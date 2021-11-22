VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BURIN GOLD CORP. ("BURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated November 18, 2021, effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 trading in the shares of Burin Gold Corp. will resume.

________________________________________

CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 22 , 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued on October 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA.H")

[formerly Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletins dated November 18, 2021 and November 19, 2021 and the Company's press release dated November 18, 2021, effective at opening on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of November 24, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CUDA to CUDA.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Effective at the open, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced October 27, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10

Payable Date: January 14, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date December 30, 2021

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD", "MCLD.WS", "MCLD.WT", "MCLD.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 29, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening November 24, 2021, the common shares of mCloud Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

13,723,086 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: MCLD (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 582270609 (new)



Adjustment – Series A Warrants

As a result of the Consolidation of the Company's common shares, the Exchange confirms that the Series A Warrants (MCLD.WS) currently listed on TSX Venture Exchange have been subject to adjustment (the "Adjustment").

As a result of the Adjustment, the exercise price of the Series A Warrants is deemed to be increased in proportion to the number of common shares resulting from the Adjustment, such that: (a) the exercise price in respect of all outstanding Series A Warrants will be increased from CDN$4.75 to CDN$14.25; and (b) every three Series A Warrants held by a holder will be exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CDN$14.25.

Adjustment – Series B Warrants

As a result of the Consolidation of the Company's common shares, the Exchange confirms that the Series B Warrants (MCLD.WT) currently listed on TSX Venture Exchange have been subject to adjustment (the "Adjustment").

As a result of the Adjustment, the exercise price of the Series B Warrants is deemed to be increased in proportion to the number of common shares resulting from the Adjustment, such that: (a) the exercise price in respect of all outstanding Series B Warrants will increase from CDN$5.40 to CDN$16.20; and (b) every three Series B Warrants held by a holder will be exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CDN$16.20.

Adjustment – Listed Convertible Debentures

As a result of the Consolidation of the Company's common shares, the Exchange confirms that the Convertible Debentures (MCLD.DB) currently listed on TSX Venture Exchange have been subject to adjustment (the "Adjustment").

As a result of the Adjustment, the conversion price is deemed to increase in proportion to the number of common shares resulting from the Adjustment, such that the conversion price of all outstanding Convertible Debentures will increase from CDN$5.00 to CDN$15.00.

For more information, refer to the Company's press release dated November 19, 2021 and, if applicable, the Notices of Adjustment dated November 24, 2021 sent to the Company's warrantholders and debentureholders.

________________________________________

SHELLRON CAPITAL LTD. ("SHLL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated November 18, 2021, effective at market open on November 24, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on November 22, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $428,900 (4,289,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 8, 2021.

________________________________________

XIANA MINING INC. ("XIA.H")

[formerly Xiana Mining Inc. ("XIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of November 24, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from XIA to XIA.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued on August 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

21/11/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BURIN GOLD CORP. ("BURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. ("ERA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated October 19, 2021 with respect to the Company's non-brokered private placement, the total number of subscribers should have indicated 71, the number of common shares issued should have indicated 58,393,700 and the number of common share purchase warrants should have indicated 58,393,700 to purchase 58,393,700 common shares, as announced in a press release dated November 19, 2021. The other information in our bulletin dated October 19, 2021 remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

Finlay Minerals Ltd. ("FYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 28, 2021 and November 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,523,383 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow-through share Warrants: 2,523,383 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,523,383 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares John A. Barasko Y 1,153,846 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

1 placee P 150,000 Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $842.40 cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 5, 2021 between Fobi AI Inc. (the Company) and Quicket GmbH (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire PassWallet, a digital wallet app. Consideration is 355,200 euros cash and 301,480 common shares.

________________________________________

FORTRESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FORT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 20, 2021 and November 5, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: Conversion Price: Maturity Date: Interest Rate: Number of Placees: Number of Warrants: Initial Exercise Price: Term to Expiry: $25,000,000 principal amount Convertible into units at a price of $0.78 per unit until maturity 36 months from issuance 3.5% per annum 4 Placees 16,025,000 $0.95 60 months

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated November 12, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

IVRNET INC. ("IVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,409,866 shares Purchase Price: $0.175 per share Warrants: 3,204,933 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,204,933 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period Number of Shares: 11,975,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 5,987,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,987,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Peter Tallman Y 1,150,000 NFT Gordon Keep Y 200,000 FT Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 placees] P 835,716 NFT Finder's Fee: Eventus Capital Corp. received $79,650 cash and 400,500 finder's warrants,

Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. received $43,500.08 cash and

223,929 finder's warrants, Leede Jones Gable Inc. received $1,200 cash and

6,000 finder's warrants, and TAC Capital Corp. received $5,482.50 cash and

30,900 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on October 25, 2021 and November 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase agreement ("Purchase Agreement") dated September 7, 2021, between Prime Meridian Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Casey Lewis (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Vendor's interest in 282 minerals claims covering 5,830 hectares in the Dixie Lake area of the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario. In consideration, the Company will pay $15,000 cash and issue 500,000 common shares to the Vendor on receipt of approval from TSX Venture Exchange, and issue 500,000 common shares to the Vendor on or before the 1st Anniversary of the Purchase Agreement.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 8, 2021.

________________________________________

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Prospectus dated November 5, 2021, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, on November 10, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on November 12, 2021, for gross proceeds of $36,656,250 (including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option) pursuant to the issuance of shares from treasury. The closing also included an additional 3,100,000 secondary shares.

Underwriters: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Clarus Securities Inc. and Beacon Securities

Limited Offering: 8,625,000 shares from treasury, including 1,125,000 shares issued pursuant to

the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. Plus 3,100,000 secondary shares. Share Price: $4.25 per share Underwriter's Fee: An aggregate of $2,200,691.16, plus 258,750 compensation options (the

"Compensation Options") to acquire one common share at a price of $4.25 per Compensation Option at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date

that is 12 months after the closing date of the Offering. Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriters an option ("Over-Allotment Option"), to

purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares at $4.25 per share. The

Underwriters have fully exercised the Over-Allotment Option.

________________________________________

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("QIPT") ("QIPT.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:17 a.m. PST, Nov. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("QIPT") ("QIPT.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SHELLRON CAPITAL LTD. ("SHLL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,818,182 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.22 per share Warrants: 1,818,182 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,818,182 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 8 placees Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. – $6,545.00 cash and 29,750 finder's warrants.

Arthur Perna - $15,190.00 cash and 69,045 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at

a price of $0.35 per share for a three-year period from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on November 16, 2021, and November 19, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

