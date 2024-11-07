VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3311

SENDERO RESOURCES CORP. ("SEND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on October 3, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 11, 2024, the common shares of Sendero Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Copper-Nickel, Copper-Zinc Mining" company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,990,442 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 1,297,359 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: SEND (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 81688C300 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3312

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:



Distribution per Unit: $0.00095

Payable Date: December 31, 2024

Record Date: December 13, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: December 13, 2024

_______________________________________

24/11/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3313

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 4, 2024, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Buyer"), whereby the Company sold all interest in Serra Alta Minercao Ltda, the subsidiary of the Company, which holds the Monte Do Carmo project which is located in the state of Tocantins in Brazil near the town of Monte do Carmo (the "Subsidiary").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell the Subsidiary in exchange for:

1) US$15 million in the form of the loan, which was offset against the first payment of the same amount to the Company on close of the disposition;



2) US$10 million once option exercise notice to acquire the Subsidiary was given to the Company;



3) US$20 million upon receipt of Buyer shareholders' approval;



4) US$10 million on the second anniversary of the Company's shareholder approval of the Subsidiary's disposition;



5) US$5 million upon the earliest of commercial production on the Monte Do Carmo project or March 31, 2027.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 5, 2024, May 6, 2024, June 10, 2024, June 27, 2024, October 30, 2024 and November 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3314

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length acquisition of Bombee Global Entertainment Ltd., a business of esports event production, including live production, special effects, broadcast and event management, between the Company and arm's length vendors pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated October 21, 2024. Consideration is $1,500,000 in cash and 30,000,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3315

FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $12,100,000.00



Offering: 4,400,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $2.75 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 11, 2024 and November 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3316

GENERATION URANIUM INC. ("GEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Company's arm's length acquisition of the Yellow Frog and Pink Toad uranium projects located on the Angilak trend in the Yathkyed basin, Nunavut Territory, Canada from arm's length vendors for a consideration of $100,000 cash and an issuance of 8,000,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 20, 2024 and September 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3317

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Loan Value: $100,000



Bonus Securities: Shares Warrants

Recipients (Aggregate) N/A 2,000,000





Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 until August 1, 2027.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3318

HAPPY CREEK MINERALS LTD. ("HPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024.

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of a 100% interest in the Highland Valley Project (the "Project") located in southern British Columbia pursuant to a property purchase agreement dated October 2, 2024 (the "Agreement") and an amendment to the property purchase agreement dated October 3, 2024 (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and the arm's length purchaser, Metal Energy Corp. (the "Purchaser"). The Project consists of 63 contiguous mineral claims with a total area of approximately 23,696 hectares.

Under the terms of the Agreement and the Amending Agreement, the consideration receivable by the Company for the sale of the Project consists of:

i. $300,000 cash payment from the Purchaser; ii. an equity consideration payment of 11,736,100 common shares in the capital of Purchaser; iii. an additional equity consideration payment equivalent to $6 million (the "Additional Consideration"), payable in common shares in the capital of Purchaser over the next 48 months; iv. the Purchaser committing a minimum of $250,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project; and v. a 2.5% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on all of the Project's mineral claims subject to a NSR buyback of 1.5% for a cash payment of $5 million.

Any Additional Consideration that would result in the Company holding in excess of 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Purchaser will be paid in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 4, 2024 and November 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3319

INNOVOTECH INC. ("IOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,150,000



Offering: 8,846,152 Listed Shares with 4,423,073 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.13 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.17 per warrant for a 1-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 11, 2024, October 30, 2024 and November 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3320

INNOVOTECH INC. ("IOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 19, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Keystone Labs Inc. (the "Keystone").

