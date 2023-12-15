VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0292

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 3, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (13) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the common shares of C3 Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

61,884,941 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CCCM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 22945L402 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0293

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB") ("CUB.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, New Listing-Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Technology" company.

The Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on December 18, 2023.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

263,163,774 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to Escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CUB CUSIP Number: 22968P108



Company Contact: Michael B. Kyne CFA, CFO of CubicFarm Systems Corp.

Company Address: c/o Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP

2900 – 550 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC V6C 0A3



Company Phone Number: (605) 800 1539 Company Email Address: [email protected]





New Listing-Debentures

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 19, 2023 the 8.0% convertible unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $6,540,000



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CUB.DB CUSIP Number: 22968PAA6





Details of the Debentures:

Maturity Date: June 2, 2027



Redemption: The Debentures may not be redeemed prior to June 30, 2025, except if certain conditions are satisfied following a Change of Control. On or about June 30, 2025, the Debentures may be redeemed in whole or in part at the option of the Company on not more than 60 days' and not less than 30 days' prior notice at a price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, provided that the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX for the 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day preceding the date on which the notice of redemption is given is not less than 150% of the Conversion Price.



Interest: The Debentures bear interest at 8.00% per annum.



Subordination: All present and future indebtedness of the Company which is (i) secured; (ii) owed to a bank or other financial institution, whether or not secured (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time); or (iii) a renewal, extension or refinancing of any of such indebtedness of clause (i), (ii) and (iii) above.



Conversion: At the option of the holder, at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of: (i) the Business Day immediately preceding the Maturity Date; (ii) if called for Redemption, on the Business Day immediately preceding the date fixed for Redemption; or (iii) if called for repurchase pursuant to a Change of Control on the Business Day immediately preceding the payment date. The conversion price is $0.68 per share, being a conversion rate of approximately 1,470 shares for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures.







Interest Start Date: June 2, 2022



Interest Payment Dates: Interest payments are to be made semi‐annually in arrears on the last day of June and December in each year, commencing June 30, 2022, per the terms of the indenture agreement.



Clearing and Settlement: The Debentures will clear and settle through CDS.



Board Lot: The Debentures, which are issuable in the minimum principal amount of $1,000 each, will be quoted based on $1,000 principal amounts with all trades being made in multiples of $1,000. The minimum trading unit of Debentures is $1,000 and a board lot of Debentures is $1,000. The Debentures were previously issued pursuant to a public offering of Units (the "Offering"), with each Unit consisting of one Debenture and 400 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company. The Warrants are not listed for trading.





______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0294

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.006

Payable Date: January 15, 2024

Record Date: December 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023

_______________________________________

23/12/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0295

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 20, 2023, and increased on November 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,944,444 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares

17,406,991 Flow-Through (FT) shares

3,770,456 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.36 per NFT share

$0.425 per FT share

$0.5575 per CFT share



Warrants: 19,418,393 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,418,393 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.56 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 58 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 209,007 FT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 25,000 NFT shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $682,270.33 N/A 1,584,772









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.425 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 13, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0296

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,000,000 National flow-through shares and

11,000,000 Québec flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per National flow-through share and

$0.11 per Québec flow-through share



Number of Placees: 4 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 1,506,000 common shares N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. (« ECR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 15 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 14 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions: 13 000 000 actions accréditives nationales et

11 000 000 actions accréditives québécoises



Prix : 0,10 $ par action accréditive nationale et

0,11 $ par action accréditive québécoise



Nombre de souscripteurs: 4 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: S/O 1 506 000 actions

ordinaires S/O









La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 décembre 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0297

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated June 18, 2021, the Exchange has consented to the amendments of the convertible debentures as mentioned below:

Original Convertible Debentures: $2,500,000 principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures Amended Convertible Debentures: $2,500,000 principal amount of secured convertible debentures Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares of the Company at a price equal to $0.40 per common share (unchanged) Maturity Date: June 11, 2026 (unchanged) Original interest rate terms: 6% per annum Amended interest rate terms: 0% per annum (from January 1, 2023 to June 11, 2026)

The holder's conversion rights have been amended to convert the convertible debentures into common shares any time within the maturity date. The Company's conversion rights are limited to conversion on maturity date. All other terms remain unchanged.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 23, 2023, and June 11, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0298

NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("NCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,048,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 17, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 18, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.28 (Unchanged)





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,096,000 shares with 5,048,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 4, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0299

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, December 15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0300

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated October 16, 2023, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 9, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 19, 2023, for gross proceeds of $2,770,745.

Agents: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Cirrus Capital (Pty) Ltd.



Offering: 2,770,745 shares



Share Price: $1.00 per share



Agents' Commission: An aggregate of $120,282 cash.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0301

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 76,190,477 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.0525 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 76,190,477 common share purchase warrants to purchase 76,190,477 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 per common share for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 24 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

381,000













Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 234,779.75 N/A 4,471,996









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.0525 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued a news release announcing an increase of the private placement on December 6, 2023. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0302

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 194,625 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $19,462.50.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $19,462.50 $0.10 194,625 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A











For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 7, 2023.

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 194 625 actions ordinaires en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 19 462,50 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 3 créanciers

Participation de personne ayant

un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :

Créanciers # de

créanciers Montant dû Prix réputé par

action # total d'actions









Participation total de personne ayant un lien de dépendance: 3 19 462,50 $ 0,10 $ 194 625 Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O S/O S/O











Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 7 novembre 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0303

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press release dated December 5, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the amendments to the 3,072,061 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to a Private Placement announced on April 7, 2022, and adjusted through a plan of arrangement announced on September 8, 2022 ("Arrangement"):

Original Expiry Date: April 14, 2024 New Expiry Date: April 14, 2025



Original Exercise Price: $0.20 (adjusted to $0.65 on a post-Arrangement basis) New Exercise Price: $0.35

_______________________________________

