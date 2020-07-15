VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01 Payable Date: August 19, 2020 Record Date: July 29, 2020 Ex-dividend Date: July, 28, 2020

________________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 17, 2020, the securities of Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated July 9, 2019, a news release was issued on July 14, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.3.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (No.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.0375 Payable Date: August 17, 2020 Record Date: July 31, 2020 Ex-distribution Date: July 30, 2020

________________________________________

TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders June 30, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, July 17, 2020, the common shares of Tembo Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

65,810,878 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Alliance Trust Company Trading Symbol: TEM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 87974N 40 5 (new)

________________________________________

20/07/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA LITHIUM CORP. ("ALLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,017,303 shares



Purchase Price: $0.37 per share



Warrants: 10,017,303 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,017,303 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 128 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Nathan Steinke Y 135,135





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 Placees] P 455,539

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 10, 2020 and July 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CRYSTAL BRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC. ("CRYS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GGX GOLD CORP. ("GGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 17, 2020 and July 10, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Expedited Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated June 26, 2020 between Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), Leida Ruiz, 123898 BC Ltd. and 1247086 BC Ltd. (collectively the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire up to a 100% interest in minerals claims located in Newfoundland. Consideration is 3,000,000 common shares.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 26, 2020.

________________________________________

GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Expedited Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated June 26, 2020 between Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), Roland Quinlan, Andrew Quinlan, Eddie Quinlan and Tony Quinlan (collectively the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire up to a 100% interest in and to the Davis Cove Property located in Newfoundland. Consideration, staged over a four-year period, is $60,000 cash and $50,000 in common shares. The shares are subject to a floor price that is not less than the discounted market price as of the date of the announcement (or $0.135). Any waiver of the floor price will be subject further Exchange review and approval. The Vendors retain a Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of 2% of which the Company may repurchase 1% for $1,000,000 and the remaining 1% for $3,000,000 at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production. Finally, commencing June 9, 2020 and annually thereafter, the Vendors are entitled to receive $7,000 cash minimum annual advanced royalty payments.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 26, 2020.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:35 a.m. PST, July 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,140,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 31, 2020 (400,000), August 14, 2020 (740,000) New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 31, 2022 and August 14, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,140,000 shares with 1,140,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 20, 2018.

________________________________________

HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on August 14, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of August 14, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:04 a.m. PST, July 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,457,788 shares to settle outstanding debt for $572,889.53.

Number of Creditors: 14 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of

Shares Korona Group Ltd. Y $180,666.88 $0.05 3,613,338

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC. ("NKW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 154,019 common shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Joe Houssian Y $1,718.75 $0.07 24,554 Philip Hughes Y $5,000.05 $0.07 71,429 Arthur Willms Y $2,031.26 $0.07 29,018 David Rehn Y $2,031.26 $0.07 29,018

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

ORLETTO CAPITAL II INC. ("OLT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on August 14, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of August 14, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated July 30, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

OSINO RESOURCE CORP ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective July 8, 2020, the Company's Prospectus dated July 8, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland & Labrador Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland & Labrador Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on July 14, 2020, for gross proceeds of $17,710,000, (including overallotment).

Underwriters: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity

Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and M Partners

Inc.



Offering: 16,100,000 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one-half (1/2)

of one common share purchase warrant



Unit Price: $1.10 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.50 per share on or before July 14, 2021.



Underwriters' Warrants: 805,000 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $1.10

per share on or before July 14, 2021.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 24, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on June 24, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$300,000 principal amount (US$250,000 of which is convertible into common

shares)



Conversion Price: Reduced from US$0.19 to US$0.037 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: October 19, 2020 (no change)



Interest Rate: 7% per annum (no change)



Number of Warrants: 1,315,789 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,315,789 shares (no change)



Warrant Exercise Price: Reduced from US$0.24 to US$0.03 per share

The convertible debenture and detachable warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 24, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 24, 2020.

