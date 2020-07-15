TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jul 15, 2020, 16:56 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Common Share:
$0.01
Payable Date:
August 19, 2020
Record Date:
July 29, 2020
Ex-dividend Date:
July, 28, 2020
SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Friday, July 17, 2020, the securities of Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated July 9, 2019, a news release was issued on July 14, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.3.
STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (No.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Unit:
$0.0375
Payable Date:
August 17, 2020
Record Date:
July 31, 2020
Ex-distribution Date:
July 30, 2020
TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders June 30, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Friday, July 17, 2020, the common shares of Tembo Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
65,810,878
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Alliance Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
TEM
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
87974N 40 5
(new)
20/07/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALPHA LITHIUM CORP. ("ALLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,017,303 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.37 per share
Warrants:
10,017,303 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,017,303 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.50 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
128 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Nathan Steinke
Y
135,135
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
455,539
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 10, 2020 and July 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
CRYSTAL BRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC. ("CRYS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
GGX GOLD CORP. ("GGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2020:
Number of Shares:
4,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per share
Warrants:
4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 17, 2020 and July 10, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Expedited Acquisition
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated June 26, 2020 between Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), Leida Ruiz, 123898 BC Ltd. and 1247086 BC Ltd. (collectively the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire up to a 100% interest in minerals claims located in Newfoundland. Consideration is 3,000,000 common shares.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 26, 2020.
GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Expedited Acquisition
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated June 26, 2020 between Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), Roland Quinlan, Andrew Quinlan, Eddie Quinlan and Tony Quinlan (collectively the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire up to a 100% interest in and to the Davis Cove Property located in Newfoundland. Consideration, staged over a four-year period, is $60,000 cash and $50,000 in common shares. The shares are subject to a floor price that is not less than the discounted market price as of the date of the announcement (or $0.135). Any waiver of the floor price will be subject further Exchange review and approval. The Vendors retain a Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of 2% of which the Company may repurchase 1% for $1,000,000 and the remaining 1% for $3,000,000 at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production. Finally, commencing June 9, 2020 and annually thereafter, the Vendors are entitled to receive $7,000 cash minimum annual advanced royalty payments.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 26, 2020.
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:35 a.m. PST, July 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
1,140,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 31, 2020 (400,000), August 14, 2020 (740,000)
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 31, 2022 and August 14, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.75
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,140,000 shares with 1,140,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 20, 2018.
HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on August 14, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of August 14, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 11:04 a.m. PST, July 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,457,788 shares to settle outstanding debt for $572,889.53.
Number of Creditors:
14 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of
Korona Group Ltd.
Y
$180,666.88
$0.05
3,613,338
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC. ("NKW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 154,019 common shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Joe Houssian
Y
$1,718.75
$0.07
24,554
Philip Hughes
Y
$5,000.05
$0.07
71,429
Arthur Willms
Y
$2,031.26
$0.07
29,018
David Rehn
Y
$2,031.26
$0.07
29,018
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
ORLETTO CAPITAL II INC. ("OLT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on August 14, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of August 14, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated July 30, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
OSINO RESOURCE CORP ("OSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective July 8, 2020, the Company's Prospectus dated July 8, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland & Labrador Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland & Labrador Securities Act.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on July 14, 2020, for gross proceeds of $17,710,000, (including overallotment).
Underwriters:
Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity
Offering:
16,100,000 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one-half (1/2)
Unit Price:
$1.10 per unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$1.50 per share on or before July 14, 2021.
Underwriters' Warrants:
805,000 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $1.10
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 24, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on June 24, 2020:
Convertible Debenture:
US$300,000 principal amount (US$250,000 of which is convertible into common
Conversion Price:
Reduced from US$0.19 to US$0.037 per share until maturity
Maturity Date:
October 19, 2020 (no change)
Interest Rate:
7% per annum (no change)
Number of Warrants:
1,315,789 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,315,789 shares (no change)
Warrant Exercise Price:
Reduced from US$0.24 to US$0.03 per share
The convertible debenture and detachable warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 24, 2019.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 24, 2020.
