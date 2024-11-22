VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3480

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the directors' resolution dated August 12, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of November 26, 2024, the shares of Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

16,764,347 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: SCAN (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 53044R883 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3481

IONIK CORPORATION ("INIK")

[formerly PopReach Corporation ("INIK")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 11, 2024, the Company has changed its name to Ionik Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, November 26, 2024, the common shares of Ionik Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of PopReach Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Software Publishers' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

317,423,129 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: N/A common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: INIK (NO CHANGE)

CUSIP Number: 462221102 (NEW)

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3482

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, November 25, 2024, securities of Good Natured Products Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3483

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL")

[formerly Horizon Petroleum Ltd. ("HPL.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

NEX Company

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the trading symbol for the Company will change from HPL.H to HPL. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the 100% working interest in the Bielsko Biala and Ceiszyn Concessions in Poland. In accordance with an amended share purchase agreement dated October 30, 2024, the consideration for the acquisition will be due the earlier of (a) April 30, 2025 or (b) 5 days after an equity closing of USD 2,000,000 or greater, and in the form of:

Cash payment of USD 1,080,000 ;

; CAD 1,000,000 in common shares or cash; and

in common shares or cash; and a 6% net profits interest.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 21, 2024.

Private Placement

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $947,035

Offering: 8,609,409 Listed Shares with 8,609,409 warrants

Offering Price: $0.11 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Listed Share for a one-year period

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 353,024

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a one-year period

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 8, 2024, September 18, 2024, September 26, 2024, October 30, 2024 and November 8, 2024.

Private Placement

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $115,000

Offering: 1,045,455 Listed Shares with 1,045,455 warrants

Offering Price: $0.11 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a one-year period

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 8, 2024, September 18, 2024, September 26, 2024, October 30, 2024 and November 8, 2024.

.Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

46,698,364 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil

_______________________________________

24/11/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3484

ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 19, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,943,813 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period November 27, 2024 to November 26, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Beacon Securities Limited on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3485

CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("CBA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,794,976 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $961,673.44

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 5 $961,673.44 $0.065 14,794,976

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 7, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3486

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $4,026,999.84

Offering: 8,389,583 Flow Through Shares

Offering Price: $0.48 per Flow Through Shares

Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 256,935 N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 7, 2024, November 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3487

GOLDQUEST MINING CORP. ("GQC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $8,698,950.88

Offering: 45,783,952 Listed Shares

Offering Price: $0.19 per Listed Share

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 0

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3488

GRIT METALS CORP. ("FIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,117,777

Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.3125 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2026 and July 4, 2026

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,235,554 shares with 3,117,777 share purchase warrants attached, closed on July 18, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3489

GRIT METALS CORP. ("FIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,893,900

Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.3125 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

Expiry Date of Warrants: October 20, 2026

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,787,800 shares with 2,893,900 share purchase warrants attached, closed on October 23, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3490

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $424,000

Offering: 12,114,285 Listed Shares with 12,114,285 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.035 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per Listed Share for a period of 5 Years.

Non-Cash Commissions:

Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Commission Terms: N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 9, 2024, October 21, 2024, and November 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3491

T2 METALS CORP. ("TWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $527,000

Offering: 1,550,000 Flow Through Common Shares with warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.34 per Flow Through Common Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.50 per Listed Share for a 2-year period

Commissions in Securities: N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 18, 2024, November 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3492

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $1,138,187.00

Offering: 5,690,935 Listed Shares with 5,690,935 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per warrant for a period of 1 Year.

Non-Cash Commissions:

Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 10,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferrable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a 1-Year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 29, 2024, September 26, 2024, October 9, 2024, October 11, 2024, and November 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3493

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,600,000 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $320,000.00

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $300,000.00 $0.20 1,500,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 9, 2024 and November 14, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]