________________________________________

Petroteq Energy Inc. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 26, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on June 24, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$240,000 principal amount (US$200,000 of which is convertible into common shares)



Conversion Price: Reduced from US$0.21 to US$0.037 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: December 17, 2020 (no change)



Interest Rate: 7% per annum (no change)



Number of warrants 952,380 share purchase warrants to purchase 952,380 shares (no change)



Exercise Price of Warrants Reduced from US$0.26 to US$0.03 per share



Expiry Date of Warrants: December 17, 2020 (no change)

The convertible debenture and detachable warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 26, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 24, 2020.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 22, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on June 24, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$240,000 principal amount (US$200,000 of which is convertible into common

shares)



Conversion Price: Reduced from US$0.17 to US$0.037 per share until maturity



Maturity date: January 14, 2021 (no change)



Interest rate: 7% per annum (no change)



Number of Warrants: 1,176,470 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,176,470 shares (no change)



Warrant Exercise Price: Reduced from US$0.20 to US$0.03 per share



Expiry Date of Warrants: January 14, 2021 (no change)

The convertible debenture and detachable warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 22, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 24, 2020.

________________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.25 per per Unit



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a period of two years from issue date.



Forced Exercise Provision: The Warrants will expire 30 days after the date on which the Issuer gives notice

to the holders of the Warrants after the common shares have traded at a closing

price of greater than $1.00 per common share for 20 consecutive trading days

on the Exchange.



Number of Placees: 14 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units





Colmac Holdings Limited

(Robert McLeese) Y 2,000,000 Jacob Gamble Y 540,000 Grant Smith Y 100,000 Curtis Braun Y 81,000 Thomas Masney Y 60,000





Finder's Fee: $3,000 cash paid to Sven Olson

$12,000 cash and 48,000 Finder's Warrants ("Finder's Warrants") paid to

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. Each Finder's Warrant have identical terms to

the Warrants forming part of the Units.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on June 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED ("RYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:05 p.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED ("RYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, July 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 18, 2020, July 06, 2020 and July 09, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,790,000 flow-through common shares

4,258,461 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through common share

$0.065 per non-flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 11 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Jennifer Boyle Y 850,769 Extra Medium Inc. (Peter Shippen) Y 307,692





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 Placees] P 3,250,000





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$3,150 in cash paid to TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

and Hampton Securities Limited.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SMOOTH ROCK VENTURES CORP. ("SOCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,359,711 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 14,359,711 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,359,711 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 47 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 Placees] P 1,500,000





Finder's Fee: Jean-David Moore $13,888 cash and 198,400 finder's warrants payable.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $2,200 cash and 31,429 finder's warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $17,360 cash and 248,000 finder's warrants payable.

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $8,960 cash and 128,000 finder's warrants

payable.

Thought Launch & Capital Advisory Ltd. $11,200 cash and 160,000 finder's

warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.11 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term].

________________________________________

TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2020 and July 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 24,615,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 12,307,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,307,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 to June 30, 2022



Number of Placees: 75 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Mel Benson Y 500,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[8 Placees] P 800,000





Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $81,000.00 and 405,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share until June 30, 2020.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $8,460.00 and 42,300 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share until June 30, 2020.





Generic Capital Corporation (Albert Contardi) - $30,000.00 and 150,000 Finder's

Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share until June

30, 2020.





Intrynsyc Capital Corporation - $12,600.00 and 63,000 Finder's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share until June 30, 2020.





Mackie Research Capital Corporation -$1,800.00





Mann Mann Jensen Partners LP - $15,306.00 and 76,530 Finder's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share until June 30, 2020.





Haywood Securities Inc. -$23,100.00 and 115,500 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share until June 30, 2020.





PI Financial Corp. - $1,800.00





Gerhard Merkel - $20,760.00 and 103,800 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share until June 30, 2020.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 227,054 shares



Purchase Price: $0.33 per share



Number of Placees: 21 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





James Edward Freeman Y 18,000 Thomas Ogaranko Y 10,000 Trevor Gartner Y 5,412 Deborah Wilson Y 2,500





Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC. ("WA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:43 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC. ("WA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