Petroteq Energy Inc. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 26, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on June 24, 2020:
Convertible Debenture:
US$240,000 principal amount (US$200,000 of which is convertible into common shares)
Conversion Price:
Reduced from US$0.21 to US$0.037 per share until maturity
Maturity Date:
December 17, 2020 (no change)
Interest Rate:
7% per annum (no change)
Number of warrants
952,380 share purchase warrants to purchase 952,380 shares (no change)
Exercise Price of Warrants
Reduced from US$0.26 to US$0.03 per share
Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 17, 2020 (no change)
The convertible debenture and detachable warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 26, 2019.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 24, 2020.
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 22, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on June 24, 2020:
Convertible Debenture:
US$240,000 principal amount (US$200,000 of which is convertible into common
Conversion Price:
Reduced from US$0.17 to US$0.037 per share until maturity
Maturity date:
January 14, 2021 (no change)
Interest rate:
7% per annum (no change)
Number of Warrants:
1,176,470 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,176,470 shares (no change)
Warrant Exercise Price:
Reduced from US$0.20 to US$0.03 per share
Expiry Date of Warrants:
January 14, 2021 (no change)
The convertible debenture and detachable warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 22, 2019.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 24, 2020.
POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2020:
Number of Shares:
4,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per per Unit
Warrants:
4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a period of two years from issue date.
Forced Exercise Provision:
The Warrants will expire 30 days after the date on which the Issuer gives notice
Number of Placees:
14 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Number of Units
Colmac Holdings Limited
Y
2,000,000
Jacob Gamble
Y
540,000
Grant Smith
Y
100,000
Curtis Braun
Y
81,000
Thomas Masney
Y
60,000
Finder's Fee:
$3,000 cash paid to Sven Olson
$12,000 cash and 48,000 Finder's Warrants ("Finder's Warrants") paid to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on June 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED ("RYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:05 p.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED ("RYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, July 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 18, 2020, July 06, 2020 and July 09, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,790,000 flow-through common shares
4,258,461 non-flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per flow-through common share
$0.065 per non-flow-through common share
Number of Placees:
11 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Jennifer Boyle
Y
850,769
Extra Medium Inc. (Peter Shippen)
Y
307,692
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
3,250,000
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate of CDN$3,150 in cash paid to TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
SMOOTH ROCK VENTURES CORP. ("SOCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2020:
Number of Shares:
14,359,711 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Warrants:
14,359,711 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,359,711 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.11 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
47 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,500,000
Finder's Fee:
Jean-David Moore $13,888 cash and 198,400 finder's warrants payable.
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $2,200 cash and 31,429 finder's warrants payable.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $17,360 cash and 248,000 finder's warrants payable.
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $8,960 cash and 128,000 finder's warrants
Thought Launch & Capital Advisory Ltd. $11,200 cash and 160,000 finder's
-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.11 for two years from closing.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term].
TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2020 and July 2, 2020:
Number of Shares:
24,615,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
12,307,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,307,750 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 to June 30, 2022
Number of Placees:
75 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Mel Benson
Y
500,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
800,000
Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $81,000.00 and 405,000 Finder's Warrants that are
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $8,460.00 and 42,300 Finder's Warrants that are
Generic Capital Corporation (Albert Contardi) - $30,000.00 and 150,000 Finder's
Intrynsyc Capital Corporation - $12,600.00 and 63,000 Finder's Warrants that
Mackie Research Capital Corporation -$1,800.00
Mann Mann Jensen Partners LP - $15,306.00 and 76,530 Finder's Warrants that
Haywood Securities Inc. -$23,100.00 and 115,500 Finder's Warrants that are
PI Financial Corp. - $1,800.00
Gerhard Merkel - $20,760.00 and 103,800 Finder's Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
227,054 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.33 per share
Number of Placees:
21 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
James Edward Freeman
Y
18,000
Thomas Ogaranko
Y
10,000
Trevor Gartner
Y
5,412
Deborah Wilson
Y
2,500
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC. ("WA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:43 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC. ("WA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