As consideration, the Company has agreed to loan $300,000.00 in cash to Keystone for the purpose of repaying related party loans, and to further pay $600,000, less an adjustment to working capital of $83,302, to the Vendors as follows:

vi. issue 1,666,907 common shares of the Company at $0.13 per share; and vii. aggregate of $300,000 cash payments on completion of certain milestones over the next 3 years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release(s) dated September 11, 2024 and November 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3321

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Short Form Offering Document-Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Short Form Offering Document Gross Proceeds: $51,750,000 Offering: 32,343,750 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $1.60 per Listed Share



Overallotment Option: The underwriters may purchase a maximum of 4,218,750 Listed Shares for overallotment purposes. As of October 22, 2024, such options have been fully exercised with 4,218,750 Listed Shares thereunder. All information presented herein includes such exercise.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's short form offering document dated October 16, 2024 and news releases dated October 1, 2024, October 2, 2024, October 16, 2024, and October 22, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3322

METAL ENERGY CORP. ("MERG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an arm's length Property Purchase Agreement dated October 2, 2024 and the Amendment to Property Purchase Agreement dated October 3, 2024 (collectively, the "Agreements") between the Company and Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company will acquire 100% of the Highland Valley Copper Project, BC (the "Project") from the Vendor. The Project spans 240 km² in southern British Columbia and is 3.5 hours from Vancouver and 30 minutes from Merritt, BC.

The consideration payable by the Company for the Project consists of:

viii. $300,000 cash payment on or before the Closing Date; ix. Issuance of 11,736,100 common shares at $0.02 per common share (the "Share Consideration") of the Company, representing 9.9% interest in the Company; x. A 2.5% net smelter royalty ("NSR") granted to the Vendor on all the claims of the Project, of which 1.5% may be repurchased by the Company for $5,000,000; xi. Commitment of $250,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project on or before December 31, 2024; and xii. an aggregate of $6,000,000 to be paid in common shares of the Company (up to a maximum of 300,000,000 common shares, however, not more than 19.9% of the issued and outstanding of the Company) (the "Additional Share Consideration") upon meeting certain milestones (the "Milestone Payments") over the next 4 years, subject to the Company's option to accelerate the Milestone Payments.

If the issuance of any of the Additional Share Consideration would result in the Vendor holding in excess of 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, the Company will pay the balance of the applicable Milestone Payment to the Vendor in cash.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 4, 2024 and November 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3323

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Loan Value: US$12,000,000



Bonus Securities: Shares Warrants

Recipients (Aggregate) nil 5,714,286





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.98 per share until December 29, 2028



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3324

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a restated mineral property option agreement dated March 3, 2023 (the "Option Agreement"), an amendment agreement dated April 18, 2024 (the "April Amendment Agreement:"), and an additional amendment agreement dated September 20, 2024 (the "September Amendment Agreement") with arm's length optionors granting the Company the option to acquire up to 75-per-cent interest in the Chuchi South Property and Chuchi West Property located in the Quesnel trough, north-central British Columbia. Pursuant to the April Amendment Agreement the Company will issue 550,000 common shares in lieu of the $50,000 cash payment due February 13, 2024. As part of the September Amendment Agreement the Company must pay $250,000 cash in lieu of issuing shares valued at that amount.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2023, April 30, 2024 and October 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3325

SPARTA CAPITAL LTD. ("SAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:36 a.m. PST, November 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3326

SPARTA CAPITAL LTD. ("SAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, November 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3327

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $300,000 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into up to 1,538,446 Listed Shares with possible additional 769,223 detachable warrants (as defined below)



Conversion Price: $0.195 principal amount per Listed Share for the first year since issuance and thereafter at $0.25 until maturity



Maturity date: June 28, 2027



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Detachable Warrant

Exercise Terms: In the event the Company's common shares closing price prior to October 20, 2026 exceeds 100% of the Conversion Price ($0.39 per share), each such debenture holder will receive warrants to purchase 50% of the contracted number of shares at an exercise price of $0.70 per share until October 20, 2026, subject to an acceleration right. Maximum 769,223 share purchase warrants issuable to purchase 769,223 shares.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 8,205





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.195 for an 18-month period.







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 28, 2024, September 20, 2024 and November 06, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]