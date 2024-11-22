TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX Venture Exchange
Nov 22, 2024, 21:08 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3480
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the directors' resolution dated August 12, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of November 26, 2024, the shares of Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
16,764,347 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol: SCAN (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 53044R883 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3481
IONIK CORPORATION ("INIK")
[formerly PopReach Corporation ("INIK")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 11, 2024, the Company has changed its name to Ionik Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, November 26, 2024, the common shares of Ionik Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of PopReach Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Software Publishers' company.
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
317,423,129 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: N/A common shares
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: INIK (NO CHANGE)
CUSIP Number: 462221102 (NEW)
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3482
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business on Monday, November 25, 2024, securities of Good Natured Products Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3483
HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL")
[formerly Horizon Petroleum Ltd. ("HPL.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
NEX Company
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the trading symbol for the Company will change from HPL.H to HPL. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the 100% working interest in the Bielsko Biala and Ceiszyn Concessions in Poland. In accordance with an amended share purchase agreement dated October 30, 2024, the consideration for the acquisition will be due the earlier of (a) April 30, 2025 or (b) 5 days after an equity closing of USD 2,000,000 or greater, and in the form of:
- Cash payment of USD 1,080,000;
- CAD 1,000,000 in common shares or cash; and
- a 6% net profits interest.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 21, 2024.
Private Placement
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $947,035
Offering: 8,609,409 Listed Shares with 8,609,409 warrants
Offering Price: $0.11 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Listed Share for a one-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
353,024
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a one-year period
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 8, 2024, September 18, 2024, September 26, 2024, October 30, 2024 and November 8, 2024.
Private Placement
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $115,000
Offering: 1,045,455 Listed Shares with 1,045,455 warrants
Offering Price: $0.11 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a one-year period
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 8, 2024, September 18, 2024, September 26, 2024, October 30, 2024 and November 8, 2024.
.Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
46,698,364 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: Nil
_______________________________________
24/11/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3484
ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 19, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,943,813 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period November 27, 2024 to November 26, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Beacon Securities Limited on behalf of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3485
CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("CBA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,794,976 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $961,673.44
Number of Creditors: 5 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
5
|
$961,673.44
|
$0.065
|
14,794,976
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 7, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3486
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $4,026,999.84
Offering: 8,389,583 Flow Through Shares
Offering Price: $0.48 per Flow Through Shares
Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
256,935
|
N/A
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 7, 2024, November 14, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3487
GOLDQUEST MINING CORP. ("GQC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $8,698,950.88
Offering: 45,783,952 Listed Shares
Offering Price: $0.19 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
0
|
0
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 20, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3488
GRIT METALS CORP. ("FIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 3,117,777
Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.3125 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2026 and July 4, 2026
Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75
New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,235,554 shares with 3,117,777 share purchase warrants attached, closed on July 18, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3489
GRIT METALS CORP. ("FIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 2,893,900
Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.3125 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
Expiry Date of Warrants: October 20, 2026
Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75
New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,787,800 shares with 2,893,900 share purchase warrants attached, closed on October 23, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3490
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $424,000
Offering: 12,114,285 Listed Shares with 12,114,285 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.035 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per Listed Share for a period of 5 Years.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Units
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
Commission Terms: N/A
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 9, 2024, October 21, 2024, and November 7, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3491
T2 METALS CORP. ("TWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $527,000
Offering: 1,550,000 Flow Through Common Shares with warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.34 per Flow Through Common Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.50 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 18, 2024, November 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3492
WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $1,138,187.00
Offering: 5,690,935 Listed Shares with 5,690,935 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per warrant for a period of 1 Year.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Units
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
10,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferrable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a 1-Year period.
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 29, 2024, September 26, 2024, October 9, 2024, October 11, 2024, and November 14, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3493
WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,600,000 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $320,000.00
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
3
|
$300,000.00
|
$0.20
|
1,500,000
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 9, 2024 and November 14, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
