's common shares to the non-arm's length party (the "Payee"). The Company may purchase 1.0% of the royalty by making a single payment of $2,000,000 to the Payee, at any time up to 24 months after the date on which the first royalty payment is due.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 5, 2024, and February 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0579

RADIUS GOLD INC. ("RDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Amended and Restated Option to Acquire 60% of Holly and Motagua Properties, Guatemala, dated September 14, 2023 ("Amending Agreement"), between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length party ("Optionee"). Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Optionee will no longer have the option to acquire the Holly-Banderas Project from the Company, and will instead have the option to acquire the Holly-Motagua Project from the Company. All other terms of the original agreement, including the consideration, have not changed, except that the Optionee's exploration expenditures that have been directed toward the Banderas Project will instead be directed toward the required exploration expenditures for the Motagua Project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 18, 2023; and February 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0580

SPARTA CAPITAL LTD. ("SAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.02, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to four consulting agreements each dated September 7, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0581

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Amended and Restated Option to Acquire 60% of Holly and Motagua Properties, Guatemala, dated September 14, 2023 ("Amending Agreement"), between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length Party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company will no longer have the option to acquire the Holly-Banderas Project from the Optionor, and will instead have the option to acquire the Holly-Motagua Project from the Optionor. All other terms of the original agreement, including the consideration, have not changed, except that the Optionee's exploration expenditures that have been directed toward the Banderas Project will instead be directed toward the Motagua Project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 18, 2023; and February 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

